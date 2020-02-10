Business Live: 10 February

BBC Copyright: BBC

British actor James Corden has been busy at the Oscars in Los Angeles, where he presented the award for Best Visual Effects.

However he found time to tell BBC Radio Five live's Wake up to Money what he considered to be the differences between creative arts funding in the UK and US.

"There are many differences - I would say fundamentally there are some incredible things in Britain in arts and culture that we should be very proud of and should strive to protect," he said, pointing out how both the National Theatre and BBC had been a big part of his early career.

He said these organisations helped give the UK a "leg up" on the US.

"The BBC is the most brilliant place to try and create art," the Gavin & Stacey star added.

