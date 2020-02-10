Business Live: 10 February

British actor James Corden has been busy at the Oscars in Los Angeles, where he presented the award for Best Visual Effects.
However he found time to tell BBC Radio Five live's Wake up to Money what he considered to be the differences between creative arts funding in the UK and US.
"There are many differences - I would say fundamentally there are some incredible things in Britain in arts and culture that we should be very proud of and should strive to protect," he said, pointing out how both the National Theatre and BBC had been a big part of his early career.
He said these organisations helped give the UK a "leg up" on the US.
"The BBC is the most brilliant place to try and create art," the Gavin & Stacey star added.
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has launched a public consultation on whether non-payment of the TV licence fee should remain a criminal offence.
Why much of 'the world's factory' is still shut
A large number of China's factories remain closed today even as millions of people to return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended due to the coronavirus.
The shutdowns are having a major impact on the world's second largest economy and global supply chains.
Some global car makers now face the threat of a shortage of parts.
There are also concerns about supplies of Apple products as the disruptions continue.
By Bill Wilson and Simon Read
Protect UK cultural icons, says Corden
Crunch time for Flybe
Regional airline Flybe Flybe has reportedly just enough cash to get through to the end of the month, as the troubled operator seeks a £100m lifeline this week from taxpayers.
Negotiations between airline executives and Whitehall officials took place over weekend, in the hopes of securing a government loan.
"It operates low-cost, almost taxi-like local flights," Justin Urquart-Stewart of Seven Investment Management tells Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money programme.
"They should be capable of operating it.... but they are routes with volatile numbers. Add to it an economic slowdown... and what have you got? Cash running out of the door."
NDAs 'should not silence sexual harassment claims'
Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) should not be used to prevent someone from reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, according to new guidance.
Arbitration service Acas has published advice for firms and workers about NDAs, including how to avoid misuse.
Several high-profile scandals have exposed how NDAs are often used to silence mainly women alleging sexual harassment and misconduct.
Acas said misusing these agreements can be "very damaging" to an organisation.
NDAs are contracts or parts of contracts that typically prevent staff and ex-staff making information public.
Asian stocks head lower on coronavirus concerns
Stock markets in Asia lost ground today as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak intensified after the death toll crossed 900.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell by 0.6%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.7%, and China's Shanghai Composite was down by 0.1%.
Good morning
Welcome to another week at Business Live. We will have all the latest companies and economics news for you throughout the day.