Business Live: Monday 20 January

UK rail operator Stagecoach is taking the government to the High Court later, where it will argue ministers acted unlawfully in awarding rail franchises. Last year, Stagecoach and its partners were barred from bidding to run three franchises in a row over pension liabilities. Rail firms face an estimated £7.5bn pensions gap and Stagecoach says it was asked to take on too big a burden. It alleges that the Department for Transport mismanaged the bid process. It is seeking compensation, as well as a judicial review, which could see franchises already awarded being declared invalid. Stagecoach's legal action is backed by its bid partners, Virgin and French state-owned operator SNCF, as well as rival firm Arriva. You can read more on the story here.
Stagecoach takes rail franchise row to High Court
HS2 rail link 'could cost up to £106bn'
Building the high-speed rail link HS2 could cost up to £106bn, a government-commissioned review has said.
The unpublished report, seen by the Financial Times, says there is "considerable risk" that estimated costs could rise by another 20%.
In 2015, HS2 was set to cost £56bn.
The review also recommends pausing the second phase of the project while experts look at whether conventional lines could help link Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds instead.
And department store chain Beales could call in administrators as soon as today, according to Sky News.
