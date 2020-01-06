Business Live: Oil prices jump on US-Iran tensions

Brent crude, which is an international benchmark for buyers and sellers of oil, rose 2.41% to $70.25 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate added 2% to $64.34 a barrel.
"The risk of further escalation has clearly gone up - given
the direct attack on Iran, Iran's threat of retaliation and
Trump's desire to look tough - posing the threat of higher oil
prices," says Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.
"Historically though oil prices need to double to pose a
severe threat to global growth and we are long way from that."
She tells Wake Up to Money: "The US sanctions that were reimposed recently had pulled Iran's economy down and that was a drag on global GDP.
"There were some concerns about the Gulf. As you remember last year there some attacks on tankers and threats to tankers passing through the Gulf and that did affect oil prices. But that had pretty much been priced in and seemed to be a declining threat."
New blow for UK car registrations
Here's some cheery news for the new year...
New car registrations in the UK last year fell to their lowest level since 2013, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
It was the third consecutive year of decline, and the SMMT expects that trend to continue throughout 2020.
Those expectations are largely due to weak consumer confidence and confusion over clean-air legislation.
Fugitive Carlos Ghosn confirms press conference
A spokesman for Carlos Ghosn has confirmed that the former Renault-Nissan boss will give a much anticipated news conference in Beirut on Wednesday.
In the week since the 65-year-old businessman fled Japan for his home country Lebanon he has given few media statements.
On Sunday, the Japanese government responded for the first time to Mr Ghosn skipping bail. Justice Minister Masako Mori said: "The escape of an accused on bail is unjustifiable".
Asia markets hit as Middle East tensions flare
Major stock markets across Asia have fallen as the flare up in US-Iran tensions and concerns about a global economic slowdown triggered a sell-off.
On its first day of trading of 2020 Japan’s Nikkei 225 is 2% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.6%.
China’s Shanghai Composite bucked the trend and rose 0.3%.
Gold prices gained 1.7% to $1,547.40 an ounce.
BBC Radio 5 Live
Prior to the escalating tensions between the US and Iran via Iraq, Iran was seen as a risk mainly because of its own economy, according to Dr Laura James, senior Middle East analyst with Oxford Analytica.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and the very first post of 2020.
Monday is light on company results - that comes later this week when many major supermarkets report - but heavy on events.
Expect more turbulence on stock markets and in oil prices following the US assassination of Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani.
And more details may emerge of how the former Renault-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, escaped from Japan to Lebanon. Mr Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.
Closer to home, we'll learn how the UK's all important services sector performed in December when a survey of purchasing managers is published at 9.30am.
As always, we love to hear from you. Email Business Live at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk - and a very happy new year!