Business Live: Oil prices jump on US-Iran tensions

A spokesman for Carlos Ghosn has confirmed that the former Renault-Nissan boss will give a much anticipated news conference in Beirut on Wednesday.

In the week since the 65-year-old businessman fled Japan for his home country Lebanon he has given few media statements.

On Sunday, the Japanese government responded for the first time to Mr Ghosn skipping bail. Justice Minister Masako Mori said: "The escape of an accused on bail is unjustifiable".