Business Live: Friday 20 December

Asian shares are having a lacklustre session ahead, but remain near
18-month highs in the runup to Christmas.
Japan's Nikkei is 0.20% lower at 23,816.63, while China's mainland markets are also slightly lower.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi hasve edged up slightly.
What about Carney's legacy?
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, was asked on Radio 5's Live Wake Up To Money about the legacy of Mark Carney, who is due to leave the Bank of England next month.
“He's come under [pressure] for giving markets the eyes, if you
like, suggesting interest rates were going to go up and they subsequently didn’t. Personally I prefer my central banker, if
the data changes, their opinion to change. But a number of people in the
market like their policymakers to promise something and deliver it".
Bailey: 'Safe pair of hands'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money about the Bank of England, which he points out has 4,000 staff and while known for setting interest rates it also has a broader remit for financial regulation and representing the UK on the global stage.
Andrew Bailey (pictured), who is currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and now the front runner to replace Mark Carney, is a "known quantity and a safe pair of hands".
He is a "safe choice". "Given the scale of the new government's agenda, having somebody in the other big policy making institution, Bank of England, who is... a safe pair of hands is a nice counterbalance to... radical thinking on fiscal policy, tax and spending".
Bank of England breach: Traders boasted of profits
BBCCopyright: BBC
As mentioned, the Financial Times has the news about a new Bank of England governor on its front page while the Times has more on its revelations about the "eavesdropping" by hedge funds of press conferences at the central bank.
Live Reporting
By Jill Treanor and Dan Ascher
All times stated are UK
Asian markets flat ahead of Christmas
Asian shares are having a lacklustre session ahead, but remain near 18-month highs in the runup to Christmas.
Japan's Nikkei is 0.20% lower at 23,816.63, while China's mainland markets are also slightly lower.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi hasve edged up slightly.
What about Carney's legacy?
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, was asked on Radio 5's Live Wake Up To Money about the legacy of Mark Carney, who is due to leave the Bank of England next month.
“He's come under [pressure] for giving markets the eyes, if you like, suggesting interest rates were going to go up and they subsequently didn’t. Personally I prefer my central banker, if the data changes, their opinion to change. But a number of people in the market like their policymakers to promise something and deliver it".
Bailey: 'Safe pair of hands'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money about the Bank of England, which he points out has 4,000 staff and while known for setting interest rates it also has a broader remit for financial regulation and representing the UK on the global stage.
Andrew Bailey (pictured), who is currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and now the front runner to replace Mark Carney, is a "known quantity and a safe pair of hands".
He is a "safe choice". "Given the scale of the new government's agenda, having somebody in the other big policy making institution, Bank of England, who is... a safe pair of hands is a nice counterbalance to... radical thinking on fiscal policy, tax and spending".
Bank of England breach: Traders boasted of profits
As mentioned, the Financial Times has the news about a new Bank of England governor on its front page while the Times has more on its revelations about the "eavesdropping" by hedge funds of press conferences at the central bank.
In its latest story, the Times says that traders had been openly boasting about making "plenty" of money from the scheme. Following Thursday's story in the Times, the Bank had admitted that one of its suppliers had "misused" the feed to give hedge funds early access to information.
The rest of the BBC's paper review is here.
Good Morning
Welcome to Friday's Business Live.
City regulator Andrew Bailey has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next governor of the Bank of England. There is more about that on the front page of the Financial Times and there is a BBC story here.
In parliament, MPs will vote on whether to back the prime minister's plan for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January. The EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill would also ban the government from extending the transition period - where the UK is out of the EU but follows many of its rules - past 2020.
We'll bring you updates on that and the rest of the day's financial news.
Do get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk