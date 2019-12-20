Business Live: Friday 20 December

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money about the Bank of England, which he points out has 4,000 staff and while known for setting interest rates it also has a broader remit for financial regulation and representing the UK on the global stage.

Andrew Bailey (pictured), who is currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and now the front runner to replace Mark Carney, is a "known quantity and a safe pair of hands".

He is a "safe choice". "Given the scale of the new government's agenda, having somebody in the other big policy making institution, Bank of England, who is... a safe pair of hands is a nice counterbalance to... radical thinking on fiscal policy, tax and spending".