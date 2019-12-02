Business Live: Monday 2 December

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

A Chinese Huawei executive who was arrested in Canada a year ago, and now cannot leave the country, has revealed details of her life on bail in a letter to her colleagues .

Meng Wanzhou - the chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder - said she has time to "read a book from cover to cover... or carefully complete an oil painting".

Ms Meng was arrested in Vancouver airport at the request of the US.