Business Live: Monday 2 December

Unions blamed the widespread cuts on the price cap on energy bills.
Labour has set out plans to nationalise the energy sector if it wins the election on 12 December but how would it square keeping prices low with safeguarding jobs?
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell tells Wake Up to Money: "We believe in public ownership you'd be in a position where the sector was properly managed and we would be reducing bills not increasing them - that's the whole point.
"And when it comes to jobs itself, we've just launched our regional manifestos all around the country and it is in fact focused on that just transition where you're actually ensuring that people with transferable skills will go into new green jobs we are creating through our green industrial revolution."
Jailed Huawei executive tells all about life inside
A Chinese Huawei executive who was arrested in Canada a year ago, and now cannot leave the country, has revealed details of her life on bail in a letter to her colleagues.
Meng Wanzhou - the chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder - said she has time to "read a book from cover to cover... or carefully complete an oil painting".
Ms Meng was arrested in Vancouver airport at the request of the US.
Asia stocks rise on China factory pick-up
Stocks in Asia traded higher after new data showed stronger than expected manufacturing activity in China.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index index showed a reading of 51.8 in November, up from 51.7 in the previous month.
It is the fastest expansion since December 2016.
The Nikkei is ahead 1%, or 235.59 points, at 23,529.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.41% at 0.41%.
'Exploited' workers propping up the building sector
It's seven o'clock in the morning at a major builders merchants in East London. By the roundabout outside, men gather, hunched over, smoking cigarettes.
Each time a car or van passes, they straighten up and stick out their thumbs - hoping for a day's work from the passing building trade.
Sometimes they get lucky - someone will lean out of the window, a price will be agreed, and they hop in the back to be driven off onto the busy dual carriageway.
One man, Victor, tells us he charges £50 to £60 for a day's work: "Sometimes more, sometimes less. But it's better than Romania. What can I say? I don't have documents."
Green revolution would create energy jobs, says McDonnell
South Western Railway customers are likely waking up with a feeling of dread this morning - today is the first day of strikes that are set to last a month.
Later this morning, we'll learn how the UK's manufacturing sector has fared over November when new data is released.
And it is just 10 days until the election. Wake Up to Money has been speaking to Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, coverage of which will follow shortly.
