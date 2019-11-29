Ocado shares jump on Japan deal

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Conservatives say Channel 4 broke impartiality rules while Labour claims the PM is "hiding from scrutiny".

Conservative sources briefed journalists at BuzzFeed News and the Telegraph that "if we are re-elected we will have to review Channel 4's Public Services Broadcasting obligations".

Channel 4's public service broadcasting licence is up for renewal in 2024.

But Mr Johnson appeared to distance himself from such a move, telling LBC he would do all he could to "protect and enshrine" a free press - which he described as "one of the glories of the country".