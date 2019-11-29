Ocado shares jump on Japan deal

Luxury car maker Daimler has announced at least 10,000 job cuts across the globe over the
next three years.
Carmakers are grappling with huge
investments into cleaner and self-driving technologies while
demand in China, their biggest market, is falling and a trade
war between the US and China is curbing economic growth.
Daimler said management had reached an agreement with unions on a variety of measures to cut costs and jobs, including
expanding part-time retirement and a severance programme to be
offered in Germany.
The Mercedes-Benz owner is also cutting 10% of worldwide
management positions.
The announcement comes days after Volkswagen's
luxury car unit Audi said it would cut one in ten
jobs and spend billions of euros to fund a shift towards
electric vehicle production.
Also this week, BMW said that its management and
labour had reached an agreement on measures to reduce costs that
avoids "drastic measures".
Hong Kong Airlines says business 'severely affected' by unrest
Hong Kong Airlines is delaying payment to some of its staff, saying its business had been "severely affected by the social unrest in Hong Kong".
It said in a statement that revenue had "dipped significantly" in the low November travel season, affecting this month's payroll.
"With the exception of cabin crew and overseas staff who will be paid on
time, Hong Kong Airlines has arranged the payment of November 2019 salary to
other Hong Kong-based staff on 6 December 2019," the airline said.
But it added that its daily operations would not be affected by "this one-off salary arrangement."
Hong Kong has seen months of increasingly violent clashes between protesters and the police. The chaos has disrupted one of Asia's main travel hubs and financial centres.
Eurozone inflation picks up
Eurozone inflation accelerated faster than expected during November, according to the latest official figures.
A jump in food and services prices helped to push the rate to 1.0%, up from 0.7% in October.
The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation below, but close to 2%. However, over the past few years inflation has failed to pick up despite a series of stimulus measures from the bank.
Daily Mail owner buys the 'i' newspaper
The owner of the Daily Mail - DMGT - has bought the 'i', the UK national newspaper and website from JPI Media for £49.6m.
DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere said: "We are delighted to welcome the 'i' to our stable of media brands.
"It is a highly respected publication with a loyal and engaged readership.
"We are committed to preserving its distinctive, high quality and politically independent editorial style."
This is a Goldilocks moment in the energy sector. Businesses do not want to be too big or too small to be just right.
The biggest suppliers have pointed to the pressures they face on their domestic business from the energy price cap, although this has been to the benefit of millions of consumers. Legacy IT systems also cost a lot.
Meanwhile, 16 small energy companies have collapsed since the beginning of last year. Many had grown too quickly, leading to terrible customer service. Their size also meant they struggled to cope with price changes on the wholesale markets.
So, that leaves those in the middle, some of which have been successfully picking up domestic customers through switches and serving them through more nimble IT systems.
Analysts Cornwall Insight say challenger brands now hold a 30% share of the household energy market, up from 18% two years ago. In four years, it says there could be a 50/50 split between the big six and the challengers. Npower's announcement adds some weight to that prediction.
The jobless rate fell to 7.5% in October, which is down from 7.6% the month before and is the lowest rate since July 2008.
Ocado's 'international march continues'
Ocado's shares are now up 12% after the news of its deal with Aeon.
“The
international march continues," says Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown.
"Ocado’s knocking on the door of a brand new
market, after already signing big deals in the USA.
"This is welcome news,
because Ocado’s future relies on growing the Solutions business – where it
builds state of the art robotic warehouses that fulfill tens of thousands of
online orders a week for its partners. Amazon’s move into groceries means it
can paint itself as the industry’s answer to Bezos’ retail titan.
"No one should be popping champagne just yet
though. This is an exciting announcement, but the proof will be in the pudding.
With a sales-based valuation more than double its long-term average, and no
real profits expected any time soon, Ocado will have to wait for years to see
if the current partnerships pay off."
BreakingNpower set to close customer service centres
Npower is set to close its three big residential
customer service centres in the UK by the end of 2021, the BBC understands.
The centres at Houghton le Spring, just outside Sunderland,
an office in Hull and one in Worcester are under threat from the announcement.
There are around 2,500 jobs at Houghton le Spring, and more than 1,200 at the Hull and Worcester offices.
The company say that they will enter into negotiations with
the unions in the coming weeks.
Npower’s
business focused division is set to be saved from the job cuts as it stands.
BBC asks Conservatives to remove doctored Facebook adverts
Black Friday has failed to trigger a jump in retailers' shares suggesting investors are not that excited, says Russ
Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“None
of the retailers on the stock market are racing upwards which may initially
suggest to some people that investors don’t believe the event is a game-changer
for earnings," he says.
“In
reality, Black Friday isn’t always the major earner for retailers as some
people might think. Yes it can help to drive up revenue, but investors care
more about profits. The challenge throughout the year for retailers is to sell
as much as possible at full price.
“Black
Friday can be used as a way of luring people in to shops or websites with the
hope that they buy full price products as well as discounted ones. Whether that
happens remains to be seen."
Publisher Reach no longer eyeing JPI Media assets
The owner of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, Reach, has said it is no longer in talks to buy some of the assets of JPI Media, which owns the i newspaper and many regional titles.
In July, Reach had said it was in talks to buy some of JPI's assets, but in a trading update on Friday it said it was "no longer in active discussions".
Reach also said that in the five months to 24 November like-for-like revenues fell 4.4%, although this was an improvement on the 6.6% like-for-like decline seen a year earlier.
The switch away from print to digital continued, with print revenues down 7.3% and digital up 14.0%.
'Significant' number of Npower jobs will be lost
Following a restructuring of Npower announced this morning, E.on UK chief executive Michael Lewis says: "With Npower becoming part of the new E.on - creating the second largest supplier in the UK - we need to build a sustainable business with a lower cost base that allows us to compete in this extremely challenging market.
"For Npower and its employees, these proposals will mean significant changes. We're aware of the impact these proposals will have and there will be appropriate levels of employee support at this time.
"Npower will now consult and work with with trade unions and employee representatives on all these proposals and we are committed to mitigating impact on colleagues."
Mr Lewis will take over as boss of the combined business from current Npower chief executive Paul Coffey.
German retail figures 'horrible'
The latest economic data from Germany suggests retail sales sank 1.9% in October from the month before, far worse than expected.
Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the figure was "horrible", but probably not representative of recent trends.
"A nasty downside surprise, but the consensus always looked hopelessly optimistic given the solid performance in the past few months," he said.
"The headline looks grim, but the October fall likely will be followed by a jump in November due to Black Friday sales."
French banks and insurers 'need to cut coal exposure'
French banks and insurers need to cut their exposure to the coal industry, French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said in a La Croix newspaper interview.
Investors are increasingly putting pressure on companies to make concrete steps to helping implement the United Nations-backed 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic global warming.
India economy growth slows
India's economy expanded by 4.5% during the July to September quarter compared to the same period last year.
This is the slowest pace of growth for the Indian economy in more than six years.
By comparison, growth was at 7.1% during the July to September quarter of 2018.
'Three quarters of Npower workforce face job loss'
Size matters for energy companies
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
This is a Goldilocks moment in the energy sector. Businesses do not want to be too big or too small to be just right.
The biggest suppliers have pointed to the pressures they face on their domestic business from the energy price cap, although this has been to the benefit of millions of consumers. Legacy IT systems also cost a lot.
Meanwhile, 16 small energy companies have collapsed since the beginning of last year. Many had grown too quickly, leading to terrible customer service. Their size also meant they struggled to cope with price changes on the wholesale markets.
So, that leaves those in the middle, some of which have been successfully picking up domestic customers through switches and serving them through more nimble IT systems.
Analysts Cornwall Insight say challenger brands now hold a 30% share of the household energy market, up from 18% two years ago. In four years, it says there could be a 50/50 split between the big six and the challengers. Npower's announcement adds some weight to that prediction.
Eurozone unemployment rate at 11-year low
Unemployment in the eurozone has fallen to its lowest rate for 11 years, according to the latest official figures.
The jobless rate fell to 7.5% in October, which is down from 7.6% the month before and is the lowest rate since July 2008.
