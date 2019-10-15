Business Live: Tuesday 15 October

The world’s
top producer and consumer of pork is paying a premium for its favourite meat
product. Pork prices in China jumped 69.3% in September compared to a year ago,
according to data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics.
Officials are battling a shortage of the meat following an
outbreak of African swine fever. The increase in prices is hitting
consumers hard in the world’s second largest economy.
Earlier this year, analysts at Dutch bank Rabobank forecast
China’s pig herd could halve by the end of 2019 from a year earlier. But while
large companies are expanding aggressively, individual farmers are just trying to produce larger pigs instead
of expanding their herds.
Beijing officials stepped up imports of meats including pork and beef in
recent months to fill in the protein supply gap in the Chinese market.
Prices fall in China
Factory gate prices in China have fallen at their fastest pace in more than three years.
That has sparked expectations that Beijing will have to announce further stimulus at a time when talks with the US over a trade deal are continuing.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed prices fell 1.2% in September on a year earlier - the third
consecutive month of contraction and the steepest since July 2016.
Problems start on 5 November
Ian Wright from the Food and Drink Federation has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the food and drink industry.
"If we leave without a deal, I’m not sure that anybody will
notice a great deal of change on the thirty first [of October]. I’m beginning to think they will
notice a huge amount of change [to begin with].
"I think we are going to get a
bit of a run of if, we'll probably have four of five days of relative certainty that we are going
to leave without a deal and therefore I think business will mini-stock pile. Supermarkets will bring in lots of stock.
"There will be a short period of not much change but in in the week after the 31st there
will be a lot of change.
"Without being too clichéd – fireworks on the 5th
of November".
He also said he was concerned about the Northern Ireland, where he said 49% of the economy was agri-food with farms straddling both sides of the border.
"You will find it too expensive for many businesses to do business in Northern Ireland," he said, unless a way can be found to maintain the current arrangements.
"It's got to to be same as as it now... any jiggling about is like putting lipstick on a pig".
Good morning
The inquiry into the collapse of Thomas Cook will start on Tuesday when MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee take evidence from the former boss of the travel company Peter Fankauser.
At the same time, Mark Carney and officials from the Bank of England will be appearing before the Treasury Committee to discuss the financial stability report which is published twice a year.
And that's not all for today. Unemployment data for the UK is also due to be published, results from big US banks are scheduled while the International Monetary Fund's autumn meeting starts in Washington.
