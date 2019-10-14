Pound/Euro
Live

Business Live: Monday 14 October

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil prices

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jill Treanor and Dan Ascher

All times stated are UK

  2. 'I think the environment will be protected through Brexit'

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    Wake Up To Money

    ASOS
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mick Cheema, boss of Leicester-based Basic Premier - which makes fast fashion for the likes of Asos and Missguided - has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money about the Queen's Speech and Brexit.

    He sees a positive impact from Brexit for the environment, as it will force retailers to source clothing in the UK.

    "Brexit is a way for us to stop relying on cheap products made across the world and shipping them over to our country, by doing so we’re polluting the atmosphere. We’re buying cheaper clothes that people only wear a couple of times

    So Brexit is a "good thing" for UK textile manufacturing, he said.

    "It will encourage retailers to look local and buy local. They'll have to pay the price. Products will be more expensive but people will think twice about throwing them away.

    "I think the environment will be protected through Brexit".

    "We’re fooling ourselves, why should we buy cheap clothes from the other side of the world... We should be focused on UK sourcing," he said.

    He would also like to see government policy allowing existing EU workers to stay in the UK and also a policy for youth training for work.

  4. SoftBank 'to take control' of WeWork

    office
    Copyright: WEWORK

    There are a number of reports about WeWork, the office space company.

    SoftBank - which already owns around 30% WeWork shares - is reported to be talks to take control the company, taking a possible 50% stake.

    The Financial Times said that SoftBank’s chief executive Masayoshi Son has been trying to gain full control of the company in an effort to salvage an investment that has already cost the Japanese telecom group and its Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund more than $10bn.

    A company spokesman told the FT: "WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing. Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to Monday's Business Live Page.

    The pound may be a focus again after bouncing on Friday amid optimism that there could be a Brexit deal. It hit a high of around $1.27, and in Asian trading hours as the week got underway, the pound was trading just below $1.26.

    On Monday, the government's agenda is to be set out in the Queen's Speech while the EU's ambassadors have been told the UK is willing to make concessions to its plans for the Northern Ireland border after Brexit but "a big gap" remains over customs arrangements.

    Do get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Back to top