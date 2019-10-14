Business Live: Monday 14 October

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Mick Cheema, boss of Leicester-based Basic Premier - which makes fast fashion for the likes of Asos and Missguided - has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money about the Queen's Speech and Brexit.

He sees a positive impact from Brexit for the environment, as it will force retailers to source clothing in the UK.

"Brexit is a way for us to stop relying on cheap products made across the world and shipping them over to our country, by doing so we’re polluting the atmosphere. We’re buying cheaper clothes that people only wear a couple of times

So Brexit is a "good thing" for UK textile manufacturing, he said.

"It will encourage retailers to look local and buy local. They'll have to pay the price. Products will be more expensive but people will think twice about throwing them away.

"I think the environment will be protected through Brexit".

"We’re fooling ourselves, why should we buy cheap clothes from the other side of the world... We should be focused on UK sourcing," he said.

He would also like to see government policy allowing existing EU workers to stay in the UK and also a policy for youth training for work.