Business Live: Monday 14 October

'I think the environment will be protected through Brexit'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mick Cheema, boss of Leicester-based Basic Premier - which makes fast fashion for the likes of Asos and Missguided - has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money about the Queen's Speech and Brexit.
He sees a positive impact from Brexit for the environment, as it will force retailers to source clothing in the UK.
"Brexit is a
way for us to stop relying on cheap products made across the world and shipping them over to our country, by doing so we’re
polluting the atmosphere. We’re buying cheaper clothes that people only wear a
couple of times
So Brexit is a "good thing" for UK textile manufacturing, he said.
"It will encourage retailers to look local and buy
local. They'll have to pay the price. Products will be more expensive but people will think twice about throwing them away.
"I think the environment will be protected
through Brexit".
"We’re fooling ourselves, why should we buy cheap clothes from
the other side of the world... We should be focused on UK sourcing," he said.
He would also like to see government policy allowing existing EU workers to stay in the UK and also a policy for youth training for work.
A company spokesman told the FT: "WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing. Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Business Live Page.
The pound may be a focus again after bouncing on Friday amid optimism that there could be a Brexit deal. It hit a high of around $1.27, and in Asian trading hours as the week got underway, the pound was trading just below $1.26.
Live Reporting
By Jill Treanor and Dan Ascher
All times stated are UK
Lower rates may not help, says Bank policymaker
'I think the environment will be protected through Brexit'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Wake Up To Money
Mick Cheema, boss of Leicester-based Basic Premier - which makes fast fashion for the likes of Asos and Missguided - has been speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money about the Queen's Speech and Brexit.
He sees a positive impact from Brexit for the environment, as it will force retailers to source clothing in the UK.
"Brexit is a way for us to stop relying on cheap products made across the world and shipping them over to our country, by doing so we’re polluting the atmosphere. We’re buying cheaper clothes that people only wear a couple of times
So Brexit is a "good thing" for UK textile manufacturing, he said.
"It will encourage retailers to look local and buy local. They'll have to pay the price. Products will be more expensive but people will think twice about throwing them away.
"I think the environment will be protected through Brexit".
"We’re fooling ourselves, why should we buy cheap clothes from the other side of the world... We should be focused on UK sourcing," he said.
He would also like to see government policy allowing existing EU workers to stay in the UK and also a policy for youth training for work.
What's in the Queen's speech?
Editor of CityAM tweets
SoftBank 'to take control' of WeWork
There are a number of reports about WeWork, the office space company.
SoftBank - which already owns around 30% WeWork shares - is reported to be talks to take control the company, taking a possible 50% stake.
The Financial Times said that SoftBank’s chief executive Masayoshi Son has been trying to gain full control of the company in an effort to salvage an investment that has already cost the Japanese telecom group and its Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund more than $10bn.
A company spokesman told the FT: "WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange a financing. Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Business Live Page.
The pound may be a focus again after bouncing on Friday amid optimism that there could be a Brexit deal. It hit a high of around $1.27, and in Asian trading hours as the week got underway, the pound was trading just below $1.26.
On Monday, the government's agenda is to be set out in the Queen's Speech while the EU's ambassadors have been told the UK is willing to make concessions to its plans for the Northern Ireland border after Brexit but "a big gap" remains over customs arrangements.
Do get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk