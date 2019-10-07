Business Live: Monday 7 October

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The EU has said it will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible, prolonging the uncertainty which is making life for businesses in the UK and EU difficult.

Arnaldo Abruzzini, chief executive of Eurochambres, the umbrella group for all the chambers of commerce around Europe whose members are mainly small and medium sized businesses, says preparing for something when you don't have any details is "difficult".

"It's not the situation we would be asking for. We would rather have the UK stay in or second have an orderly exit. The disorder exit is the last of the options we would take. There's no winner in all this. No single business will retain a benefit," he says.