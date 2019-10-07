Business Live: Monday 7 October

Anti-government marches in Hong Kong have ended in rioting this weekend, with attacks on government offices, a metro station and businesses with ties to mainland China.
Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzman
"The Hong Kong situation is quite unprecedented" he says. "we check in on a daily basis with our people" he adds. Resolving it will be "tough" he says. He's rather vague, as western investors in the region tend to be.
'Prepared for the worst'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The EU has said it will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible, prolonging the uncertainty which is making life for businesses in the UK and EU difficult.
Arnaldo Abruzzini, chief executive of Eurochambres, the umbrella group for all the chambers of commerce around Europe whose members are mainly small and medium sized businesses, says preparing for something when you don't have any details is "difficult".
"It's not the situation we would be asking for. We would rather have the UK stay in or second have an orderly exit. The disorder exit is the last of the options we would take. There's no winner in all this. No single business will retain a benefit," he says.
Blackstone's founder Stephen Schwarzman says his firm started buying property "in the depths of the US real estate recession." They were the biggest owner of hotels and office space at one point, and are now the second-biggest owner of warehouses.
When it comes to the debt private equity companies use, Mr Schwarzman says the public's perception on it may be "somewhat skewed". His firm created 100,000 jobs, he says, and his firm makes companies better. Debt aids returns for his investors, he says. And, he says, there are no more bankruptcies in private equity than the rest of the economy.
"It's actually quite good for society overall," he reckons. There isn't time to ask him about how the debt also reduces a firm's tax bill.
Blackstone founder: people like double
BBC Radio 5 Live
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Stephen Schwarzman, the co-founder of US investment firm Blackstone Group, the world's biggest private equity company, tells 5 live his firm can earn double what stock market investors do.
"People want to have double", he says. He started the business in 1985. They work in companies, own buildings, lend money and invest in hedge funds, he says, making it very diversified.
Good Morning!
Welcome to business live. Get in touch via bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Live Reporting
By Howard Mustoe
All times stated are UK
Blackstone founder: HK situation "unprecedented"
BBC Radio 5 Live
Anti-government marches in Hong Kong have ended in rioting this weekend, with attacks on government offices, a metro station and businesses with ties to mainland China.
Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzman
"The Hong Kong situation is quite unprecedented" he says. "we check in on a daily basis with our people" he adds. Resolving it will be "tough" he says. He's rather vague, as western investors in the region tend to be.
'Prepared for the worst'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The EU has said it will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible, prolonging the uncertainty which is making life for businesses in the UK and EU difficult.
Arnaldo Abruzzini, chief executive of Eurochambres, the umbrella group for all the chambers of commerce around Europe whose members are mainly small and medium sized businesses, says preparing for something when you don't have any details is "difficult".
"It's not the situation we would be asking for. We would rather have the UK stay in or second have an orderly exit. The disorder exit is the last of the options we would take. There's no winner in all this. No single business will retain a benefit," he says.
FT: HSBC to cut 10,000 jobs
Blackstone: now the world's biggest landlord
BBC Radio 5 Live
Blackstone's founder Stephen Schwarzman says his firm started buying property "in the depths of the US real estate recession." They were the biggest owner of hotels and office space at one point, and are now the second-biggest owner of warehouses.
When it comes to the debt private equity companies use, Mr Schwarzman says the public's perception on it may be "somewhat skewed". His firm created 100,000 jobs, he says, and his firm makes companies better. Debt aids returns for his investors, he says. And, he says, there are no more bankruptcies in private equity than the rest of the economy.
"It's actually quite good for society overall," he reckons. There isn't time to ask him about how the debt also reduces a firm's tax bill.
Blackstone founder: people like double
BBC Radio 5 Live
Stephen Schwarzman, the co-founder of US investment firm Blackstone Group, the world's biggest private equity company, tells 5 live his firm can earn double what stock market investors do.
"People want to have double", he says. He started the business in 1985. They work in companies, own buildings, lend money and invest in hedge funds, he says, making it very diversified.
Good Morning!
Welcome to business live. Get in touch via bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk