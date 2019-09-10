Business Live: US markets subdued

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

British Airways flights will continue to be disrupted on Wednesday, despite the end of a 48-hour strike by pilots in a dispute over pay.

A BA spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for the disruption BALPA’s industrial action has caused our customers. We are doing everything we can to get back to normal and to get our customers to their destinations.

"The nature of our highly complex, global operation means that it will take some time to get back to a completely normal flight schedule.

"Due to the union’s strike action, nearly half of our fleet of over 300 aircraft and more than 700 pilots will start the day in the wrong place. In addition, more than 4,000 cabin crew have had disruption to their rosters, and in many cases will be unable to operate again for several days due to legal rest requirements."