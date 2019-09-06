Wall Street flat on slowing jobs growth

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Airline bosses are starting to express concerns about the likelihood of the Boeing 737 Max returning to service anytime soon.

This comes after Europe's aviation safety watchdog said it will run its own tests on the plane before approving a return to commercial flights.

Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told Bloomberg TV earlier this week that he is "worried and disappointed" that US and European regulators are not seeing eye-to-eye about re-certifying the plane model.

In the past, regulators around the world would have left it to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve design changes made by a manufacturer, but with the 737 Max, the European Union is currently conducting its own investigation and study into Boeing's proposed fixes for the aircraft.

“The challenge of the moment is certification,” Aengus Kelly, chief executive of AerCap, the world's largest independent aircraft leasing comapny told Bloomberg today .

“When will this airplane be permitted to fly on a global basis?”