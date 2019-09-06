Wall Street flat on slowing jobs growth

That's it for this week on Business Live - thanks for reading. We'll be back bright and early at 06:00 on Monday.
Wall Street slightly higher
Wall Street shares are very slightly higher, as markets remained subdued after Labor Department data showed jobs growth slowed in August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now 79.4 points or 0.3% ahead to 26,807.57, led by Boeing, which rose 1% to $363.93 despite gloomy news about the 737 Max and potential disagreements between regulators.
The S&P 500 is now 4.7 points or 0.2% up to 2,980.79. Top of the winners is Perrigo, which rose 3.6% to $49.88 after acquiring the rights to sell heartburn drug Prevacid over-the-counter from GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now 3.2 points or 0.04% up to 8,119.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals heads the winners, up 2.8% to $103.08. Yesterday, its shares fell after announcing that the European Patent Office had chosen not to grant some of its patents for a medical treatment for a rare nervous system disorder.
Will the Boeing 737 Max be back?
Airline bosses are starting to express concerns about the likelihood of the Boeing 737 Max returning to service anytime soon.
Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told Bloomberg TV earlier this week that he is "worried and disappointed" that US and European regulators are not seeing eye-to-eye about re-certifying the plane model.
In the past, regulators around the world would have left it to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve design changes made by a manufacturer, but with the 737 Max, the European Union is currently conducting its own investigation and study into Boeing's proposed fixes for the aircraft.
“The challenge of the moment is certification,” Aengus Kelly, chief executive of AerCap, the world's largest independent aircraft leasing comapny told Bloomberg today.
“When will this airplane be permitted to fly on a global basis?”
Buyer found for collapsed industrial cleaning firm
Aberdeenshire-based MSIS had called in administrators after getting into financial difficulties.
The business and its assets have been bought by industrial cleaning firm Denholm MacNamee, a subsidiary of Denholm Oilfield Services.
The deal secures all 88 jobs at MSIS sites in Inverurie and Invergordon.
Pay row at Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group - which as mentioned earlier is styling itself as a "place-maker" rather than a housebuilder - issued a robust trading update this morning.
But that was not enough to head-off a revolt over pay at its annual general meeting.
There were two resolutions on pay for investors to vote on and both led to "no" votes of 43%.
The company said it would talk to shareholders and the proxy advisory groups to " find mutually acceptable ways forward" over the pay deals.
Investors also registered a 46% protest against the re-election to the board of non-executive director Adrian Li. The company acknowledged that investors regarded him as "over boarded" - having too many roles - but the company says he has "an exemplary attendance record and devotes significant time to Berkeley business".
If deliberate abstentions were included to the tallies, the level of dissent rises above 50%.
DoJ reportedly investigating carmakers
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has reportedly launched an anti-trust investigation into Honda, Ford, Volkswagen and BMW.
Sources told the Wall Street Journal that the DoJ is looking to determine whether the four carmakers broke federal law when they entered into an independent agreement with the state of California to abide by carbon emissions standards beyond those proposed by the Trump administration.
The agreement was announced by the four carmakers in July. At the time, they said that they had reached
a deal to adopt standards that were lower than Obama-era rules, but higher than the Trump administration's 2018 proposal.
Tate & Lyle to raise prices in the US
British food and beverage ingredients maker Tate & Lyle has announced that it is going to raise prices of a range of products in the US from October onwards.
Tate & Lyle, which is historically known for its sugar, blamed rising production costs for the need to charge more for items including low-calorie and high intensity sweeteners, speciality fibres, stabilisers and food starches by up to 12%.
On Friday, analysts at BNP Paribas gave Tate & Lyle's stock a "neutral" rating.
Treasury Committee unhappy with government
BBC economics correspondent Dharshini David tweets
The S&P 500is 1.4 points or 0.05% down to 2,974.32.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaqis 12.3 points or 0.2% lower to 8,104.81.
US jobs figures 'ominous'
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, has called the latest set of US jobs figures "ominous".
He points out that the headline figure of 130,000 jobs gains was boosted by a 28,000 increase in federal government hiring, "most of which was for the Census and
will reverse in due course".
"The trend is softening,
as firms scale back hiring plans alongside capital spending, in the face of
prolonged and deep uncertainty."
He also notes that, although the annual rise in earnings slowed slightly to 3.2%, the three-month annualised rate is now 4.2%,
the highest in 11 years.
"We think employees are finally shaking
off the shock of the crash and are now seeking to exploit their scarcity in
pursuit of faster wage gains. If this continues, it will make life harder for
the Fed, especially if - as we expect - the tariffs are pushing up goods price
inflation.
"We expect the Fed to ease this month, but the markets’ hopes of
endless rate cuts will be hard to meet if inflation is rising and future
inflation pressure is building."
Facebook facing competition probe
Eight US states and the District of Columbia have launched an antitrust investigation into Facebook, to determine if the social media giant has stifled competition and put users at risk.
The New York state Attorney General, Letitia James, said that even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers.
She added the investigation would determine whether Facebook's actions had endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising.
"We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising," she said.
'The economic mood continues to worry investors'
The weaker-than-expected jobs figures come amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve is planning another cut in interest rates.
Nancy
Curtin, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management, says: “The Fed has made
it clear that they are keen to sustain the expansion; hence any further
weakness in economic activity or decline in long rates could provide a clear
signal for further easing.
"The economic mood continues to worry investors with
the threat that the global manufacturing slowdown spreads to the service
economy, the yield curve inversion, and ongoing trade tensions setting an
ominous tone.
"Any fall-back in non-farm payroll growth will also further
infuriate the White House, with Trump determined to avoid a re-election
campaign mid-recession.
"The fundamentals of the US economy remain robust on the
consumer side, but [Fed chairman] Powell will likely respond to any threat to the expansion
from these more global influences.”
BreakingUS jobs growth slowed in August
Latest figures from the US Labor Department show that jobs growth slowed more than expected in August.
The US economy created 130,000 jobs last month, while revised figures showed that 20,000 fewer jobs were created in June and July than previously reported.
Unemployment held steady at 3.7% for a third straight month, as more people entered the job force.
The workweek rebounded to 34.4 hours in August, after falling to 34.3 hours in July - its lowest level in almost two years.
Weir Group secures 'record' £100m mining order
Scottish engineering firm Weir Group has won a record £100m order to provide mining equipment for a major iron ore project in Western Australia.
The deal includes crushing and pump equipment for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, based in the Pilbara region.
The Glasgow-based company said it was its largest-ever individual mining order.
The $2.6bn (£81.3m) Iron Bridge project is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group and Formosa Steel IB Pty.
'Sort this out'
The British government has felt the need to speak up about the proposed BA strikes, which will be on 9, 10 and 27 September.
Downing Street has urged the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) and British
Airways to "get round the table and sort this out".
A Number 10 spokeswoman said: "Nobody
should have their travel plans disrupted or their holidays ruined.
"The unions and BA need to get round
the table and sort this out. The public would expect nothing less."
Wetherspoons cuts beer prices
Wetherspoon
pubs across the UK are today cutting the price of a pint. The
pubs have reduced the price of a pint of real ale by an average of 20p.
More
than 600 of the company’s pubs are now serving a pint of Ruddles (brewed by
Greene King) for £1.69.
A
further 160 pubs will be offering a pint for £1.59 or below, including 36 pubs
which will be serving a pint for £1.39.
The
remaining pubs will serve a pint between £1.99 and £2.89, depending on the
individual pub’s location, including pubs in Central London.
Pubs which do not serve Ruddles will serve either Greene King IPA or
Caledonian Deuchars.
Wetherspoon
chairman Tim Martin said the aim of the exercise was to highlight tariffs which "are collected by the UK government and sent
to Brussels".
“A
lot of politicians have misled the public by suggesting leaving the Customs
Union would be a ‘cliff edge’ or ‘disaster’," he said.
"This is the reverse of the truth. Ending tariffs will reduce prices."
'Nosedive' in German industrial production
German industrial production took "another nosedive" in July.
That's the view of Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING in Germany, after looking at data showing German industrial production dropped by 0.6% month-on-month.
That means that on the year industrial production was down by 4.2%
"Industrial production would have to increase by a total of more than 2.5% in the coming two months just to return to the level of the second quarter. Not impossible but currently very unlikely."
It signs a "very weak start" to the third quarter for German industry and could be used by the European Central Bank to support new monetary stimulus, he says.
Pound still behind against dollar and euro
In midday trading in London sterling is still behind against the US dollar and euro.
The pound is down 0.29% against the greenback at $1.2296, and down 0.27 against the euro at €1.1147.
BA strike still on after airline rejects union proposal
This comes after Europe's aviation safety watchdog said it will run its own tests on the plane before approving a return to commercial flights.
British Airways has rejected a last-ditch proposal from pilots' union Balpa to re-start negotiations aimed at averting strike action.
BA pilots are due to strike on Monday 9 September and Tuesday 10 September over a pay offer they say is too low.
Balpa said it would call off the strike if BA would discuss a new proposal outlined in a letter to the airline.
BA said it was open to "constructive" talks, but did not believe Balpa was acting in good faith.
Is WeWork over-priced?
