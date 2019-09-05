Business Live: 5 September

AFP/Getty Copyright: AFP/Getty

The past week has been a roller coaster one in politics, with a number of Brexit-related twists and turns at Parliament.

But Amanda Tickel, global Brexit lead at Deloitte, warns that businesses should not take their eyes of the ball with regards to Brexit preparation.

She tells Radio Five live's Wake Up to Money: "There have been a huge amount of developments over the past few days. But I would caution business not to be distracted by the rhetoric.

"Businesses still need to be prepared."

She said the government, which recently launched a Get Ready For Brexit campaign, was doing a lot of work to help firms prepare.

But she added that the current uncertainty about when the UK might finally leave the EU was becoming a big factor for businesses, in terms of things like investment decisions.