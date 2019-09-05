Business Live: 5 September

Samsung's first foldable phone will go on sale on Friday after problems with the device delayed its initial release. The Galaxy Fold will be available on 6 September in South Korea , followed by select countries including the US, the UK and Singapore. Samsung has been rushing to launch the folding smartphone before its rivals.
By Bill Wilson and Mary-Ann Russon
'Firms still need to be ready for Brexit despite rhetoric'
The past week has been a roller coaster one in politics, with a number of Brexit-related twists and turns at Parliament.
But Amanda Tickel, global Brexit lead at Deloitte, warns that businesses should not take their eyes of the ball with regards to Brexit preparation.
She tells Radio Five live's Wake Up to Money: "There have been a huge amount of developments over the past few days. But I would caution business not to be distracted by the rhetoric.
"Businesses still need to be prepared."
She said the government, which recently launched a Get Ready For Brexit campaign, was doing a lot of work to help firms prepare.
But she added that the current uncertainty about when the UK might finally leave the EU was becoming a big factor for businesses, in terms of things like investment decisions.
Asian markets rise
Asian markets rose on Thursday across indexes.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite jumped 1.6%.
And Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.4%.
UK manufacturing 'soggy'
UK manufacturers are suffering a "nosedive" as a cocktail of Brexit uncertainty, slowdown in major markets and trade wars takes its toll, a new study suggests.
A survey of almost 300 firms by manufacturers organisation Make UK also says that a weaker currency is not helping, with export orders down despite prices falling.
Sue Noffke, head of UK equities at Schroders, has been discussing the issue on Radio Five live's Wake Up to Money programme.
"The environment is a bit soggier at present for manufacturing," she says.
"We have seen a lot of weaker data across manufacturing, particularly in Europe."
She adds: "We would have expected the weakness of pound to boost exports in manufacturing, but we are not seeing that."
We will be keeping an eye on all the latest developments around Brexit.