Pound/Euro
Live

Business Live: 29 August

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil prices

Live Reporting

By Howard Mustoe and Dan Ascher

All times stated are UK

  1. PPI deadline

    BBC Radio 5 Live

    pounds
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The deadline to claim for PPI is tonight, as if you didn't know. The cutoff is for new claims rather than for having settled, so as long as you start your claim by 23:59 tonight, you will have made it.

    Emma Stranack, Deadline Campaign Lead from the Financial Conduct Authority, told 5 live: "We have had an incredible surge in calls to our helpline."

    About a third of people who have the insurance are thought to be mulling whether to claim, still.

  3. Good morning!

    Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

