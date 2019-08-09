Problems emerge in debt advice sector

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Here are some alternative views on small business owner Jon Godfrey's claim that "The UK is not an attractive place to be in business" (see earlier posts).

Tony Kinsella, who runs Stoke-on-Trent based materials business Lucideon, disagrees.

"My clients in the USA, Asia and EU think we are best out of the EU," he says. "They think we will be in a stronger position. Why does Jon say we have been disadvantaged?"

Meanwhile Dorian Preece reckons small business owners should stop moaning and start getting on with making money.

"There is a saying: 'A good salesperson can sell anything to anyone at any time'. The problem with this country is we don’t have good salespeople," he says.

"If you have the right product, the skilled people, your innovative, and you product is in demand because it's the best, surely why would you have a problem selling it?

"If one market closes, find another!" he advises.