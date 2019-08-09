Problems emerge in debt advice sector

We'll be with you at 6am on Monday morning to bring you all the latest breaking news and analysis from the business world.
FTSE risers and fallers
WPP led the risers in the FTSE 100 today, climbing 7.48% to 983.40.
Next was the only other share rising more than 2%, after increasing 156, or 2.66%, to 6,014.
Evraz led the fallers, dropping 8.87% to 562.80.
Antofagasta fell 4.65% while NMC Health was down 3.44%.
The worst-ever football ad?
What's the worst football ads you've ever seern?
Ahead of this evening's return of the Premier League advertising industry mag Campaign has rounded up its top 10 worst ads, including Brentford's memorable "Brentford 'Till I die" campaign with a local funeral directors (see pic)!
Michael Gove has said the UK government aims to ensure that "commerce continues to flow" on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Mr Gove is the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning, and is in Northern Ireland for a series of business meetings.
He was speaking in Warrenpoint Port in County Down.
Mr Gove said the British government was going to continue talking to the EU and Ireland.
BreakingFTSE gloom continues
The FTSE 100 fell 0.59% today, dropping 43.11 to 7,242.79.
The winder FTSE 250 end the day down 0.27%, after falling 52.49 to 19,085.12.
Trump hits out at China and the Federal Reserve
Donald Trump hinted today he may cancel next months' trade talks with China.
At a White House press conference he said: "I'm not ready to make a deal."
He said he wouldn't do business with Chinese technology firm Huawei while repeating many of his
criticisms of China reneging on its commitments.
He also turned his criticism back on the US Fed, saying: "We are being handcuffed
by the Federal Reserve."
Chancellor plans infrastructure investment
Sajid Javid said today a National
Infrastructure Strategy will be published in the autumn.
“To maximise our growth potential as we leave the EU, I will set out our plans for a stepchange in infrastructure
investment right across the country," the Chancellor said.
“From the latest tech to the fastest trains so that every corner
of our great nation can thrive.”
The
strategy, which will be a formal response to the National Infrastructure
Commission’s national infrastructure assessment, will cover all economic
infrastructure, including transport and digital connectivity.
'If one market closes, find another'
Here are some alternative views on small business owner Jon Godfrey's claim that "The UK is not an attractive place to be in business" (see earlier posts).
Tony Kinsella, who runs Stoke-on-Trent based materials business Lucideon, disagrees.
"My
clients in the USA, Asia and EU think we are best out of the EU," he says. "They think we
will be in a stronger position. Why does Jon say we have been disadvantaged?"
Meanwhile Dorian Preece reckons small business owners should stop moaning and start getting on with making money.
"There is a saying: 'A good salesperson can sell anything to
anyone at any time'. The problem with this country is we don’t have good
salespeople," he says.
"If you have the right product, the skilled people,
your innovative, and you product is in demand because it's the best, surely why
would you have a problem selling it?
"If one market closes, find another!" he advises.
Irish Ryanair pilots vote to strike
Ryanair pilots based in the Republic of Ireland have voted for strike action.
Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA) voted 94% in favour.
IALPA said the decision reflected the frustration and disappointment of pilots with a lack of progress in ongoing pay talks.
UK-based pilots voted for strike action on Wednesday, while pilots in Spain will vote on strike action in the coming days.
UK pilots have announced two walkouts, one from 22-23 August and another from 2-4 September. No date has been set for the possible Irish action.
No-deal preparations 'top priority', says Johnson
Boris Johnson has written to all civil servants urging them to make it a "top priority" to prepare for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.
The PM said he would prefer to get a deal but the UK must leave the EU by 31 October "whatever the circumstances".
Earlier Jeremy Corbyn had urged the UK's top civil servant to intervene to prevent a no-deal Brexit happening during a general election campaign.
It comes amid speculation MPs will table a no-confidence motion in the PM.
In his letter to civil servants, Mr Johnson said he recognised a deal with the EU "may not happen" and it was necessary to prepare "urgently and rapidly" for a no-deal exit.
FTSE takes turn for the worse
The FTSE 100 has taken a definite turn for the worse this afternoon.
It's now down 29.13, or 0.40% at 7,257.06.
The FTSE 250 is also heading down, losing 0.21% or 39.31 to 19,097.86.
Why are shops in Iraq stocking up on Scottish sweets?
A Scottish sweet manufacturer is seeing sales of its fudge and toffee surge in Iraq. What's feeding that growing popularity?
In northern Iraq, shops are rushing to fill their shelves with sweets. The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or Festival of the Sacrifice, is approaching - and it is an important part of the year for confectionery businesses.
In Iraqi Kurdistan, as elsewhere, the four-day festival which starts on Sunday is a time for celebration and feasting - and sweets are very much on the menu.
More views from small firms around the country on Britain's stuttering economy.
David Kutas runs Danelaw Real Estate, a Northamptonshire-based business which works closely with real estate firms in the US.
"Our business has been disproportionately affected by Brexit
uncertainty, but to a greater extent is caught in limbo after Boris Johnson’s
pledge to reduce stamp duty and taxes," he says.
"Leaving the EU in any way would give people the confidence
to know what is ahead, but it is the uncertainty that is holding back the
market, not the fears of worst-case scenarios."
Problems emerge in debt advice sector
Millions of people are going without debt advice across the UK due to an unprecedented rise in demand this year, debt charity Christians Against Poverty has warned.
It's closing its doors to new clients from 3.30pm on Friday because it can't cope with the increasing demand and complexity of debt cases.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but we know we have a responsibility to support those clients that we are already committed to helping and ensure we have the capacity to deal with the intricate and complex issues involved in their cases," said Paula Stringer, CAP’s executive director.
The charity expects to keep out new clients for three months.
"Many of the situations our clients face are particularly challenging, and our face-to-face service allows us to provide not just practical support, but the emotional support they need to become debt free as soon as possible," explained Paula Stringer.
"That is why we are pressing a temporary pause on taking on new clients, so we can fully support those we are currently working with.”
Malaysia charges Goldman's top boss in London
Malaysia has charged 17 former and current Goldman Sachs bankers - including Richard Gnodde, the most senior banker in London - over the corruption investigation at its state development fund 1MDB.
Attorney General Tommy Thomas said custodial sentences and criminal fines would be sought against those charged.
Goldman helped raise $6.5bn (£5.4bn) through bond offerings for 1MDB.
The bank said it would "vigorously" defend the charges.
