Business Live: FTSE 100 rises!

US markets slip 1.25%
One more look at US markets and the Dow Jones has been on another up and down journey so far today.
It's currently down 325.51, or 1.25%, at 25,704.01, after dropping more than 500 points in the first half-hour of trading and then recovering a lot of that that before beginning to drop once more.
Interesting times!
FTSE risers and fallers
Some big moves in the FTSE 100 today.
Food delivery firm Just Eat led the risers climbing 6.41% to 786.80 after the market had time to digest its tie-up with Takeaway.com.
Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter climbed 6.13%, while Fresnilo rose 5.99%.
Stuck in the red was NMC Health which slumped 11.34%, following a fairly big fall yesterday.
Standard Life Aberdeen's figures failed to please and the pension and life firm fell 7.59%.
And Spirax-Sarco Engineering dropped 6.85%.
What rights do affected BA passengers have?
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
BA has a duty of care to passengers whose flights have been affected. Rights include:
If the flight is cancelled, the airline must get them on an alternative flight to their destination. That might be a re-routed flight, perhaps including a stopover, or the next available direct flight. They can put customers on a flight with a different airline
Some passengers will choose to take a refund instead, but the airline's duty of care ends at that moment. That means someone who takes the refund and books their own - more expensive - alternative flight is unlikely to have the difference reimbursed
If a flight is still expected to depart, but late, then passengers will initially have to wait, but after a certain amount of time the airline should offer food, drink, and - if necessary - overnight accommodation. For delays of more than five hours, passengers get the same rights as they would if the flight was cancelled
In this case - when the disruption appears to be the fault of the airline - passengers may well be entitled to additional compensation under EU rules. This requires passengers to make a claim to the airline, and the level of payout depends on the type of flight and the length of delay.
Simon Rogers-Coltman has two great memories of Interrailing - the second of which is the feelgood story of the week!
"My first memory is losing my pass when it was sucked out the window by the
pressure of going into an Austrian tunnel," Simon reports. "I was holding it at the time ready
to show the inspector and thought it a good idea to open the window - probably
to let our group's smell out!"
Nice! But not as heartwarming as this...
"I remember having my wallet posted back to me in England after I
left it in Bonn," Simon says. "Money was no longer in it, but a week later a postal order
arrived! So kind and honest of someone.
"I’d have been 17 at the time."
Memories of Interrailing...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Many of you have brightened our afternoon by sending over your memories of interrailing across Europe.
Martin Radcliffe reports: "I remember working an office job back in 2011, bored out of
my mind with the repetitive work and stumbling across an ad for Interrail.
"I handed in my notice not long after and flew to Madrid to begin my six week
continental journey which included Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Toulouse,
Bordeaux, Paris, Luxembourg, Brussels, Bruges, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Odense,
Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, Munich, Vienna, and Budapest.
"All
for a lot less than a monthly train ticket between Manchester and London!"
Gold tops $1,500 an ounce
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gold prices have surged through $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in more than six years.
The demand for the precious metal has risen as investors seek a safe haven asset amid growing concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.
Recruiter warns on Brexit uncertainty
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Recruiter Page Group warned that Brexit uncertainty is holding employers and candidates back from making big decisions.
Despite that, the firm said revenue was up 9.5% to £820.5m in the six months to the end of June while pre-tax profits jumped 10.9% to £74.6m.
It also announced a special dividend of 12.73p per share on top of an interim payment of 4.3p per share.
"We are pleased with our first-half performance; however, we remain mindful of challenging macro-economic conditions seen in a number of our regions," said boss Kelvin Stagg.
'Stop moaning and invest', says fund boss
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The boss of insurance and investment giant Legal and General says the UK is still great places to invest, despite Brexit concerns.
Nigel Wilson said "we should be getting on and doing things" instead of "moaning and groaning".
He said the company would continue to invest in a range of projects in Scotland and across the UK.
His comments came as shares in the money manager fell this morning after it announced a £1bn profit for the year so far.
Under the scenario, goods coming from the EU would be subject to new taxes and duties, meaning packages could not be released until payment was made.
Until then, parcels handled by DPD would stay at the huge site in Oldbury.
Johnson urged to pay voluntary living wage to government workers
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Public and Commercial Services union has urged the Prime Minister live up to a commitment for Government departments and contractors to pay the voluntary living wage.
It said tens of thousands of workers at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy are paid less than the voluntary rate, which is higher than the statutory figure.
"We welcome the Prime Minister's commitment to the living wage for members working in Government departments and their contractors, but our low-paid members now need action, not words," said the union's general secretary Mark Serwotka.
"We have now written to him and asked him to honour this commitment, and intervene with the Treasury and Government departments and ensure that they become living wage employers."
Short seller makes claims about Burford Capital
The US short-seller Muddy Waters is betting against the shares of litigation financing specialist Burford Capital.
The US hedge fund, which is headed by outspoken short-seller Carson Block, described the company as a “poor business masquerading as a great one” in a report published today.
The report criticises the accounting Burford uses to value its litigation cases, which it says it is “aggressively marking”, while arguing that the company is then “actively misleading investors” further with some of the metrics it reports.
The short-seller put our a series of tweets earlier detailing its accusations.
Burford responded in a stock exchange statement saying it employed IFRS accounting standards that it said were “used widely across the financial services industry”, while citing years of “clean” audit opinions from Ernst & Young. The company also said that it reported on its investments in “extraordinary detail”.
Dow Jones drops 500 in first half-hour of trading
Meanwhile the Dow Jones has lost more than 500 points in the first half-hour of trading.
It's down 517.13, or 1.99% at 25,512.39.
The FTSE 100 is also now down, dropping 16.07, or 0.22%, to 7,155.62.
Live Reporting
By Dan Ascher and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
More information for passengers is available on the BA website, and passenger rights are explained in detail on the Civil Aviation Authority website.
BreakingFTSE climbs!
The FTSE 100 has climbed 23.06, or 0.32%, to 7,194.75 today.
It's the first rise in the blue-chip index this week.
The FTSE 250 is also up, rising 0.53% to 18,945.91.
Exporter doesn't buy government's Brexit optimism
UK minister's upbeat message on trade prospects fails to convince a firm he meets in south Wales.
Trump tweets about 'incompetence'
DeepMind lost £470m last year
BBC Technology Correspondent, Rory Cellan-Jones tweets:
BreakingUS markets head downwards
The Dow Jones index has continued yesterday's losses by opening down 365.28, or 1.40%, at 25,664.24 today.
Anger over UK exiting Interrail scheme
There's a lot of anger around the fact that the UK's membership of the Interrail scheme, which allows people to travel around Europe on a single train ticket, is to end.
From January 2020, UK rail journeys will no longer be covered by either the Interrail or Eurail passes, said the Rail Delivery Group.
It means ticketholders will have to buy separate tickets to get around Britain.
RDG blamed a dispute with Eurail Group which manages the Interrail scheme.
Many of us have great memories of making the most of the scheme, which was launched back in 1972.
What were your highlights? Let us know at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Lower energy price cap may not last
The energy regulator's decision to lower the cap on prices that can be charged by gas and electric firms will likely be short lived, according to analyst firm Cornwall Insight.
It said that even the wholesale costs of gas and electricity remain at their current lows, the price cap is set to increase by £30 for summer next year.
“This announcement by Ofgem to reduce the price cap comes as no surprise, due to the significant reduction in the wholesale market we have seen," the firm's Robert Buckley said.
“Despite the downward movement to the default price cap today, early forecasts for summer 2020 show it increasing once again unless wholesale prices fall sharply over winter."
That's because the firm expects other costs, like fees to use the network and government levies, to increase by over a third during the winter.