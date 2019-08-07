Business Live: FTSE 100 rises!

BBC Copyright: BBC

The energy regulator's decision to lower the cap on prices that can be charged by gas and electric firms will likely be short lived, according to analyst firm Cornwall Insight.

It said that even the wholesale costs of gas and electricity remain at their current lows, the price cap is set to increase by £30 for summer next year.

“This announcement by Ofgem to reduce the price cap comes as no surprise, due to the significant reduction in the wholesale market we have seen," the firm's Robert Buckley said.

“Despite the downward movement to the default price cap today, early forecasts for summer 2020 show it increasing once again unless wholesale prices fall sharply over winter."

That's because the firm expects other costs, like fees to use the network and government levies, to increase by over a third during the winter.