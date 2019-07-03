Business Live: Weds 3 July

Tesco boss, Dave Lewis, has defended his salary - which was £4.6m last year, including bonuses and share options - in an interview with BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern.
"People will talk about the ratio of the CEO to a colleague on the shop floor - and I get that. That’s a very particular thing about the retail business," he said.
"There are other ways of looking at it, which is: five years ago the cost of the executive as a proportion of the total remuneration was significantly higher than it is today. And we’ve not increased executive pay but we have increased salaries of colleagues by more than 25% over that period of time."
"We have to respect the market. We have to respect that skills command a certain amount of return in the marketplace and we’re very happy with market forces driving the way we think about remuneration."
Nike trainers row rumbles on
Arizona has pulled a $1m grant to help Nike build a new factory in a dispute over the firm's withdrawal of a trainer featuring a historic US flag.
The state's governor had condemned Nike's decision, which was prompted by complaints from Nike-sponsored NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
He claimed the flag was linked to the nation’s early history of slavery.
But Arizona governor Doug Ducey said Nike had bowed to political correctness
The special edition Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July trainer features the The Betsy Ross flag.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s Business Live page.
Sainsbury’s is set to release its first quarter results, which will give an indication of how the business has fared since the failed Asda takeover bid.
Meanwhile, the boss of rival supermarket giant Tesco has been speaking to BBC Breakfast and we’ll have all the highlights from that interview.
And later today, Monsoon Accessorize will vote on a restructuring plan that could result in rent cuts on as many as 135 of the 258 stores that it currently leases.
Tesco boss defends salary
