Business Live: Weds 3 July

Tesco boss, Dave Lewis, has defended his salary - which was £4.6m last year, including bonuses and share options - in an interview with BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern.

"People will talk about the ratio of the CEO to a colleague on the shop floor - and I get that. That’s a very particular thing about the retail business," he said.

"There are other ways of looking at it, which is: five years ago the cost of the executive as a proportion of the total remuneration was significantly higher than it is today. And we’ve not increased executive pay but we have increased salaries of colleagues by more than 25% over that period of time."

"We have to respect the market. We have to respect that skills command a certain amount of return in the marketplace and we’re very happy with market forces driving the way we think about remuneration."