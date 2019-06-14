Business Live: Fri 14 June

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Hong Kong has seen its worst violence in decades during protests about plans to allow extradition to mainland China, with the authorities shutting some government offices in the financial district.

What does it mean for business?

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School for African and Oriental Studies, told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that Hong Kong is "very attractive to international businesses, partly because it's a fantastic place to do business, but more importantly, Hong Kong is where British common law prevails".

"So if you are running an international business in Hong Kong, [if] you get in to a dispute, you know you can take it take it court and you will face a very high standard of independent judiciary".

Companies are probably more concerned about the way the government has responded rather than the protests themselves, and would also be worried about the law being enacted, he said.

"People in Hong Kong, including foreigners, could potentially be extradited," he said.