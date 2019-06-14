Business Live: Fri 14 June

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the School for African and Oriental Studies, told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that Hong Kong is "very attractive to international businesses, partly because it's a fantastic place to do business, but more importantly, Hong Kong is where British common law prevails".
"So if you are running an international business in Hong Kong, [if] you get in to a dispute, you know you can take it take it court and you will face a very high standard of independent judiciary".
Companies are probably more concerned about the way the government has responded rather than the protests themselves, and would also be worried about the law being enacted, he said.
"People in Hong Kong, including foreigners, could potentially be extradited," he said.
"I’ve never felt it was a particularly credible negotiating threat," she said, "because it was a bit like saying 'If you don’t do what I want, I’ll shoot my foot off'. It was something right from the beginning that was so harmful to us."
Mark Evans, chief executive of mobile firm O2, tells Wake Up to Money that the firm is a "significant provider to national infrastructure in the UK", and that the government is reviewing the security standards of vendors including Huawei.
"We're waiting for that decision... It's in the industry's interests, and it's in customers' interests, to get clarity from the government as soon as possible... because the speculation isn't helping, and the sooner we get that judgement on whether they're permissible in the UK or not, the better we'll all be."
There's a meeting of EU finance ministers today which will include discussion on sustainable finance and taxation in relation to the European Commission's vision for a 'climate-neutral economy' by 2050.
And it's good news from accountancy professional body ICAEW this morning - it says the UK economy should be able to weather continued Brexit uncertainty without too much damage.
Is business worried about the Hong Kong protests?
Hong Kong has seen its worst violence in decades during protests about plans to allow extradition to mainland China, with the authorities shutting some government offices in the financial district.
What does it mean for business?
'No-deal negotiating threat not credible'
The threat of leaving the EU without a deal is not a credible negotiating tactic, because doing so would be an act of economic self-harm, CBI director general Carolyn Fairbairn tells Bloomberg.
"I’ve never felt it was a particularly credible negotiating threat," she said, "because it was a bit like saying 'If you don’t do what I want, I’ll shoot my foot off'. It was something right from the beginning that was so harmful to us."
Ms Fairbairn's words come as Conservative leadership candidates jockey for position. Some, including Boris Johnson, have said the threat is an important negotiating tactic.
Kier 'to sell house building arm'
Kier Group has sounded out advisers about the potential to sell its house building division,according to the Times, which adds that the division is understood to be valued at between £100m and £150m.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company, which have been pummelled over the past year, have risen 30% over the past week after rumours of a possible announcement of the asset sales, the Times reports.
The company's emergency fundraising last year was largely shunned by shareholders and a new chief executive, Andrew Davies, has been installed since then.
O2 chief: UK needs to make Huawei decision
BBC Radio 5 Live
In May Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was put on a US government blacklist, and urged allies to block the company.
On Thursday Liu Xiaoming, China's ambassador to the UK, warned that excluding Huawei from Britain's 5G network would "send a very bad signal".
Mark Evans, chief executive of mobile firm O2, tells Wake Up to Money that the firm is a "significant provider to national infrastructure in the UK", and that the government is reviewing the security standards of vendors including Huawei.
"We're waiting for that decision... It's in the industry's interests, and it's in customers' interests, to get clarity from the government as soon as possible... because the speculation isn't helping, and the sooner we get that judgement on whether they're permissible in the UK or not, the better we'll all be."
UK in good shape for no-deal - cabinet secretary
The government has done "a lot of preparation" for a no-deal Brexit, says the head of the civil service.
Good morning
There's a meeting of EU finance ministers today which will include discussion on sustainable finance and taxation in relation to the European Commission's vision for a 'climate-neutral economy' by 2050.
And it's good news from accountancy professional body ICAEW this morning - it says the UK economy should be able to weather continued Brexit uncertainty without too much damage.