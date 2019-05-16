Live
Business Live: Asda sales fall
Summary
- Pound falls after calls for May to resign
- RBS and other banks fined over currency rigging
- National Grid says profit declines amid nationalisation calls
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner and Howard Mustoe
Mary-Ann Russon with you until 21:30 for the rest of the day's news and views.
Today in London, politicians from several parties addressed college students as part of a campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout in young people for the European Parliamentary elections.
Airbus: We will take Germany to court to sell arms to Saudis
Theo Leggett
BBC Business News Reporter
The new chief executive of Airbus, Guillaume Faury, says the company will "probably" have to take legal action against the German government over its effective ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
In November, Berlin said it would stop granting export licences for sales to the Saudi kingdom.
The embargo was introduced in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Instanbul last year, and Airbus has already said that it is affecting its business, because a number of the aircraft it sells contain German parts.
Speaking to journalists in London, Mr Faury said Airbus had contracts with its customers and needed to "defend our own contractual obligations and interests". He added that it was close to taking action in "a number of cases".
Jeff Koons' Rabbit sculpture breaks record for living artist
A sculpture by US pop artist Jeff Koons has sold for $91.1m (£71m), breaking the record price for a work by a living artist.
Christie's in New York sold Rabbit - a 41in (104cm) steel cast of an inflatable created in 1986 - for more than $20m over its estimated price.
It beats the previous record set by British artist David Hockney in November.
The buyer was in the audience for the auction, but has not been named.
Read more here.
Pound slips
The pound sank to three-month lows after renewed calls for Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation.
Sterling was down for the ninth trading session, touching a three-month low of $1.2821 while against the euro it slipped 0.13% to 87.4 pence, the lowest since February.
RBS fine: Don't worry, they can pay
RBS says it and one of its subsidiaries, Natwest Markets, got fined €249m (£218m) for taking part in currency rigging.
"The aggregate fine is fully covered by existing provisions," it said in a statement.
In other words it had squirrelled a similar amount away for a rainy day previously, and this fine won't dent this quarter's profits, because they have been already dented.
It goes on: "The timing and amount of future financial penalties, related litigation risks and collateral consequences remain uncertain and may be material."
Translation: We may get fined again and it may not be covered by rainy day money.
Walmart 'will be thoughtful' over potential IPO
Asda-owner Walmart will be "thoughtful and measured" in its approach after the knock back of the proposed Sainsbury's-Asda merger by competition authority the CMA, its chief financial officer has said.
Brett Biggs said: "We were disappointed in the CMA’s decision in the UK. We’re focused on continuing to execute the strategy to strengthen Asda’s long-term success, including the potential of an IPO at some point in the future.
"We’ll be thoughtful and measured in our approach. We remain focused and confident in our international strategy of building strong local businesses powered by Walmart."
Walmart blames early Easter for Asda sales fall
Asda owner Walmart has blamed Easter dates and a "challenging" retail environment for a fall in first quarter like-for-like sales.
Walmart chief financial officer, Brett Biggs said:
"The Easter calendar shift negatively affected several of our markets, including Asda where comps declined 1.1%, but would have been positive without the Easter flip.
"Against a challenging backdrop in the UK, Asda comp sales declined with the Easter flip, but transactions were positive as customer experience continued to improve."
National Grid 'would have to be compensated' for renationalisation
The UK would have to pay National Grid full compensation to renationalise the energy transmission firm, says Matthew Saunders, international arbitration partner at law firm Ashurst.
"Recent announcements that a future Labour government would nationalise energy companies paying only book value compensation fail to reflect international law commitments owed to international investors in the energy sector under investment protection treaties, including the Energy Charter Treaty, which prohibit expropriation without full compensation.
"Because such obligations are enshrined in international treaties, they cannot be diminished by actions of the UK legislature."
US China trade war 'horrible timing'
The US-China trade war is hurting the US ethanol industry "badly," Mike Dwyer, chief economist of the US Grains Council, said on Wednesday at an event at New York Sugar week.
"Without the tariff protection we would probably supply 90-plus percent of all [ethanol] import needs they [China] had," Mr Dwyer said while on a panel with Renewable Fuels Association chief economist Scott Richman.
The trade conflict between the two countries escalated just about a year after China said it wanted to roll out petrol known as "E10," containing 10% ethanol, by 2020.
This was expected to bolster the country's demand for US ethanol.
"The reality is that the tariff war has hurt us badly. It was horrible timing," Mr Dwyer said. "If this trade war ended tomorrow you would see margins expand by 10 cents a gallon" .
EU fines banks €1bn for currency rigging
The European Commission fines five banks a total of €1.07bn for forming cartels to rig currency trading.
SFO opens biodiesel case
The Serious Fraud Office says it has opened a joint investigation with the Dutch authorities into biodiesel trading at fuel distribution firm Greenergy "and various third parties".
"Four individuals have been arrested and released without charge," it said.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment or information can be provided at this time."
Brussels Airport disruption
Brussels Airport has warned passengers of cancellations and delays from 09.30 to 13:00 local time due to strikes by Belgian air traffic controllers.
Unions want wage increases, better hours and improved pensions.
"We kindly ask passengers whose flights are cancelled not to come to the airport," Brussels Airport said in a statement.
Thomas Cook: takeover target?
SSE says energy network nationalisation would be 'destabilising'
Labour's plan to renationalise UK energy networks has not gone down well with big energy firm SSE.
A spokeswoman said: "Aside from extensive disruption, paying for state ownership and control of energy networks would require full compensation for owners at great expense to taxpayers, or risk destabilising UK listed utilities, which most pensions are invested in.
"Neither are in the public interest."
High stakes
The rise and fall of Thomas Cook shares since 2013
In 2013 Thomas Cook shares rose sharply after it said a turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.
In 2018 the travel firm issued a number of profit warnings precipitating a sharp slide in its share price.
Thomas Cook shares are trading down more than 16% on Thursday after it issued another profit warning.
Probation service: Offender supervision to be renationalised
Supervision of all offenders in England and Wales is to be taken over by the government after serious failings with the part-privatisation of the system.
Contracts with community rehabilitation companies, which monitor low and medium risk offenders, will not be renewed.
The National Probation Service - which manages those posing the highest threat - will take over in December 2020.
It reverses changes made five years ago by then Justice Secretary Chris Grayling to drive down re-offending.
Read more here.
Thomas Cook to cut 150 head office jobs
Struggling travel firm Thomas Cook has said 150 jobs are to go in the Peterborough head office as part of a cost-cutting drive.
This is on top of the 300 jobs it announced would go in March.
Thomas Cook on Thursday said it had made a £1.456bn half year loss.
What has happened to energy since privatisation?
The first parts of the energy sector were privatised in late 1990, when Margaret Thatcher was no longer prime minister, although the legislation had been passed under her leadership.
At that time, the 12 regional electricity companies in England and Wales were sold.
Later, the Scottish industry was sold, as were the generating businesses National Power and Powergen and also the National Grid.
The National Grid's main business is moving electricity and gas around the country. This is known as transmission. The very last leg of the journey into people's homes and businesses - known as distribution - is done by a number of different companies.
Read more here.
Thomas Cook: 'grim reading'