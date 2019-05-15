Business Live: Wall Street rebounds
Summary
- Wall Street opens lower
- US retail sales fell in April
- Pound nears two-week low
- TUI issues profit warning on 737 Max
- Gambling firms to pay £4.5m in penalties
FT: Reprieve for EU and Japan over car tariffs
Homes 'inaccessible' after bed shop fire
People living opposite and next to a bed shop which burnt down are still not allowed to return home.
Kettering Bed Centre, a grade II-listed former shoe factory in the Northants town, caught fire on Monday and eyewitnesses reported "30ft flames".
Firefighters have now left the site, but homes remain "inaccessible without supervision" and part of Regent Street is still cordoned off.
The fire service said investigation work on the site continues.
Wall Street ends higher
Wall Street shares have ended higher, as news that the Trump administration is planning to delay implementing tariffs on automobiles lifted markets, while technology stocks caused the Nasdaq to jump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 25,648.29, a rise of 116 points or 0.46%.
The S&P 500 finished up 19 points or 0.69% at 2,853.90.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended up 88 points or 1.13% at 7,822.15.
Troubled ferries 'may' be ready next year
Scotland's transport secretary has said two new CalMac ferries may not be ready until 2020, and warned it could be even later.
Michael Matheson was giving evidence to MSPs about two vessels being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.
MV Glen Sannox was intended to be in service on the Arran route last year, while an unnamed boat, known as Hull 802, will serve the Outer Hebrides.
Ferguson Marine has blamed design changes and technical challenges.
Classic Ferrari worth millions stolen on test drive
An opportunistic car "collector" used a test drive to make off with a Ferrari worth €2m (£1.7m; $2.2m).
The suspect had expressed interest in buying a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, police in the German city of Düsseldorf say.
He turned up by taxi to the dealership and two hours later, on a test drive, it was time to swap drivers.
But when the seller stepped out of the car, the would-be buyer quickly hit the accelerator and vanished. The car was later found in a garage.
North Sea 'threatens' climate change goals
Kevin Keane
BBC Scotland environment correspondent
Extracting all remaining oil and gas reserves would see the UK miss its climate change commitments, Friends of the Earth Scotland (FoES) has claimed.
The group says the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C would not be met if the 5.7 billion barrels in current oil and gas fields is burned.
The industry expects to produce another 20 billion barrels and wants the focus to be on its use rather than volume.
They insist the sector is central to developing cleaner technologies.
FoES has instead called for an urgent phasing-out of fossil fuels.
Tech giants pledge to limit terror content
Five global technology companies have pledged to limit terrorist material online.
Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter and Microsoft will develop shared tools to detect and remove terrorist or extremist content among other measures.
The pledge was made at a Paris summit, which was called after the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand left 51 people dead.
The March attack was live-streamed on social media.
Fishing industry leader to stand down
The leader of one of Scotland's biggest fishing industry organisations has announced he is to step down after 14 years in the job.
Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF), will hand over to his successor in August.
He will be replaced by Elspeth Macdonald, the deputy chief executive of Food Standards Scotland.
Mr Armstrong said had had "lived and breathed" the industry.
Could facial recognition cut crime?
The Metropolitan Police have been trialling the use of facial recognition in different parts of London, using cameras to scan passers-by to find matches on watch lists.
South Wales Police have used similar technology in more than a dozen trials.
Some privacy campaigners say there is no UK legislation regarding facial recognition and it is being used without regulation.
The Home Office has previously said facial recognition can be an "invaluable tool" in fighting crime.
The Metropolitan Police have now concluded the trial and are awaiting the results of an independent evaluation.
MPs ask Instagram chiefs about suicide poll
Instagram executives have said they are "heartbroken" over the reported suicide of a teenager in Malaysia who had posted a poll to its app.
The 16-year-old is thought to have killed herself hours after asking other users whether she should die.
But the technology company's leaders said it was too soon to say if they would take any action against account holders who took part in the vote.
The Instagram chiefs were questioned about the matter in Westminster.
China's Xi Jinping urges openness
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for openness between countries and denounced racial supremacy as "stupid" amid rising trade tensions with the US.
The remarks on Wednesday were made in Mr Xi's first public address since the US-China trade dispute escalated, with tariff hikes on both sides.
Mr Xi did not mention the US or the trade war directly, but focused on presenting China as an "open" country.
He said different civilisations were not destined to clash.
Rail platform safety staff to go on strike
Members of the RMT union working as rail platform safety staff on the London Overground have voted to go on strike over pay on Thursday.
"Travel Safe officers offer security for passengers and staff against a background of increasing anti-social and violent behaviour on the railways," said RMT general secretary Mick Cash.
"Our members do an important job on London Overground and deserve to be paid properly for the work that they do. "A pay freeze for workers on a low wage is an insult and represents a pay cut in real terms."
The Travel Safe staff are provided by STM Security, and both Transport for London and Arriva Rail London have said the issue is between the union and STM.
Arriva added that STM Security had put in place measures to minimise the impact on London Overground travellers on Thursday.
Trump-branded properties 'underperforming'
US President Donald Trump's Miami golf resort and Manhattan skyscraper, jewels in the crown of his property empire, are in decline, say US media.
The Trump National Doral Miami has reported a steep drop in income since 2015, according to the Washington Post.
Since 2015 net operating income dropped by 69%, the paper reported, citing Trump Organization documents.
And owners of units at Trump Tower in New York have been selling at heavy losses, Bloomberg reports.
Labour's energy plan 'last thing' National Grid needs
The Labour Party's plans to nationalise the UK's energy networks would hinder the shift to green energy, National Grid has said.
The company transmits electricity and gas around the country using a network of pylons and cables.
Labour said its pledge to return it to public ownership would "usher in a Green Industrial Revolution" and tackle climate change.
National Grid said the proposal was the "last thing" that was needed.
London closes ahead
London shares have closed higher, aided by positive Eurozone data and a sliding pound due to continued Brexit chaos.
The FTSE 100 ended 55.4 points or 0.8% ahead at 7,296.95, led by Auto Trader Group, which rose 3.8% to 591.4p.
The FTSE 250 closed just 2.4 points or 0.01% up at 19,369.77. Top of the winners was drug maker Indivior, which jumped 16.6% to 52.8p after three executives spent £76,140 in buying shares in the firm.
Hackers interrupt Israeli Eurovision webcast
An Israeli webcast of the first Eurovision semi-final has been hacked to show faked explosions in host city Tel Aviv.
Viewers saw a warning about a fictitious attack on the city, accompanied by an animated video and the sound of air raid sirens.
The Israeli national broadcaster, Kan, blamed Hamas for the interruption, though the Palestinian militant group has not commented.
The TV broadcast was not affected.
British Steel: Three options for government
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
British Steel - the Scunthorpe steelworks with a brand name revived by private investors Greybull - says it needs £75m of government support to avoid collapse.
Business Secretary Greg Clark faces three choices in weighing up whether to intervene:
What are the implications of each of these options?
US retail sales fell in April
US retail sales fell unexpectedly in April by 0.2%, as people cut down on purchases of cars, building materials, gardening equipment, clothing, personal grooming.
According to latest figures from the US Commerce Department, online and mail-order retail sales fell 0.2%, while sales of furniture remained flat.
Sales at petrol stations rose by 1.8%, while sales at book stores, musical instrument shops and hobby shops rose by 0.2%.
BreakingTrump to delay automobile tariffs
The Trump administration has decided to delay implementing tariffs on automobiles for up to six months, several sources have told CNBC.
The US government has until 18 May to decide whether it wants to impose more duties on imports of cars and vehicle parts.
In January, the Commerce Department issued a report suggesting that President Donald Trump impose a tariff of 25% onto imported cars, and use the justification that the imports threaten US national security.