Business Live: Thursday 9 May

Markets across Asia lost ground as simmering US-China trade tensions continue to rattle investors.
In afternoon trading, Japan's
Nikkei 225 index fell 1% while the Shanghai Composite gave up 1.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2%.
Landlords frustrated over rescue deals
Creditors, including landlords vote later on a rescue deal for Debenhams.
Under the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) more than 20 stores will close and landlords will see rents cut.
Adam Coffer is a retail and leisure landlord, but not involved in the Debenhams deal.
"There's been this proliferation of CVA's which have now almost become the go-to method for retailers, that are being advised by consultants that are generating huge fees, as a quick-fix opportunity to really just prolong the agony.
"It dumps all of the burden on the landlords without any consultation," he said.
"Around 90% of CVAs result in full administration anyway," Mr Coffer added.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live page.
Landlords and other creditors of Debenhams meet today to vote on a proposed rescue deal.
Uber prices shares for its first share sale today - but how can it be worth anything when it expects further losses?
And we'll be keeping an eye on results from BT Group, Morrisons and Superdry due at 07:00.
Live Reporting
By Jill Treanor and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
US-China trade talks set to resume
The world's two largest economies are poised to kick off another round of trade talks in Washington on Thursday.
It comes against a backdrop of rising hostility between the two sides as the US prepares to hit China with new tariffs, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind.
Ahead of the discussions, Mr Trump accused China's leaders of breaking the deal the US was negotiating on trade.
"They broke the deal... They can't do that. So they'll be paying," Mr Trump told a campaign rally in Florida.
US-China trade war in charts
