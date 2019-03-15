Live
Business Live: VW accused of 'massive fraud'
By Katie Hope and Jill Treanor
Business doesn't want the Brexit extension
BBC Radio 5 Live
Allie Renison, head of EU and Trade Policy at the Institute of Directors, has been speaking to Wake Up To Money about the vote by MPs yesterday to ask the EU to delay Brexit.
"There is an assumption businesses want this extension – they really don’t," she says.
While on the one hand it looks as if the UK is less likely to leave the EU without a deal - but on the other hand, nothing is certain, she says.
VW complaint
Volkswagen is being accused of perpetrating a "massive fraud" on US investors by the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC said in its complaint filed in San Francisco that from April 2014 to May 2015, Volkswagen issued more than $13bn in bonds and asset-backed securities in US markets at a time when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 US diesel vehicles grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.
The SEC wants to stop former chief executive Martin Winterkorn from being a director of a US company.
Volkswagen said it would contest the complaint which it said was"legally and factually flawed".
"The SEC has brought an unprecedented complaint over securities sold only to sophisticated investors who were not harmed and received all payments of interest and principal in full and on time."
New Tesla
Tesla has just launched its latest car, the Model Y, its second mass-market electric vehicle.
The car was unveiled at an event in Los Angeles. The firm will first release a long-range version of the vehicle with a price tag of $47,000 (£35,489).
Chief executive Elon Musk said a standard-range model priced at $39,000 would be available in 2021.
Good Morning
Government contractor Interserve faces a crunch vote today. The business, which employs 45,000 people in the UK, is trying to persuade shareholders to back a rescue deal which would result in 95% of the firm passing to lenders. If the debt-for-equity-swap plan is rejected Interserve's lenders could apply for a pre-pack administration.
Companies such as JD Wetherspoon, Berkeley Homes and the Restaurant Group are reporting results.
Later on, the FTSE indices undergo their quarterly reshuffle.
The pound will again be a focus after the vote by MPs yesterday to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond the current 29 March departure date.
Do get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk