Business Live: Ted Baker shares plunge 17%

The two companies’ share price reactions give a succinct verdict.

M&S was down nearly 9% in early trading; Ocado up 4%. Retail experts – and professional investors – think there is a lot more in this for Ocado than for M&S.

The latter is paying £750m for a half share in a division of Ocado that last year made just more than £80m of trading profit. Shareholders will have to find £600m of the purchase price from their own pockets.

The high price explains some of investor misgivings, but there are bigger questions about the fit between the two.

M&S is a (relatively) upmarket convenience store, where the average basket price is just £13.

Ocado, thanks to its tie-up with Waitrose and its wide-range of own-label products, is a full-service grocery store where most customers are doing their weekly shop, not topping up.

Will M&S be able to push enough of its products through Ocado to justify the price, and how will Ocado customers react when its relationship with Waitrose comes to an end next year?

Archie Norman, M&S’s wily chairman and chief strategist, might judge these criticisms short-sighted, and typical of the City’s lack of long-term vision.

Having lagged behind on online shopping for years, M&S has been catapulted into the front ranks at a stroke.

The cost of the deal, Norman might argue, should be judged against the cost of the alternatives, and the cost of doing nothing.