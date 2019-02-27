Live
Business Live: Ted Baker shares plunge 17%
By Bill Wilson and Tom Espiner
Rio Tinto to pay $4bn special dividend
Rio Tinto has posted a jump in annual profit thanks to strong commodity prices, and plans to pay a special dividend.
Underlying earnings rose to $8.81bn (£6.6bn) for the 12 months to 31 December, from $8.63bn a year earlier.
The Anglo-Australian mining giant said it would pay a $4bn special dividend.
M&S and Ocado deal: A tale of two retailers
Dominic O'Connell
Business Presenter, BBC Radio 4 Today programme
The two companies’ share price reactions give a succinct verdict.
M&S was down nearly 9% in early trading; Ocado up 4%. Retail experts – and professional investors – think there is a lot more in this for Ocado than for M&S.
The latter is paying £750m for a half share in a division of Ocado that last year made just more than £80m of trading profit. Shareholders will have to find £600m of the purchase price from their own pockets.
The high price explains some of investor misgivings, but there are bigger questions about the fit between the two.
M&S is a (relatively) upmarket convenience store, where the average basket price is just £13.
Ocado, thanks to its tie-up with Waitrose and its wide-range of own-label products, is a full-service grocery store where most customers are doing their weekly shop, not topping up.
Will M&S be able to push enough of its products through Ocado to justify the price, and how will Ocado customers react when its relationship with Waitrose comes to an end next year?
Archie Norman, M&S’s wily chairman and chief strategist, might judge these criticisms short-sighted, and typical of the City’s lack of long-term vision.
Having lagged behind on online shopping for years, M&S has been catapulted into the front ranks at a stroke.
The cost of the deal, Norman might argue, should be judged against the cost of the alternatives, and the cost of doing nothing.
How will Britbox work out with iPlayer?
The BBC and ITV are in talks about launching a Netflix rival called Britbox.
But what will this mean for iPlayer, the BBC's own content streaming service?
The Business Live page understands that people will be able to watch content on Britbox that is no longer available on iPlayer.
That could mean the BBC shifting iPlayer from being primarily a catch-up service to being more of a first point of call for viewers - a "destination" in its own right, online.
Earlier this year the BBC proposed that shows be available on iPlayer for a year after broadcast or made available online, as well as continuous access for box-sets.
A consultation on this has closed, and BBC now needs to finalise proposals to Ofcom.
Hong Kong stocks fall
Stocks in Hong Kong have closed with slim losses.
The Hang Seng index edged back 0.1% to close at 28,757.44 while China's Shanghai Composite put on 0.4% to end at 2,953.82.
Asian shares slipped after Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian jets in its territory, sending investors out of riskier markets and into more conservative choices such as the yen.
Ocado shares soar, while M&S shares plunge
Now that the initial dust is settling on the M&S-Ocado deal, how is the market reacting?
Well, Ocado shares have risen much more than those in M&S.
So, does this mean investors think Ocado is getting a better deal?
Not according to Ocado boss Tim Steiner, who told the BBC on a media call: "Our share price is always more volatile than our peers."
M&S boss Steve Rowe said: "We believe we've paid a fair price."
In early trading this morning, Ocado shares are up about 6.7%, and M&S shares are down 7.7%.
M&S said in a statement this morning that it was cutting its dividend by 40% to help pay for the Ocado deal.
Ted Baker shares down 17%
Shares in the fashion retailer plunge after it issues a profit warning.
After falling by as much as 17% at open in London they now stand down 293p, or 14.65%, at 1707 pence.
M&S-Ocado deal 'looks like a ready meal'
This has to be in the running for business comment of the day:
Neil Wilson at markets.com says: "M&S’s purchase of Ocado’s UK retail business looks rather like one of its own ready meals - expensive, not very good for you, but easy, quick and ready to heat up."
Ted Baker profit warning details
Ted Baker has been expanding on those reasons behind it envisaging a £10m fall in profits this year.
It says: "Foreign exchange movements in the final week of the financial year, primarily GBP-USD and GBP-EUR, have resulted in a mark-to-market profit impact of approximately £2.5m relating to the translation of inter-company balances;
"As previously reported, we have upgraded our systems and made process enhancements during the year. These systems upgrades have allowed us to identify additional product costs of approximately £2.5m that arose during the second half of Year 18-19. We are confident the systems upgrade now provides robust controls to prevent a recurrence;
"The recent systems and warehousing transitions in Asia and the US, as well as a more prudent view on aged stock, have resulted in an unanticipated write-down in the value of inventory of approximately £5m. Ted Baker remains fully committed to driving improvements in the net working capital to sales ratio and will provide an update at the full-year results presentation."
Waitrose sales 'growing ahead of market'
On the back of the M&S and Ocado announcement, Waitrose & Partners says its relationship with Ocado will come to an end in September 2020.
Rob Collins, managing director of Waitrose & Partners, said: "We have strengthened our own online business significantly and said last summer that we will double Waitrose.com within five years.
"Today’s announcement will be a major part of achieving this and in future Waitrose.com and our shops will be the exclusive places in the UK to buy Waitrose & Partners products."
"Waitrose.com sales are growing at 14.2%, well ahead of the market," he adds.
Ted Baker warns on profits
High Street fashion retailer Ted Baker has forecast a more-than-£10m fall in full-year pretax profit.
It blames the impact of foreign exchange rates, higher costs to upgrade its systems and inventory write-downs.
It now expects to post profit before tax of about £63m for the year to 26 January, lower than the £73.5m reported last year.
The company was in the news last year, after it was embroiled in a "hugging" scandal involving founder Ray Kelvin.
Britbox 'pro-choice' for UK viewers, says ITV's McCall
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has been explaining the thinking behind the mooted ITV-BBC joint venture Britbox, a UK rival to Netflix.
"People in Britain want to see a place where there is a home for British content," she tells the Today programme.
She said 43% of UK households were in favour of such a service, with the number rising to 50% in homes which had Netflix.
"It is important to us to take this opportunity now: it is pro-choice. It will be very distinctive."
She said no formal agreement had been drawn up yet, and there were still regulatory processes to go through, but that if launched the service would provide a "huge range of content".
No subscription price has yet been put on the proposed service.
ITV underlying earnings down 4%
More from ITV, the firms has said underlying earnings fell 4% to £810 million during the year.
The group also said advertising remained under pressure from Brexit uncertainty and forecast total advertising to fall 3% to 4% over the first four months of this year.
ITV profits up, as Netflix-style rival service nears
Broadcaster ITV has announced an increase in pre-tax profit of 13% to £567m.
Meanwhile, the firm says it is in the final stages of talks with the BBC to establish its Britbox service to rival Netflix.
Carolyn McCall, chief executive, said: "ITV's operational performance across 2018 was strong despite the uncertain economic and political environment, with total external revenue up 3%, including total advertising revenues up 1%.
"We delivered great viewing figures on air and online with ITV setting a host of new records and achieving an impressive 3% growth in total viewing."
BreakingM&S and Ocado announce tie-up
Marks and Spencer and Ocado have announced a joint venture.
If the deal is approved by shareholders, it will give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.
Asia stocks climb
It's been an upbeat session for Asia markets.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.5% in afternoon trading.
On the Nikkei, investors bought into defensive stocks such as pharmaceutical and real estate firms, and took some money off the table from machinery shares which had rallied on progress in US-China trade talks.
Asian indexes also rose after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central bank's recent shift towards a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy.
'Deal is better for Ocado'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
More from retail analyst Richard Hyman about that M&S-Ocado deal that could be imminent.
He tells the Today programme: "This is one of those situations which on the face of it, it looks like it makes more sense for Ocado than for M&S.
"Ocado has reinvented itself as a tech company, more than as an online retailer."
Brexit: 'The uncertainty is palpable'
BBC Radio 5 live
Are businesses prepared for Brexit? Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, says his main impression from a government report in to the effects of a no-deal Brexit is "fear".
"The thing that everybody will be thinking is that the uncertainty continues. We might have a vote to take no-deal off the table a week some Thursday. We're only 30-odd days now from the exit door, and we still have no idea what the arrangements at the ports will be because they will be controlled by the EU. We have no idea what the tariff regime will be. So people are sending goods to other countries completely in the dark about what will apply when they reach there, and what tariffs will apply when goods from abroad reach here. The uncertainty is palpable."
M&S-Ocado deal 'a great mystery'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Another retail analyst has been talking to the BBC about the Marks and Spencer (M&S) joint venture with Ocado.
Expert Richard Hyman tells the Today programme he is slightly baffled about what the benefits of such a tie-up could be to M&S.
"I can't see the commercial logic for M&S," he says. He said that when such things as warehousing, transport, and other costs were taken into account "people don't really make money out of online shopping".
He said the deal looked like an "expensive way" for the firm to get into the sector.
"It is a great mystery," he added.
M&S 'need to offer more'
BBC Radio 5 live
Marks and Spencer (M&S) and Ocado have confirmed they are in discussions about a £1.8bn joint venture.
If the two companies reach agreement, it would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.
Retail analyst Theresa Wickham says: "The personalities are good because the chairman of Ocado [Stuart Rose] is the former chairman and chief executive of Marks and Spencer, so he's got a good insight into the business. Marks and Spencer has also said it doesn't need an online food offering, but I think they've found they need to offer more."
"Most people who shop in Marks and Spencer basket-shop - you don't do your whole grocery shop in it, so this would give them access to a much broader range of products that Ocado sells."
Powell: Fed under no rush to raise rates
The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has told a Senate Banking Committee that the central bank was in no rush to move interest rates, according to media reports.
In January, the Fed indicated it wouldn't raise interest rates anytime soon, marking a turnaround from earlier statements that suggested it would gradually increase rates.
The Federal Reserve has come under harsh criticism in recent months from US President Donald Trump. He has called the US central bank his "biggest threat", has said the bank has "gone crazy" and that it was "out of control"
Presidents have generally in the past avoided criticising the Fed publicly, for fear of politicising the institution and undermining confidence in its decisions.