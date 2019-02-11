Business Live: Mon 11 Feb

Welcome to another week of Business Live.

The weekend started with news that Mike Ashley's Sports Direct had tabled a bid for Patisserie Valerie and ended with him withdrawing his offer for the collapsed cafe chain. We will be watching for any updates on the future of the chain.

UK GDP data is due later. It is for the final quarter of last year and after growth of 0.6% in the third quarter. It comes as think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warns that Philip Hammond must spend billions extra to end austerity.

And the markets will be looking for any progress in the US-China trade talks due to resume this week.

