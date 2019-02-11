Pound/Euro
Live

Business Live: Mon 11 Feb

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil prices

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Ben Morris and Jill Treanor

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Welcome to another week of Business Live.

    The weekend started with news that Mike Ashley's Sports Direct had tabled a bid for Patisserie Valerie and ended with him withdrawing his offer for the collapsed cafe chain. We will be watching for any updates on the future of the chain.

    UK GDP data is due later. It is for the final quarter of last year and after growth of 0.6% in the third quarter. It comes as think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warns that Philip Hammond must spend billions extra to end austerity.

    And the markets will be looking for any progress in the US-China trade talks due to resume this week.

    Do get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Back to top