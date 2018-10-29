Budget 2018 preview
- Chancellor to present the Budget at 15:30
- First Monday Budget since 1962
By Daniel Thomas
All times stated are UK
Keeping bond vigilantes at bay
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, says that Chancellor Philip Hammond is not being punished by the markets for his spending plans so far.
That might mean he plays it fairly safe when it comes to public spending announcements in today's Budget.
Mr Mould points out that Argentina has 60% borrowing costs compared with the UK which has borrowing costs of 1.4%, as measured by the 10-year benchmark bond.
"He doesn't want to be seen to be too free and easy with money because the bond vigilantes will come back and start increasing his borrowing costs."
What do young people want from the Budget?
It's all about infrastructure
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Chancellor could announce new taxes for tech giants like Amazon in today's Budget, analysts have said - but that could have knock-on effects.
As manager of East Midlands Airport, Karen Smart, points out, e-commerce has been very good for UK jobs.
The airport has been expanding rapidly because of its freight operation, driven in large part by a new distribution centre from Amazon.
"You can look out the window and see DHL, which has doubled the size of its operation, and UPS to my right with its large distribution centre of 700 acres," she told the Today programme.
"That’s going to double the number of jobs from 8,000 today to around 16,000 and even 20,000 by 2030, so it's really prosperous for the region".
So what does she want from the Budget? "What's really key in getting people to those jobs is improving the infrastructure... so local people can get to local jobs".
That means improving rail links long before the high speed network HS2 arrives.
Startling or safe?
BBC Radio 5 live
Will there be any surprises from the Chancellor in this year's Budget? Laura Suter, a personal finance expert at AJ Bell thinks not.
"They've got Brexit around the corner, and I think he wants things to be 'steady as she goes'," she tells Wake up to Money.
"And as he said yesterday, if there is no deal then he will have to take another line."
Chancellor to unveil new 50p - report
Political Editor of The Sun tweets:
Reducing VAT threshold 'would be a mistake'
BBC Radio 5 live
There are suggestions the Chancellor will reduce the revenue threshold at which firms pay VAT, from £85,000 to £43,000, exposing more small businesses to the tax.
Surren Thiru, head of economics and business finance at the British Chambers of Commerce, told Wake up to Money this would be a big "misstep" at a time when firms are struggling with other overheads like business rates.
It's not just about the cost, he adds. "What we hear from businesses is that some of the administrative burdens of becoming VAT registered is a real concern."
The danger of reducing the VAT threshold is that firms will have less incentive to grow, he adds.
Business rates relief on the cards?
BBC Radio 5 live
Over the weekend the Chancellor hinted that there could be some business rates relief for small firms in the Budget.
Sally Longdon, who runs clothes shop Stick and Ribbon in Nottingham, says she doesn't pay business rates currently because her premises is too small.
The problem is, there is "no incentive for her to grow" and move to bigger premises, because as soon as she does she'll be hit by a big tax bill.
She says VAT could be another issue for the firm (the Chancellor is tipped to make more small firms pay the tax) particularly at a time when small High Street retailers are suffering from the consumer spending slowdown.
Budget 2018: What we know already
Most of Mr Hammond's plans are kept under wraps until he presents it to MPs, but some things have been announced ahead of the speech, including:
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to a Business Live Budget special.
The Chancellor doesn't give his big speech until 15:30, but we'll be bringing you news and views throughout the day as well as minute-by-minute updates as his spending plans are announced.
So what can we expect from this year's Budget, the first to be held on a Monday since 1962?
Analysts suggest the Chancellor faces a tough balancing act after the Prime Minister declared an end to austerity was "in sight" at the Conservative Party conference.
On the one hand he faces calls to boost public spending on things like the NHS, on the other economic growth has slowed and Brexit is looming. As Mr Hammond admitted yesterday, if no deal is struck with the EU, his 2018 Budget will need to be reworked.
For good primers on what may lie ahead, check out these pieces from economics editor Kamal Ahmed and the BBC politics team.
And for details on what we know already about Budget 2018, try this article by personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey.