Business Live: Wednesday 5 September

Gross domestic product was 3.4% higher than a
year earlier, ahead even of the 2.9% growth in the US.
Fed and UK interest rate path 'a big problem'
If Mark Carney does stay on as Bank of England Governor, will UK interest rates stay on a slow upward path over the next few years?
Economist Ann Pettifor tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The Bank of England is very keen to follow the lead of the Federal Reserve, and may have to do that to keep sterling strong, and that is a very big problem.
"As we see the raising of interest rates by the Fed has caused mayhem round the world, in emerging markets [such as Argentina and Turkey], and we know these crises move from the periphery to the core, that's what happened in the past, and if the Bank of England follows in the path of the Fed then I think it will be really very worrying because [of] the level of total global debt..."
Unfortunately, Ms Holmes is facing charges that she engaged in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors, doctors and patients - which she denies - and now the Wall Street Journal reports that Theranos will be dissolved.
In an email to shareholders (courtesy of the Wall Street Journal) , Theranos's chief executive and general counsel David Taylor says that attempts to raise cash have failed and "we are now out
of time".
Expect a statement from Chancellor Philip Hammond within the next few days.
Ann Pettifor, an economist on the council of the Progressive Economy Forum, says it is a good move. "There is so much anxiety and turmoil over Brexit that I think it's the decent thing for him to not cause any disruption over this period," she tells BBC's Today programme.
He has already extended his term a couple of times. Is there a danger he becomes bigger than the job?
"I don't think there's anyone else, and I don't think any of the other eligible candidates would do any differently," she adds. "And that, I think is the problem... There is groupthink amongst all the candidates for the central bank job."
JD.com boss arrested on suspicion of rape
The chief executive of China's JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, was arrested last week on suspicion of rape, according to a US police report.
The reason for Mr Liu's arrest in the US was initially disclosed as "criminal sexual conduct".
The Chinese billionaire has denied any wrongdoing. He was released without charge but investigations are ongoing.
Banking expert and former TSB board member Philip Augur says that customers are right to be concerned about bank's IT systems.
He tells Wake Up to Money: "All of the bank face technology issues. It is a fast-changing world. They operate quite rickety systems that have been built up over the years with add-ons and patches.
"TBS, for example, faced a big issue, a similar a couple of years ago. They were fined by the regulator.
"TSB I'm sure will face a fine from the regulator. This, I think, will keep occurring as banks go through the technology wave. I hope it is not as damaging for customers as TSB's incident has been but we'll be talking about this again I feel."
Where it all went wrong for TSB
The IT problems at TSB, that led to chief executive Paul Pester's resignation, have been an issue since the bank demerged from Lloyds in 2013 - even before the transfer of customer records from the Lloyds Banking Group platform to Spanish owner Sabadell's platform in April this year.
Former TSB board member Philip Augar says: "It is incredibly complicated but that just makes it necessary to be even more careful when you're doing something like this. There's been plenty of time to plan.
"It went wrong, the disaster recovery has been wrong, the way that bank handled it in PR terms, in customer relation terms hasn't been good."
"I think pretty much from the first week of the crisis it was likely that Paul Pester would have to go," he says. "The fact that problems have continued meant that this was absolutely inevitable."
It is a technology transfer that has been been known for, well I left the board in 2015, we knew it was coming even then. There was plenty of time to plan for this. There had to be some accountability."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live.
Economics dominate the day ahead - we'll learn how the UK's services industry performed in August this morning while the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will reveal new car registrations at 9.00am.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Brexit approach incompetent - Lord King
Simon Jack
Business editor
Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King, now Lord King, blasts Brexit preparations as "incompetent".Read more
Australian economy bounds ahead
Australia's economy sped past all expectations last quarter as rapid population growth fuelled demand for homes and infrastructure.
This is the 27th year without recession in Australia, which owes much to China's insatiable appetite for Australian resources.
Time runs out for Theranos
Remember Theranos? It is the Silicon Valley company whose founder Elizabeth Holmes believed she could revolutionise blood testing.
'It is the decent thing' for Carney to stay on
Mark Carney yesterday confirmed he was in talks with the government about staying on as Governor of the Bank of England to help smooth the Brexit process.
Ann Pettifor, an economist on the council of the Progressive Economy Forum, says it is a good move. "There is so much anxiety and turmoil over Brexit that I think it's the decent thing for him to not cause any disruption over this period," she tells BBC's Today programme.
He has already extended his term a couple of times. Is there a danger he becomes bigger than the job?
"I don't think there's anyone else, and I don't think any of the other eligible candidates would do any differently," she adds. "And that, I think is the problem... There is groupthink amongst all the candidates for the central bank job."
JD.com boss arrested on suspicion of rape
TSB 'likely to face fine'
Banking expert and former TSB board member Philip Augur says that customers are right to be concerned about bank's IT systems.
He tells Wake Up to Money: "All of the bank face technology issues. It is a fast-changing world. They operate quite rickety systems that have been built up over the years with add-ons and patches.
"TBS, for example, faced a big issue, a similar a couple of years ago. They were fined by the regulator.
"TSB I'm sure will face a fine from the regulator. This, I think, will keep occurring as banks go through the technology wave. I hope it is not as damaging for customers as TSB's incident has been but we'll be talking about this again I feel."
Where it all went wrong for TSB
The IT problems at TSB, that led to chief executive Paul Pester's resignation, have been an issue since the bank demerged from Lloyds in 2013 - even before the transfer of customer records from the Lloyds Banking Group platform to Spanish owner Sabadell's platform in April this year.
Former TSB board member Philip Augar says: "It is incredibly complicated but that just makes it necessary to be even more careful when you're doing something like this. There's been plenty of time to plan.
"It went wrong, the disaster recovery has been wrong, the way that bank handled it in PR terms, in customer relation terms hasn't been good."
Uber to block low-rated passengers
Pester's TSB exit was 'inevitable'
Philip Augar, a former member of the board at TSB and independent commentator on banks, tells Wake Up to Money that it was only a matter of time before TSB's chief executive Paul Pester stepped down following the IT debacle.
"I think pretty much from the first week of the crisis it was likely that Paul Pester would have to go," he says. "The fact that problems have continued meant that this was absolutely inevitable."
It is a technology transfer that has been been known for, well I left the board in 2015, we knew it was coming even then. There was plenty of time to plan for this. There had to be some accountability."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live.
Economics dominate the day ahead - we'll learn how the UK's services industry performed in August this morning while the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will reveal new car registrations at 9.00am.
Can we expect a Twitter flurry from US President Donald Trump? Both the US and Canada - still tangling with each other over the North American Free Trade Agreement - will publish their latest trade figures and are both expected to show widening deficits.
And later secondary ticket reseller Viagogo will be among the companies appearing in front of the Department for Media, Culture and Sport select committee after this zinger yesterday.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk