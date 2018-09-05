Business Live: Wednesday 5 September

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Australia's economy sped past all expectations last quarter as rapid population growth fuelled demand for homes and infrastructure.

This is the 27th year without recession in Australia, which owes much to China's insatiable appetite for Australian resources.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the economy grew 0.9% in the June quarter from the March quarter, when it expanded by a rapid 1.1%.

Gross domestic product was 3.4% higher than a year earlier, ahead even of the 2.9% growth in the US.