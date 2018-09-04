Business Live: WPP shares dive

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Richard Meddings is to become interim chairman of TSB after Paul Pester steps down as chief executive.

The bank - which was hit by massive IT failure and still faces problems - says:

"Whilst there is still work to do to achieve full stability for customers, TSB’s systems and services are much improved since the bank’s IT migration earlier this year.

"Paul and the Board have therefore agreed that this is the right time for Paul to step down and to appoint a new CEO for TSB".