Business Live: WPP shares dive

By Laura Heighton-Ginns and Tom Espiner
Paul Pester 'couldn't crack an IT upgrade'
The Daily Telegraph
FTSE marginally higher
The FTSE 100 index of biggest UK companies is trading slightly higher, by 0.22% at 7,521.41.
It reflects a fairly flat open across Europe, with Germany's DAX a tad lower.
TSB: 'Still work to do to achieve full stability'
Richard Meddings is to become interim chairman of TSB after Paul Pester steps down as chief executive.
The bank - which was hit by massive IT failure and still faces problems - says:
"Whilst there is still work to do to achieve full stability for customers, TSB’s systems and services are much improved since the bank’s IT migration earlier this year.
"Paul and the Board have therefore agreed that this is the right time for Paul to step down and to appoint a new CEO for TSB".
BreakingTSB boss steps down
'We're getting hammered at Stansted'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Ryanair in the past has accused air traffic control of deliberately discriminating against flights from Stansted.
The Civil Aviation Authority looked into whether NATS (formerly National Air Traffic Services) was deliberately penalising Stansted last year, and found it wasn't.
But Ryanair says if you take all of the delays at UK airports, half of them are at Stansted,
Peter Bellew, Ryanair's chief operations officer says "From the first three months of this year the CAA's own research showed that 52% of all the delays in the London area were caused by NATS were at Stansted, whereas at Heathrow 0% of all delays were there."
"What's quite clear is that there are not enough staff at Stansted... and they have fully staffed up the Heathrow control area, and Gatwick also, and we're getting hammered at Stansted with delays."
Redrow Homes builds on profits
UK homebuilder Redrow has seen profits rise by a fifth - meaning record profits for the fifth year in a row.
In its full year statement for 2017-18, pre-tax profit rose 21% to £380m. Revenues stood at £1.92bn.
Redrow welcomed the "excellent" performance but noted that "clarity over Brexit and the future of Help to Buy would improve market sentiment."
ING settles money laundering case
Dutch banking group ING has agreed to pay a €775m (£700m) to prosecutors to settle a money laundering case, including a fine of €675m.
Prosecutors blamed ING for violating the country's law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism "structurally and for years" by not stopping customers' accounts from being used for money laundering from 2010-2016.
Prosecutors said ING had sometimes not identified the ultimate beneficial owners of accounts and not noticing unusual transactions that ran through them.
"The result was that clients for years were able to make use of ING bank accounts for criminal activities pretty much undisturbed," a prosecution statement said.
"ING should have seen that the money streams that ran through those bank accounts possibly were coming from crime," prosecutors said.
Nike's controversial new frontman
An American football player who refused to stand during the national anthem has been unveiled as the new face of a major advertising campaign.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will front Nike's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign.
In 2016 Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in protest at police violence against African-Americans.
Many other players followed suit in a protest that divided the country.
WPP edges full-year outlook higher after return to sales growth
Ad giant WPP has nudged its full-year outlook higher after it reporting a 0.3% rise in first-half net sales and said it would update the market on its new strategy by the end of the year.
The world's biggest advertising company, under new boss Mark Read who was appointed on Monday (pictured), said it now expected growth in full-year net sales to come in at a similar level to the first half, ahead of its previous prediction of no growth at all.
Pfizer puts price on Brexit break up
US pharma firm Pfizer says it expects Brexit to cost it $100m.
Bloomberg is reporting that the drugmaker predicts costs from "transferring product testing and licenses to other countries, changing clinical trial management procedures, and other preventive measures."
Pfizer, which manufactures Viagra, gets about 2% of its revenue from the UK.
Luddite nation?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The UK's record in improving productivity is poor, with many commentators pointing to a lack of business investment as a contributory factor.
Consultants McKinsey has said a lack of investment in advanced manufacturing - robots - is part of the problem for manufacturing productivity, especially compared with Germany.
Tera Allas of Mckinsey says: "We found that the investment in equipment... was much lower in the UK. So, the UK's adoption of industrial robots, for example, is only at 23% of that in Germany. And we also found out of all the countries we looked at, the investment in equipment dropped the most in the UK, so 20% drop between 2005 period and 2010 to 2015 period."
'Emerging markets struggle against a strong dollar'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
With an emerging markets crisis in countries such as Argentina and Turkey, will there be some contagion into Western markets, George Godber from Polar Capital is asked?
"It's contained until it's not," he says. "Emerging markets struggle against a strong dollar. Trump policies have led to... with the tax cuts and a stronger US economy have led to a strong dollar. We see things like oil double over the last two years. Emerging markets import a lot, so... [they] start to get their dollar-based commodities hit, coupled withe extraordinary government mismanagement, then you build towards a crisis."
Macri and Argentine austerity
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Argentina is to cut the number of its government departments by half to try to put a brake on spending, on top of putting interest rates up to 60% to try to stop a slide in the peso.
Jimena Blanco of Verisk Maplecroft says the government has been spending a lot more than it's been taking in, and did not save in a time of prosperity.
The reforms Mauricio Macri announced on Monday included austerity and introducing new export taxes for sectors of the economy outside agriculture, "but he's also addressed a lot of the political questions," she says.
"In removing ministries he's trying to bring together a more coherent economic policy headed by one minister rather than several economic ministries that were all trying to meet the wrong targets and not necessarily always talking to each other," Ms Blanco adds.
High cost of free childcare?
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
A year on since working parents in England have been entitled to free care for children aged three to four during term time - some nurseries say they are struggling to stay open.
The Pre-School Learning Alliance (PLA) surveyed 8,000 nurseries and childminder firms between 17 July and 23 August.
Speaking to Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money, investment manager George Godber says that the living wage and insurance costs related to working with children are a factor.
"The actual cost of providing in this industry has had a very dramatic increase in the last five years."
In a statement, the DfE said it had provided "£1bn extra funding a year to deliver all of this government's free childcare offers" and that the parents of 340,000 children have benefitted so far.
'Let overseas students stay and work', say uni bosses
University leaders want changes to the UK visa system to allow international students to stay and work for two years after they graduate.
If they are not given the chance of a job, then Universities UK says overseas students, worth £26bn to the UK economy, will opt for countries such as the US, Canada and Australia instead.
Those countries allow international students to work after graduation - and Universities UK says that their research in countries such as India has shown this to be an important attraction.
It is possible for students to stay after graduating in the UK, but there are thresholds on how much they must be earning, time limits for moving into work and requirements for sponsorship.
The universities want a less restricted approach.
China pledges an extra $60bn for Africa's development
China's President Xi Jinping has pledged an extra $60bn (£42bn) for Aftica's development, as he opened a summit with African leaders in Beijing to boost relations.
China is the single largest bilateral financier of infrastructure in Africa.
But critics warn that African nations have been going into unsustainable levels of debt with the Asian giant.
Xi Jinping said China does not invest in "vanity projects" in Africa and is helping the continent build its infrastructure.
Turkey's central bank says to "adjust" monetary stance
Turkey's central bank has said monetary stance will be adjusted in September's rate-setting meeting as data showed annual inflation rising to 17.9%, according to media reports.
The comments were seen as signalling a potential rate hike at the central bank's September meeting. This would mark a U-turn for the central bank which kept interest rates on hold even as inflation soared and the lira depreciated sharply.
Financial market investors have been uneasy about the economic policy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a self-proclaimed enemy of high interest rates, and the pressure he is seen as exerting on the country's central bank.
Good morning!
Welcome to the Business Live blog. We'll be bringing you all the latest business and market news as it happens right through until around 9.30pm.
Ad giant WPP releases its half year results, and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appears before the Treasury Committee to talk about the Bank's inflation report.
US markets reopen today after Labor Day.
Get in touch with us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.