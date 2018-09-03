Business Live: Footasylum profit warning
By Simon Read
Asian stocks lower amid tariff fears
Asian stocks were in the red on Monday amid concerns over trade. US President Donald Trump last week signalled a third round of tariffs on Chinese goods could come in as soon as this week.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% lower at 27,632.45, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 2,711.18.
Chinese stocks also struggled after a private survey showed Chinese manufacturing growth slowed to a 14-month low in August.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.7% lower, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1%, and South Korea's benchmark Kospi index 0.8% lower.
Gauge of Chinese manufacturing at weakest in 14 months
China's manufacturing sector saw its weakest growth in 14 months in August as export sales continued to fall, according to a private survey.
The Caixin China purchasing managers' index inched lower to 50.6 last month from 50.8 in July. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.
Export sales fell for a fifth consecutive month and confidence for future output was hit, amid growing worries of a trade spat between the US and China.
Footasylum shares slump 44%
The market has reacted predictably negatively to retailer Footasylum's profits warning this morning.
Its shares have slumped 44%, falling 37p to 47p.
BreakingFTSE 100 climbs on opening
The FTSE 100 opened 23 points up, a climb of 0.33%, at 7,455.62.
The wider FTSE 250 index also rose, climbing 31 points, or 0.15%, to 20,720.89.
WPP confirms Mark Read as chief executive
Advertising giant WPP has announced the appointment of Mark Read as chief executive, the company's former head of operations.
He replaces Sir Martin Sorrell who quit in April amid accusations of misconduct.
Mr Sorrell was often criticised over the size of his pay awards, which in 2015 hit £70m.
WPP says Mr Read will receive an annual salary of £975,000, with an annual bonus of up to 250% of salary.
Funding Circle is "a simple business"
Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle has announced an IPO.
Boss Samir Desai tells the Today programme that "Funding Circle is a very simple business. We allow anyone to lend money directly to small businesses, cutting out the banks."
"We are not a savings product," he explains, adding that the company takes risk very seriously.
The company was launched in 2010 and has since done £5bn-worth of loans, offering investors between 5-7% in returns. It operates in the US, Netherlands and Germany as well a the UK.
Footasylum warns on profits
Despite reporting a 18.5% rise in sales to £98.6m for the six months to 25 August in a trading update today, Footasylum says store performance in July and August was "more challenging".
As there is "no sign of a recovery in the short-term on the high street", the retailer says adjusted annual profits will be "significantly lower than previous guidance" at less than half the £12.5m it managed for the 2018 year.
Barry Bown, executive chairman of Footasylum, says: "These are undoubtedly challenging times in the retail industry and, in common with many other businesses, Footasylum's trading has continued to be impacted by weak consumer sentiment."
Watch those shares tank when the market opens at 8am.
What's in today's papers?
While Carney dominates the front page of the FT, the other business sections go for a range of different stories.
At The Daily Mail, the main story is: "Under-fire passport boss fights for his job". The paper reports that De La Rue chief Martin Sutherland may not have much longer in the hot seat.
The Daily Telegraph goes with: "Britain faces artificial intelligence brain drain". It claims that Silicon Valley is raiding Britian's "top universities for talent".
The Times, meanwhile, reports that: "Companies pay millions to avoid shame of Google tax". It suggests that "large multinationals are agreeing to pay hundreds of millions of pounds in additional corporation tax in the UK".
Carney confusion continues
Confusion over Mark Carney's role at the Bank of England continues today. The Financial Times reports that he is "signalling a willingness to stay on as Bank of England Governore beyond next year".
Rumours surfaced last week that he has been approached to remain in his role until the Brexit deal is done.
He will face MPs on the Treasury select committee tomorrow and they are expected to challenge him to commit to remain in situ longer than his current announced departure date of 2019.
MP John Mann is quoted in the paper saying: "I don't think he wants to bail out at the crisis moment.".
BreakingFunding Circle plans IPO
British online peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is planning to raise £300m through a stock market float. The move would value the firm at an estimated £2bn.
It has engaged Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to run the IPO.
Co-founder Samir Desai said: "Today's announcement is the start of the next stage in our exciting and transformational journey. Over the last eight years, we have worked hard to build a platform that is number one in every market we operate in."
Dujovne goes cap in hand to DC
Argentina's finance minister, Nicolas Dujovne (pictured), is in Washington today for talks with IMF chief Christine Lagarde about measures to help the country deal with its acute currency crisis.
Guillermo Tolosa of Oxford Economics tells Today that he will be asking the IMF for payments to be brought forward in return for more fiscal adjustment - also known as spending cuts.
They have traditionally been difficult to implement in Argentina, Mr Tolosa says, except in times of extreme pressure like it is experiencing now.
Voters had hoped that president Mauricio Macri would be able to cut the size of the government as the state has become too big and ineffective, he adds. However, his fragile grip on power with a minority government has made reforms very difficult to implement, Mr Tolosa adds.
'Very, very modest'
Labour has been sabre-rattling of late over the amount water companies pay out in dividends to their owners.
Thames Water generated about £1bn over the past decade, mostly for its previous owner Macquarie, the Australian investment bank.
Steve Robertson, Thames chief executive, tells Today that the UK's biggest water company is not currently paying any dividends to its new owner, while the payouts for the five years from 2020 will be about £20m annually - a sum he calls "very very modest".
Thames will also invest almost £12bn in the period to 2025, some of which will be used to reduce leaks by 15%, as well as boosting its capital reserves to close to £5bn.
Mr Robertson, however, would not be drawn on whether Thames has cut its dividend payouts simply because of the threat of nationalisation under a Labour government.
Thames is now owned by Kemble Water Holdings, by the way, and was ordered to pay out £120m by the regulator to compensate customers over poor management of leaks.
Thames Water boss defers £3.75m bonus
Steve Robertson, boss of Thames Water, Britain's biggest water company, has deferred his massive £3.75m bonus.
He tells Wake Up To Money why: "It's not about profits, it's not about returns to investors, it's about delivering to customers. It's a significant amount of money but it will only get paid if I do the things that our customers require of Thames Water."
He admitted: "In the past we have got things wrong and it's important we learn from that."
The company has announced a new five year plan to cut leaks and improve customer service.
Rightmove to slip out of the FTSE 100
Property website Rightmove looks set to be booted out of the FTSE 100 index this week after suffering from a stalling housing market and increased competition.
Rightmove is among candidates to be relegated from the blue chip index when the FTSE Russell EMEA Committee confirms the results of its quarterly review, according to The Share Centre.
Since hitting an all-time high in June, the stock has fallen 7% due to fears over the health of the property market and pressure from rivals such as Zoopla and Purplebricks.
"Crazy Rich Asians" puts spotlight on region's inequalities
The Asia-Pacific is home to the greatest number of millionaires and billionaires in the world, but also hosts nearly two-thirds of the world's working poor.
"Wealth inequality has reached alarming levels in a number of countries in the region," said Mustafa Talpur, who heads the inequality campaign in Asia for Oxfam.
For more on the rise of Asia's billionaires and wealth inequality, click here.
JD.com head Liu briefly arrested in US
The chief executive of China's e-commerce firm JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, was briefly arrested in the US on accusations of criminal sexual conduct.
JD.com said Mr Liu, also known as Richard Liu, was falsely accused. Police say the investigation is open.
"We made the decision to release him, that is not indicative of the strength of the evidence," John Elder, police public information officer, told the BBC.
Mr Liu has a net worth of $7.9bn currently (£6.1bn), according to Forbes.
AIM dividends set to top £1bn
Shareholder payouts from firms listed on London's junior AIM market are set to soar past the £1billion mark in 2018 for the first time, new research shows.
Dividends paid by UK companies listed on AIM are expected to reach £1.16billion this year, almost tripling since 2012, according to the inaugural annual AIM Dividend Monitor from Link Asset Services.
Argentina to reveal cuts to stabilise peso
Argentina is expected to announce a raft of spending cuts on Monday, in an attempt to contain the country's acute currency crisis.
The peso has lost roughly half its value this year, despite the central bank's effort to stabilise it by raising a key interest rate to 60%.
President Mauricio Macri has pledged to tackle the country's ballooning debt.
Around 10 government ministries are likely to be axed as a result, according to media reports.
Good Morning
Welcome to the Business Live blog on Monday 3 September. We'll be bringing you all the latest business and market news as it happens right through until around 9.30pm.
One thing to note is that financial markets in the US are closed today for Labor Day but there looks set to be plenty of news affecting UK stock markets.
Get in touch with us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk