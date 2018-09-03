Business Live: Footasylum profit warning

Getty Images

Asian stocks were in the red on Monday amid concerns over trade. US President Donald Trump last week signalled a third round of tariffs on Chinese goods could come in as soon as this week.

In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% lower at 27,632.45, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 2,711.18.

Chinese stocks also struggled after a private survey showed Chinese manufacturing growth slowed to a 14-month low in August.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.7% lower, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1%, and South Korea's benchmark Kospi index 0.8% lower.