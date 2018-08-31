Business Live: FTSE falters
- Coca Cola has announced its planned purchase of coffee chain Costa
- UK house prices fall in August
- Homebase creditors vote on a turnaround plan
- Trump has threatened to pull the US out of the WTO
- Canada is in a final day of talks over a new Nafta agreement
By Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Breaking'The talks were constructive, and we made progress'
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has issued a statement regarding the status of trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada.
“Today the President notified the Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico – and Canada, if it is willing – 90 days from now. The agreement is the most advanced and high-standard trade agreement in the world," he said.
"Over the next few weeks, Congress and cleared advisors from civil society and the private sector will be able to examine the agreement. They will find it has huge benefits for our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.
“We have also been negotiating with Canada throughout this year-long process. This week those meetings continued at all levels. The talks were constructive, and we made progress. Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week.”
BreakingUS-Canada talks halt
The White House is now holding a background briefing with the media on trade, and so talks between the US and Canada have halted.
CNBC says that although some media vehicles, including the Wall Street Journal, are reporting that talks have ended for the day with no resolution reached, the White House claims this is not true - the talks have only been halted temporarily for the press conference, and will continue after it is concluded.
Today is the deadline for Canada to join a preliminary revised Nafta agreement that has been reached by the US and Mexico.
Brexit progress but no Irish breakthrough
Dominic Raab says he remains "stubbornly optimistic" of a deal after the latest round of talks in Brussels.
In his own words
If you want to hear Coca Cola's own justification for the £3.9bn deal to buy Costa, chief executive James Quincey he has set out his rationale in a video.
"It’s because coffee helps us get into hot beverages. Coffee is one of the fastest-growing beverage categories in the world, at 6%. It’s also a category with many different elements, from vending to coffee shops to roast-and-ground to instant to pods and capsules.
"In short, coffee is a big business with many formats. It’s also a remarkably fragmented business. No single company in the world has a strong foothold across all parts of coffee. And that includes Coca-Cola.
"We have great brands like our ready-to-drink Georgia coffee lineup in Japan, but Coca-Cola doesn’t have a broad, global portfolio in this growing category."
Could be awkward
US accuses China of LinkedIn spy campaign
US top spy catcher William Evanina has said Chinese espionage agencies are using fake LinkedIn accounts to try to recruit Americans with access to government and commercial secrets, and the company should shut them down.
William Evanina, the US counter-intelligence chief, told Reuters that intelligence and law enforcement officials have told LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, about China's "super aggressive" efforts on the site.
He said the Chinese campaign includes contacting thousands of LinkedIn members at a time, but he declined to say how many fake accounts US intelligence had discovered, how many Americans may have been contacted and how much success China has had in the recruitment drive.
Japan studying restrictions on China's Huawei and ZTE
Japan is considering restrictions on Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE amid fears of cyberspying by Beijing, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Officials said they have started studying whether there is a need for tighter regulations to reduce risk of infiltration through imported equipment, including those made by Chinese companies, according to the newspaper.
The Australian government last week banned Huawei and ZTE from providing 5G technology for the country's wireless networks reportedly because of national security concerns.
In 2012, the US House Intelligence Committee warned that both ZTE and Huawei posed a security threat.
Mining group Vedanta appoints new boss
Mining group Vedanta has appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as chief executive.
The mining firm was in the news in May after John McDonnell called for it to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange.
This was after 13 people were killed by police in protests outside the firm's southern Indian copper smelter.
Residents had said the smelter is causing environmental damage.
Nafta talks 'turn tense'
Talks between Canada and the US on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement soured sharply after President Donald Trump reportedly said a pact would be on US terms.
Mr Trump said in off-the-record remarks to Bloomberg News this week that any trade deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms," the Toronto Star reported on Friday.
Canadian stocks turned lower following the Toronto Star report, dropping to a two-week low, and the Canadian dollar weakened.
On the record, Mr Trump told Bloomberg in the interview that a deal was "close" and that it could happen on Friday, the deadline he set to allow outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to sign it before he leaves office at the end of November. Under US law, Mr Trump must wait 90 days before signing the pact.
But on Friday Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said her team is "not there yet" in resolving still big differences.
"We're looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we'll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada," Freeland told reporters.
Black Panther strikes
The FT's Anna Nicolaou has been taking a look at the resurgence of cinema attendance in the box office this year, helping Disney to claim an ever-bigger slice of the market.
Founder sues Papa John's board to stop 'irreparable harm'
The founder and largest shareholder of Papa John's is suing the pizza chain's board and chief executive to stop what he described as "the irreparable harm" they are causing the company, according to a court filing.
John Schnatter has been in an escalating battle with the company's board since he stepped down as chairman in July after he said reports that he used a racial slur during a media training call were true.
Mr Schnatter is suing the board and chief executive Steve Ritchie "to stop the irreparable harm those individuals are causing due to their repeated, and ongoing, breaches of the duties of loyalty and care they owe to the company," according to a statement from Mr Schnatter.
Papa John's did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit filed was under seal in Delaware's Court of Chancery, and Schnatter asked the court to expedite the case.
On Thursday, the company criticised Mr Schnatter publicly for attending a meeting in July about a potential deal with hamburger chain Wendy's without Mr Ritchie present, as the board had instructed.
Here all week
A little bit of Friday afternoon humour for you from the Have I Got News For You team at Hat Trick.
'Abolish daylight saving'
Business Live page readers have been responding to the European Commission proposing to end daylight saving time.
Gareth Roberts writes: "Absolutely! Abolish it!!
"Gone are the nights of myself and half the country checking their alarm several times the following morning, then waking on the hour – every hour – for fear of sleeping in.
"Complete waste of time."
Get in touch with your thoughts at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.
Ford scraps plan to sell Chinese-made vehicle in the US
Ford has abruptly dropped a plan to sell a Chinese-made car in the US because of the prospect of higher US tariffs, the head of the carmaker's North American operations Kumar Galhotra has said.
Ford's decision to drop the Focus Active came as US President Donald Trump is escalating a trade battle with China, threatening to impose duties on another $200bn in Chinese goods.
The Trump administration has already imposed duties on Chinese-made vehicles of up to 25%. Mr Trump is separately looking into a proposal to impose tariffs on all imported vehicles on national security grounds.
Ford's move will not cost jobs or have a significant impact on US sales, Mr Galhotra said.
Detailed Brexit talks on Irish backstop
Michel Barnier says talks are looking at the "minutiae" of a border backstop arrangement.
'Wonga completely screwed me over'
Stacey in south London saw a £600 Wonga loan balloon into £5,000 after missing payments.
"They completely screwed me over. I was very vulnerable at the time," she tells BBC personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz.
IMF 'confident Argentina can overcome difficulties'
IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice has this to say about Argentina after the country asked for the early release of a $50bn (£37.2bn) loan from the IMF amid a growing economic crisis.
"Argentina has the full support of the Fund and we are confident that the strong commitment and determination of the Argentine authorities will help the country overcome the current difficulties," he said.
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde will have a meeting with Argentine Finance Minister Nicolás Dujovne on Tuesday next week.
Daniel Gallas, the BBC's South America business correspondent, says the Central Bank is using currency auctions to support the peso.
A policy package marked by further government spending cuts is expected to be announced on Monday.
Many businesses and transactions have closed on Friday, a sort of “mini-holiday”, Daniel says, as everyone is waiting for the Monday announcement.
He adds that newspapers are speculating that Argentina will announce a budged deficit target of around 0.5% - which is a lot stricter than the 1.3% agreed with the IMF.
There is also plenty of speculation as to whether Argentine President Mauricio Macri (pictured) will reshuffle his economic team, Daniel says, as many are criticising the government’s communication during the crisis.
Melrose 'in talks to offload GKN pension scheme'
US-Canada trade talks going down to wire
They are heading into their final day with agreement about amending Nafta yet to be reached.
Wonga appoints administrators
Payday lender Wonga has appointed administrators from Grant Thornton, the firm says on its website.
Chris Laverty, Daniel Smith and Andrew Charters have been appointed as joint administrators, Wonga said.
"Despite efforts to restructure the business, which included an injection of funding by the group’s shareholders the business was unable to be restored to profitability due to the level of redress claims.
"As a result, the management team had no alternative but to place the above companies into administration," the firm added.
Daylight saving abolition - what do you think?
The European Commission is thinking of knocking daylight saving on the head.
Here on the Business Live page, we can see the advantages of avoiding mild jet-lag after the clocks go forward in spring.
What do you think? Get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.
Brexit: Raab 'optimistic' about UK-EU deal
Brexit minister Dominic Raab has said he is "stubbornly optimistic" that the UK can reach a deal with the European Union on Brexit terms in time for an October meeting of EU leaders.
"There is a measure of flexibility but we are aiming for the October European Council," Mr Raab said.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said: "We have I think all the necessary building bricks to build a close and effective relationship between the Union and the United Kingdom on a series of subjects which are very important for the citizens."
He repeated his pledge to build a "partnership without precedent" with the UK after Brexit.
However, the FT reported that the deal still faces challenges, including UK unwillingness to offer guarantees about protecting so-called "geographical indicators" on EU food such as parma ham.
The question of the Irish border has still not been resolved, the FT article points out.
BreakingHomebase creditors approve rescue deal
Homebase creditors have approved a rescue deal that will see 42 stores close during late 2018 and early 2019.
Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase, said: "We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of our creditors, including such a proportion of landlords, have supported the plans laid out in the CVA.
"We now have the platform to turn the business around and return to profitability.
"This has been a difficult time for many of our team members and I am very grateful for their continued support and hard work."
"We can look to the future with great confidence, and we will be working closely with our suppliers to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the home improvement market in the UK and Ireland."
India's growth surges
India's economy grew 8.2% in the most recent quarter (the the first quarter of the country's 2018-19 financial year).
GDP growth for April to June was much improved from 7.7% in the previous quarter and beat analysts' forecasts.
The 'silver tsunami'
The end of Eurozone labour force growth is near, according to a stark report by ING.
But can migration help plug the gap between the working age population and the population as a whole? (See chart)
Unlikely, says ING.
"Simply to keep the labour force constant, ING calculations suggest that the Eurozone would already need about 3.9 million extra labour market participants and Germany would need about 1.4 million."
"However, to maintain the average pace of labour force growth seen in the current millennium, the Eurozone as a whole would need 20 million extra labour market participants".
That would leave Germany needing 5.1 million migrants, while Spain and Italy "would each need around 4 million extra migrant workers by 2030".
You can read the report here.
Buffett: Give me an iPhone over a private jet
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett would apparently rather give up his plane than his iPhone.
Could this outspoken enthusiasm be related to the fact that his company, Berkshire Hathaway, has just increased its huge stake in Apple?
In any case, Apple shares have been given a minor boost in pre-market trading.
'Over the moon'
Sharon Hodgson, who chairs the all party parliamentary group on ticket abuse, has tweeted in response to the CMA's crackdown on Viagogo today:
FTSE lower at lunch
A midday check on the markets and here in London the FTSE 100 has faltered this morning.
It's currently 28 points lower at 7,487.46.
But the broader FTSE 250 is up on the day so far by 73 points at 20,764.98.
Across Europe it's not a particularly cheerful picture either, despite news that unemployment in the eurozone is running at a new low. Frankfurt's Dax is 0.6% lower. The CAC 40 in Paris is down 1%.
Word is worries over trade, further US tariffs on Chinese goods, and emerging market woes are weighing on investors' minds.
Crunch time for trade talks
Top negotiators from Canada and the United States failed to reach a deal on NAFTA late into the night Thursday. Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said there is no agreement yet but talks will resume on Friday.
Donald Trump has set a Friday deadline for the three countries to reach an agreement, which would allow Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to sign it before he leaves office at the end of November.
Under US law, Trump must wait 90 days before signing the pact.
The NAFTA deal that is taking shape would likely strengthen North America as a manufacturing base by making it more costly for automakers to import a large share of vehicle parts from outside the region. The automotive content provisions, the most contentious topic, could accelerate a shift of parts-making away from China.
Viagogo 'not respecting the law'
More on that legal action against Viagogo.
Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive, says consumers who look for tickets on reselling sites like theirs must be told what seat they will get and whether they risk being denied entry to a venue.
"This applies to Viagogo as much as it does to any other secondary ticketing website.
"Unfortunately, while other businesses have agreed to overhaul their sites to ensure they respect the law, Viagogo has not," he says.
BreakingViagogo faces CMA action
Ticket reseller Viagogo is being taken to court by the competition watchdog over concerns it is breaking consumer protection law.
The Competition and Markets Authority took action against the big four secondary ticket sites last November.
StubHub, Get me in! and Seatwave promised to change their business model but Viagogo has failed to make changes required by the CMA.
That failure has resulted in the High Court legal action announced on Friday.
The CMA is also seeking an interim enforcement order from the court that would put a stop to some of Viagogo's practices until a full trial takes place.
Sun setting on daylight savings?
It looks like Brussels will officially propose to get rid of the decades-old practice of putting the clocks forward by an hour between March and October.
Jean-Claude Juncker's commission are acting after the EU's largest ever survey, to which more than 4.6 million people responded.
More than 80% wanted daylight savings time scrapped - although the vast bulk of those who took part in the survey were German.
Reports have shown that the DST, which was introduced in Europe as an energy saving measure, disrupts the human biorhythm.
A potted history of Whitbread
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Whitbread was founded in 1742. Here's what they've done since:
Crossrail to miss December opening date
Transport for London says more time is needed
Lowest EU unemployment in ten years
Further good news for Europe.
The eurozone and the EU as a whole have posted the lowest seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in a decade.
Unemployment in the currency bloc was at 8.2% in July, down from 9.1% at the same time in 2017.
The EU28 unemployment rate was at 6.8%, down from 7.6%.
The countries with the lowest unemployment were the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland.
Greece and Spain, however, are still suffering, with unemployment rates in the high teens.
Eurozone inflation down to 2.0%
The figures for August are in, and inflation across the block is down from 2.1% in July.
Energy prices rose most, at 9.2%, followed by food, alcohol & tobacco at 2.5%, compared with the same period last year.
A glimpse at Argentinian newspapers...
It was a fraught day in Argentina yesterday as the central bank put its benchmark interest rate up to 60%.
Argentina's Ambito Financiero newspaper describes the trading scene in Buenos Aires as a "climate of maximum tension, bewilderment, and in some cases, scenes of panic" as the dollar continued to climb because of distrust of government policies.
Cronica reports that the dramatic rise of the dollar led to people having their photos taken in front of the record high on currency display boards.
Sage move: chief executive departs
Shares in software firm Sage have fallen nearly 7% in trading this morning, making it the biggest faller on the FTSE 100.
That follows news that chief executive Stephen Kelly will be replaced after some lower-than-expected growth figures.
Back in May the firm blamed "inconsistent operational execution" for a shortfall in organic revenue growth.
But as the graph above illustrates, investors have doubted the firm's prospects since the start of the year.
What's gone wrong with retail?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Retail analyst Richard Hyman has a simple and stark diagnosis of Homebase's problem on the Today programme. The DIY chain is facing a vote on its turnaround plan today.
"While the costs of operating shops have stayed pretty much the same, the sales that go through shops have gone down.
"The economics of running stores has changed fundamentally, and retail cannot any longer afford to pay the kind of rents that it has historically."
"Landlords have got to accept a lower rent," he says, adding that this means lots of property is overvalued, which could have huge implications for pension funds.
Costa was 'exposed'
For Coca-Cola, buying Costa is an "ideal way into a frothy market that it’s maybe missed out on so far", according to Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com with a more positive view of the deal.
And if you're looking for an explanation on why Costa would sell, have a look at the numbers, he says. Sales growth is "stalling".
"Costa is exposed to areas like the High Street where lower footfall translates into fewer cups of coffee being sold".
The company has also been struggling to attract hipsters.
"We continue to see Costa facing tougher competition from artisan coffee retailers who are taking market share".