Business Live: Thursday 30 August

WHSmith

Later on today, we'll have a trading statement from WHSmith, which is likely to show that the retailer is under even more pressure, although its shops in motorway service stations and airports are expected to have done well.

Jessica Ground of Schroders, who used to work in an air-side shop, tells Wake Up to Money that "people seem to lose their brains when it comes to spending in airports".

She adds that WHSmith is likely to be buoyed by these stores.