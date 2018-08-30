Business Live: Thursday 30 August

Later on today, we'll have a trading statement from WHSmith, which is likely to show that the retailer is under even more pressure, although its shops in motorway service stations and airports are expected to have done well.
Jessica Ground of Schroders, who used to work in an air-side shop, tells Wake Up to Money that "people seem to lose their brains when it comes to spending in airports".
She adds that WHSmith is likely to be buoyed by these stores.
Amazon 'nibbling' at supermarket sector
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It's a year since Amazon bought Whole Foods, the upmarket US grocery chain. However, it hasn't quite swept through the food retail business in the way it has in the book industry or a host of other categories.
Bruno Monteyne, senior analyst of European food retail at Bernstein, told the Today programme: "You really have to dig to find Amazon in the numbers. They have about 0.07% market share in the UK."
He said Amazon's online grocery service was good at providing certain items, such as food supplements and vitamins, "but for doing your weekly shop, not many people would go there".
Still, he cautioned against writing off Amazon's move into the sector, pointing out that it "takes time to learn about the market" and was already "nibbling at the edges" of the supermarket sector.
Crunch time for India
While we're all talking about the possibility of a NAFTA deal, another trade pact might be making headway, at a trade summit in Singapore.
Indian commerce minister Suresh Prabhu could announce today whether his country will finally give the go ahead to RCEP, or the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
RCEP is a proposal for a regional free trade area, which would initially include the ten ASEAN member states (Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos, Brunei) and those countries which have existing free trade agreements with ASEAN – Australia, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand.
Ministers in the UK are launching a consultation on proposals to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children in England.
The plans were announced in June as part of the government's updated measures to tackle childhood obesity.
One issue to be decided is whether sales should be restricted to children over 16 or over 18.
Are you in favour of this move? Is this a perfect example of the nanny state, or a sensible public health measure?
Do get in touch, as always - bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or tweet @JoeMillerJr
Panasonic headed to the Netherlands
A spokeswoman for Panasonic in Tokyo has confirmed to the BBC that the firm is planning to move the registration of its
European headquarters from the UK to Amsterdam in October 2018.
The spokeswoman could not comment on the numbers of people who would have
to move, or whether the decision was because of Brexit.
Media reports, however, say that Panasonic has been considering the move for
the past 15 months, because of Brexit related concerns - such as continued access to the European single market.
Joe Miller
Business reporter
Good morning and welcome to the Business Live Page. The Asian markets are rather mixed, although the Nikkei seems bouyed by a record-breaking day on Wall Street, where the S&P500 hit a new high on expectations that the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will end in an agreement, and solid US economic growth figures.
We'll bring you the latest on the markets, and on reports that the EU is close to offering the UK a Brexit deal.
As always, you can get in touch - bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Coffee war brews in the land of tea
Would you buy coffee from a place that will not accept cash?
In China huge numbers of customers certainly are.
Should we get paid for sending emails while commuting?
Commuters are so regularly using travel time for work emails that their journeys should be counted as part of the working day, researchers say.
Wider access to wi-fi on trains and the spread of mobile phones has extended the working day, a study from the University of the West of England says.
The study found that 54% of commuters using the train's wi-fi were sending work emails.
You can read the full story here.
Once again, send in your thoughts.
Email bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk or tweet @JoeMillerJr
