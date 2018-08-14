Business Live: Tuesday 14 August

Royal Mail's fine by Ofcom is the largest the watchdog has ever imposed. Here, if you are interested, are the top ten:
Royal Mail fined £50m in August for breaking competition law
BT fined £42m in March 2017 for reducing wholesale compensation
ITV fined £5.6m in May 2008 for broadcast competitions and voting
Vodafone fined £3.7m in October 2016 for billing failures
TalkTalk and Tiscali fined £3m in August 2011 for billing failures
EE fined £2.7m in January 2017 for billing failures
GMTV fined £2m in September 2007 for broadcast competitions and voting
Channel Four fined £1.5m in December 2007 for broadcast competitions and voting
GCap Media fined £1.1m in June 2008 for broadcast competitions and voting
EE fined £1m in July 2015 for complaints handling failures
Whistl may seek compensation from Royal Mail
Whistl, which brought the complaint against Royal Mail, says that it will “review the Ofcom findings in detail and establish the level of damages we can seek from Royal Mail".
"Initial advice is that Royal Mail is potentially liable to pay compensation for the significant damage that was caused to Whistl’s business in addition to the fine imposed by Ofcom."
BreakingRoyal Mail to appeal record Ofcom fine
Royal
Mail says it will appeal Ofcom's decision.
It says it "very disappointed" by Ofcom's action.
"Royal Mail strongly refutes any suggestion that it has acted in breach of the
Competition Act, and considers that the decision is without merit and
fundamentally flawed.
"The company will now lodge an appeal with the Competition
Appeal Tribunal within the next two months. No fine is payable until the
appeals process is exhausted."
Royal Mail 'broke the law'
Jonathan Oxley, competition group director at Ofcom, said: “Royal Mail broke the law by abusing its
dominant position in bulk mail delivery.
“All companies must play by
the rules. Royal Mail’s behaviour was unacceptable, and it denied postal users
the potential benefits that come from effective competition.”
Royal Mail price rises forced rival to suspend services
Ofcom says that Whistl made a complaint against Royal Mail after the postal giant introduced price increases to its wholesale customers’ contracts in early 2014.
It says: "At the time, Whistl was
expanding its business to compete directly with Royal Mail by delivering
business letters (known as ‘bulk mail’) to addresses in certain parts of
the UK – becoming the first company to challenge Royal Mail’s monopoly in
the large-scale delivery of bulk mail.
"The 2014 wholesale
price increases meant that any of Royal Mail’s wholesale customers seeking
to compete with it by delivering letters in some parts of the country, as
Whistl was, would have to pay higher prices in the remaining areas – where
it used Royal Mail for delivery.
"Following notification
of these new prices, Whistl suspended plans to extend delivery services to
new parts of the UK."
BreakingRoyal Mail fined a record £50m for breaking competition law
Ofcom has fined Royal Mail
£50m "for a serious breach of competition law".
The watchdog says Royal Mail "abused
its dominant position by discriminating against its only major competitor
delivering letters" Whistl.
“That’s a huge number,” she tells the BBC's Today programme: “A lot of the debt held by the Turkish government or Turkish
companies is held in a foreign currency.
"This is at the centre [of the current situation]. The more
the Turkish lira falls, the more difficult it is to service debt which is why
the central bank intervened yesterday, not to raise rates but to provide dollar
liquidity so they can roll over the shorter [term] debt”.
The other part of the problem is that the US dollar is
strong, which is putting pressure on emerging markets currencies too.
Holidaymakers take advantage of cheap Turkish lira
The Times
At least some people are happy about the rock bottom value of the Turkish lira.
The Times reports that holidaymakers are flocking to Turkey to take advantage of the cheap value of the currency.
Thomas Cook says Turkey's Antalya airport is now more popular than Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife while the Post Office said sales of Turkish lira were going “through the roof”.
Sonja Laud, head of equities at Fidelity International, says she wouldn't be tempted to buy the Turkish lira. "When you add the political dimension then it is clear we have not really moved any where yet.
"We had fresh news yesterday that both sides [Turkey and the US] stick to their guns and no-one is backing down which means there will be ongoing pressure.
She adds: "From a markets point of view, what was particularly interesting was that President Erdogan is refusing to allow the central bank to raise interest rates or at least he is exerting a lot of pressure on the central bank which obviously would be the one measure that could calm markets, although there is widespread understanding that it might be too late already."
Facebook to broadcast football matches
Facebook and the Spanish football league have signed a deal to allow users of the social media giant in South Asia to watch matches for free.
It is the biggest move yet into sports broadcasting by Facebook, but the company said it was an experiment and that it was not about to embark on a buying spree.
Football is becoming increasingly popular in India, though there has traditionally been greater interest in the English Premier League than La Liga.
She says: "It asks you a series of very simple questions and what it will do at the end is tell you whether that company that you are engaging with is either on the hit list of the naughty step, as I call it, or not.
"It doesn't mean that you've got a get out of jail free card and should carry on, it is just that first step process of checking...what I would recommend, if the company isn't on the FCA register, you should just not deal with them."
Independent financial adviser Louise Claro of Circle Financial Services, tells Wake Up to Money: "Somebody will purport to be a financial adviser or a financial planner - unfortunately there is no law that says you can't call yourself that - however, there is a law that requires you to be registered by the FCA.
"And what's happening is that these non-regulated, non-registered persons are enticing investors into pensions to actually transfer their money out of their existing pension pot which is perfectly sound, put it into a new arrangement on the back of number one, extracting it because they are now 55 and they can now get their money out and charging a huge fee for doing so but secondly is putting money into an alternative investment."
She says that she has heard of some very "odd" alternative investments like bamboo farms, hotel resorts in the Cape Verde islands and an office block in Africa with high yields which turns out to be an embezzled fund.
By Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
Musk names advisers for Tesla deal
Tesla boss Elon Musk tweets:
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live on a day when employment and wage growth - or lack thereof - are the main focus.
At 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will publish the latest data which is expected to show an unemployment rate of 4.1%, the lowest for 43 years, but a slowdown in pay growth to 2.6%.
We'll also be following the latest developments in Turkey and tracking the lira which continues to struggle against the US dollar.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email Business Live at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk