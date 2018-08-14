Business Live: Tuesday 14 August

Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with US President Donald Trump in September 2017

The Turkish lira is now trading at 6.9 against the dollar following a thunderous speech yesterday by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sonja Laud, head of equities at Fidelity International, says she wouldn't be tempted to buy the Turkish lira. "When you add the political dimension then it is clear we have not really moved any where yet.

"We had fresh news yesterday that both sides [Turkey and the US] stick to their guns and no-one is backing down which means there will be ongoing pressure.

She adds: "From a markets point of view, what was particularly interesting was that President Erdogan is refusing to allow the central bank to raise interest rates or at least he is exerting a lot of pressure on the central bank which obviously would be the one measure that could calm markets, although there is widespread understanding that it might be too late already."