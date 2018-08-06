Business Live: Pound falls below $1.30
Summary
- HSBC interim profits rise to $10.7bn
- Regus-owner IWG calls off takeover talks
- Sterling falls further on the dollar
- China makes fresh attack at Trump over trade
By Dearbail Jordan and Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
'Shrill voices may torpedo Brexit deal'
The pound is now down 0.31% on the dollar at $1.2962.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at Commerzbank, says: "The voices forecasting a hard Brexit are becoming increasingly shrill. The FX market is slowly beginning to work out that these people might successfully torpedo a constructive solution."
Britain's favourite new cars
The new car market was steady in July, up 1.2%, with 163,898 new cars joining British roads, according to figures today from the SMMT trade body. Here are the best sellers last month.
Airline shares cruising
On what is proving to be a sluggish day on the FTSE 100, airlines are among the top five share gainers.
Easyjet and British Airways-owner IAG are both up more than 0.8%. The former has been buoyed by stronger passenger numbers in July, while the later seems to be basking in Easyjet's positive news.
The budget airline said passenger numbers rose by 4.5% in July to 8.54 million compared with the same month last year.
This brought the rolling, 12-month total of passenger numbers to 83.64 million by the end of last month, a 6.2% increase year-on-year.
EasyJet's load factor - basically, the number of bums on seats per plane - was 96.9%, up from 96.8% in July last year.
When hot potatoes overheat
Demand for diesel vehicles plummets 24%
Demand for diesel-fuelled cars continues to dive, the latest monthly figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show.
Registrations fell by 24.4% - not the worst fall recorded but still a dramatic drop.
Overall, the SMMT said the new car market was stable in July, with around 1.5 million new registrations. That's 163,898 cars joining British roads.
Demand for hybrids and plug-ins rose by 20%.
Pound falls further on dollar and euro
The pound is now down 0.21% against the dollar at $1.2975.
Sterling is also 0.19% lower on the euro at €1.1220.
At the weekend, international trade secretary and Brexiteer Liam Fox said that the chance of a no-deal Brexit is growing which he blamed the "intransigence" of the European Commission.
Healthcare shares sickly
It's not a great morning for Spire investors. Shares in the healthcare provider have slumped 27%, a result of the company warning that earnings will be "materially lower" due to spending cuts by the UK's NHS.
The chief executive of Britain's second largest private healthcare firm, Justin Ash, said the company was victim of "difficult market conditions".
Analysts at Liberum don't expect things to get much better. "We expect the shares to meaningfully underperform," was their verdict.
Modern feminism means 'bringing men with you'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Debbie Wosskow, co-founder of AllBright, the all-women networking club that is set to name Allan Leighton as its first chair, says that "modern feminism and effecting change needs to bring men with you".
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "AllBright is named after the famous Madeline quote that we need to ensure that we celebrate women because there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.
"And to quote Helen Pankhurst in our club the other week - the ultimate feminist lineage if you like - we think that anyone who believes in gender equality can be a feminist."
All-women club chooses male chair
AllBright is a women-only networking club which says it is "committed to celebrating and connecting women and making the UK a better place to be a working woman".
On its website, it says: "AllBright was born after Debbie [Wosskow] and Anna [Jones] met on the speakers’ circuit to talk about female leadership. As they weren’t seeing real change, the pair decided to take on the mantle themselves."
The Times reported at the weekend that AllBright is set to name former Asda boss Allan Leighton as its first chairman.
HSBC still trying to tap its Asian roots
Bank giant HSBC's profit figures today underline that financially it is "in a strong place", says Steve Clayton, fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.
But drill down deeper into the figures and "HSBC is struggling to convince that its current restructuring to pivot the group toward Asia is delivering the hoped for pick-up in growth," he says.
"The potential for growth from China and the wider SE Asian region ought to be good and HSBC has long thrived from financing global trade flows.
"But in a world of tit-for-tat sanctions between the global powers, it could become harder for HSBC to benefit from its deep Asian roots.”
Shares in Regus-owner IWG plunge
Shares in IWG, which owns serviced office group Regus, tumbled by 23.33% to 230p after it announced that it had called off takeover talks with a number of private equity firms and said its interim pre-tax profits fell by 33%.
Or, as Ben Martin, M&A correspondent at Reuters, tweets:
Trade tensions send German production lower
Orders for German made goods slumped by 4% in June compared to 2.6% growth in May, according to the Federal Statistics Office.
It is the biggest fall since since January 2017 and ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said: "Disappointing new orders data show tentative signs of trade tensions hitting the German economy, which doesn't bode well for the industrial outlook in the second half of the year."
FTSE indexes eke out early gains
The FTSE 100 opened marginally higher, up 1.29 points, at 7,660.39.
The FTSE 250 is ahead 34.66 points at 20,668.55.
Asian investors cautious amid growing trade tensions
Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday, with investors broadly cautious amid fresh signs that the US-China trade war is escalating.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3% at 27,768.77, while the Shanghai Composite was 1.4% lower at 2,703.34.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both slipped around 0.1%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.6% higher.
Landlords 'have had enough'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
News that House of Fraser has settled a legal row with landlords should give the struggling retailer space to find more investors, according to one of the lawyers involved in the case.
Philip Holden, who represented landlords, told Today that the deal helps HoF "buy some time" to continue its rescue efforts.
The executive chairman of Drydensfairfax solicitors told Today that he hoped the HoF action sent a message to retailers about their use of company voluntary arrangements, a form of insolvency proceedings that enable them to close stores and cut rents.
Retailers and restaurant chains are increasingly using CVAs, but the HoF legal action showed that landlords were now prepared to fight back.
Mr Holden said: "One of our objectives was to demonstrate that landlords had had enough of CVAs. We hope people will look differently at how they treat their landlords."
Saudi Arabia freezes trade and investment with Canada
Up, up and away...at some point
The Press Association news agency has been crunching some numbers on Britain's most unpunctual airline last year. And the winner is... Wizz Air.
PA analysed data from the Civil Aviation Authority and found that Wizz's UK departures were an average of 23 minutes late in 2017.
A Wizz spokeswoman blamed a lot of factors - including airport infrastructure, airspace congestion and slot restrictions.
She noted that disruption was caused by "particularly severe winter weather" last year and added that the airline is taking measures to improve its punctuality, such as basing eight aircraft in the UK to reduce its exposure to inbound delays.
Norwegian Air Shuttle had the second worst performance, followed by Vueling Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines and BMI Regional.
Which airlines are flying high, you ask? Scandinavian Airlines was the most punctual, with aircraft typically taking off just seven minutes behind schedule.
Aer Lingus had the second best record, followed by Air France, Alitalia and Delta Airlines.
The average delay across all flights in 2017 was 15 minutes.
Regus-owner's profit trumbles by 33%
More from IWG, the company that owns serviced office group Regus.
As well as calling off takeover talks with various parties, it also reported a 33% slump in pre-tax profits to £54.3m for the six months to the end of June.
Revenues rose by 2.9% to £1.2bn.
Trump starring in 'deceitful drama' says China
China has taken aim at the US again over trade...and this time, it's personal.
People’s Daily newspaper said that US President Donald Trump is starring in his own “street fighter-style deceitful drama of extortion and intimidation”.
It said the US had turned international trade into a “zero-sum game”, adding that “governing a country is not like doing business”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump says that tariffs are "working big time".
Tesco-Carrefour deal to go live in October
Tesco says that its "strategic alliance" Carrefour - Europe's largest supermarket group - will become operational in October.
Tesco revealed the deal in July which allow the two companies to use their joint buying power to cut costs and offer lower prices to customers.
Earlier this year, Sainsbury's and Asda announced merger talks and pledged to cut prices for shoppers.
IWG ends takeover talks
Serviced office specialist IWG, the parent company of Regus, has just announced that it has ended takeover talks with Starwood, Terra Firma and TDR.
It said: "After extensive discussions exploring the interest shown by multiple parties over recent months, the board unanimously believes that none of the interested parties is currently capable of delivering an executable transaction at a recommendable price."
Conflicts of interest?
BBC Radio 4
Auditors, those accountants who check that company accounts are true and fair, have come in for a lot of stick over the last couple of years.
Company failures - Carillion, for example - have focused attention on just how reliable some audits are.
Thomas Moore, investment director for UK equities are Aberdeen Standard, tells Today that investors have to rely on the accuracy of audits, otherwise the who system of checks and balances crumbles.
One of his worries is that auditors are "cross-selling". That is, selling other services on the back of the audit work which may be more lucrative.
"This may be tarnishing their judgement... We need to see that auditors are delivering audits independently.
"One way is which companies can help is to go outside some of the big firms and use a pure play auditor that focuses on nothing else."
BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues
The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.
Alex Cruz haswritten a letter to the Timessaying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.
The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.
Read more here
The weight of Brexit
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Last week's interest rate rise could be the last for a while, says Rabobank foreign exchange strategist Jane Foley.
While the underlying health of the UK economy looks sound, the politics of Brexit will weigh heavily on any interest decision by the Bank of England, she tells Today.
"Given the Brexit uncertainty the pound is unlikely to do anything more any time soon," she says. "If you were to take away the political uncertainty I would imagine the bank would be a lot more hawkish."
She agrees with a lot of strategists who have been warning recently that a no-deal Brexit could see the pound fall to around $1.10.
Pound dips below $1.30
The pound has begun the week below $1.30.
It is trading at $1.2990 on the dollar.
Sterling on Friday after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is "uncomfortably high".
No easy option
BBC Radio 5 live
Like many other retailers, House of Fraser is using a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to restructure its business.
But is this method of striking new deals with landlords becoming a little too ubiquitous in today's tough trading environment?
Retail expert Clare Bailey tells Wake Up to Money: "I think retail is in a lot of trouble in the UK. We've seen a massive drop in consumer confidence. It has been said it is due to online but the latest Office for National Statistic figures show that online is only 18% of all retail sales, it hasn't changed so 82% still goes through stores."
She says: "CVAs are something these stores are needing to do because they are simply falling into difficulties.
"I would suggest that yes, there have been assertions that companies have done this in order to get themselves out of non-commercial contracts. Perhaps they could be having more proactive conversations with their landlords in order to avoid going down this road.
"But in reality I don't think any business wants to put themselves through this amount of negative publicity and distress their employees and their suppliers if they could possibly avoid it."
Out of the frying pan...
BBC Radio 5 live
It has breathing space on its properties but now House of Fraser must find millions of pounds worth of investment.
Retail expert Clare Bailey says: "At the moment, people are having a quick look and thinking 'no, I'm not willing to put the money in' and I think there is one potential on the radar - Philip Day - but there aren't too many people coming forward and saying 'yes, I'm going to help turn this company around'."
Another Brexit bluff?
BBC Radio 5 live
At the weekend, international trade secretary Liam Fox said that the chance of a no-deal Brexit is growing.
The view for the City of London, according to Aberdeen Standard Investments' Thomas Moore is: "I think they will hope that that comment from Liam Fox is a negotiating stance and he's upping the pressure on the European side."
But he says: "That strategy up until today has been entirely unsuccessful so I hope Liam Fox has got some good grounds for that approach to work this time.
"Clearly, the line coming back from [Michel] Barnier every time has been 'we need to maintain the integrity of the single market. You cannot divide those four freedoms - your red lines would divide those four freedoms and therefore we can't accept your deal'."
Costs weigh on HSBC
BBC Radio 5 live
Thomas Moore, fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, reckons that investors will be "pretty satisfied" with HSBC's interim results.
He says that while HSBC - which has undergone a huge restructure - is lending more, costs are going up.
"And I think that's the main bugbear at the moment. You've got a bank that's back on its feet but then again you've got inflationary pressures. In Asia, things are hotting up a bit and therefore it is getting more expensive to hire people."
Profits rise at HSBC
HSBC has reported a 4.6% rise in pre-tax profits for the first six months of the year to $10.7bn.
During the second quarter, pre-tax profits hit $5.96bn compared to analysts' expectations of $5.79bn.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live.
Embattled department store chain House of Fraser enjoyed some good news at the weekend after winning a legal fight against its landlords to close some stores.
Now, it just needs to find millions of pounds of investment to keep it afloat.
HSBC is first out of the gate as this week's first company to report...more of which shortly.
And the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will reveal car registration figures for July.
Figures have been pretty dire of late so here's hoping for some upbeat data.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk