Business Live: Pound falls below $1.30

On what is proving to be a sluggish day on the FTSE 100, airlines are among the top five share gainers.

Easyjet and British Airways-owner IAG are both up more than 0.8%. The former has been buoyed by stronger passenger numbers in July, while the later seems to be basking in Easyjet's positive news.

The budget airline said passenger numbers rose by 4.5% in July to 8.54 million compared with the same month last year.

This brought the rolling, 12-month total of passenger numbers to 83.64 million by the end of last month, a 6.2% increase year-on-year.

EasyJet's load factor - basically, the number of bums on seats per plane - was 96.9%, up from 96.8% in July last year.