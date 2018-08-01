Business Live: Apple jumps

The US Department of Justice
has said three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a
cybercrime gang that stole “tens of millions of dollars”.
The group, known as
Fin7, is said to have hacked more than 100 companies - and is still operating.
The three men, all Ukrainian, have been apprehended - one is being
detained in the US, while the other two are being held in Spain and Poland -
the US is seeking their extradition.
Most of the firms that were hacked were in the US, the DoJ said, but others were in the UK, Australia and France.
The hackers targeted point-of-sale systems, stealing details for 15 million
payment cards.
Well Fargo to pay $2bn fine
Wells Fargo will pay $2.09bn in penalty for alleged misrepresentation of loan quality, the
US Department of Justice has said.
The fine is for alleged origination and sale of residential
mortgage loans that the lender knew contained misstated income
information and did not meet the quality that Wells Fargo
represented, the DoJ said.
"Today's agreement holds Wells Fargo responsible for
originating and selling tens of thousands of loans that were
packaged into securities and subsequently defaulted," said Alex
G. Tse, acting US Attorney for the Northern District of
California.
US sanctions two Turkish ministers
Lucy Hooker
Business reporter
The US has followed through on threats to sanction Turkey over the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson.
He has been in detention for nearly two years following accusations he had links to banned political groups.
Financial restrictions have been placed on Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior
Minister Suleyman Soylu, over their role in his arrest.
"Pastor Brunson's unjust detention and continued prosecution
by Turkish officials is simply unacceptable," said Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
"President Trump has made
it abundantly clear that the United States expects Turkey to
release him immediately."
Prada has reported rising sales, profit and income in the first half of
the year, after investing in its retail network, with shops
being renovated and moved to trendier locations.
The Milan-based luxury company, jointly run by husband and
wife team Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, has also
launched pop-up stores to increase customer interest and push
traffic towards nearby shops.
Turkey's lira weakens to fresh record low
The Turkish lira weakened to an
all-time low against the dollar as inflationary pressures and upcoming US sanctions dragged on the currency.
US President Donald Trump threatened to place sanctions on
Turkey last week unless it freed an American pastor, prompting an angry
response from Ankara and escalating tensions between the two
Nato allies.
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady
There were no surprises out of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Policymakers at the US central bank held benchmark interest rates steady, as expected.
The Fed, which has said it is pursuing gradual rate increases, has already raised its target rate twice this year.
Analysts expect another increase in September.
House of Debenhams?
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Andrew Busby of the consultancy Retail Reflections says the proposed rescue deal for House of Fraser had "always been on fairly shaky ground" and its collapse did not surprise him.
The department store chain's only chance of survival could be some type of merger with rival Debenhams, he says.
"House of Debenhams is becoming more and more of a reality - that's the best outcome for House of Fraser. Unless you are Harrods or Selfridges the department store concept is not quite dead, but severely challenged," Mr Busby adds.
New trade worries and some disappointing earnings reports have dragged down European shares, which closed lower while Apple boosts Wall Street.
The FTSE 100 closed down 1.24%, the Dax closed 0.53% lower, and the Ibex 25 slipped 0.72%.
Debenhams shares lift
Debenhams shares have closed about 3.5% higher.
The shares jumped after Hamley's Chinese owner C.banner pulled out of a rescue deal for rival House of Fraser.
The department store chain also issued a statement to investors following a Moody's downgrade.
"Debenhams remains profitable and cash-generative, and our banks are supportive as we continue to implement our Debenhams Redesigned strategy, which will ensure Debenhams is well-equipped to meet the future needs of our customers," it said.
US stocks are higher after Apple's
robust earnings report boosted shares of technology companies
and eased worries over an escalating trade war between the
US and China.
Apple shares jumped 4.7% to a record high of
$199.26, after forecasting blowout current-quarter sales and was
the biggest boost to all the three major indexes.
BreakingHamley's owner drops House of Fraser bid
The Chinese owner of House of Fraser, C.banner, has dropped a bid to acquire a majority stake in struggling department store chain House of Fraser.
The store chain said in a statement: "House of Fraser is in discussions with alternative investors and is exploring
options to obtain the required investment on the same timetable.
"Discussions are ongoing and a
further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."
Huawei sales overtake Apple
Chinese manufacturer Huawei has overtaken Apple as the world's number two smartphone maker in terms of sales, according to analysts.
Samsung is still number one, said IHS.
China media takes bite out of Apple
Chinese state media is stepping up criticism of Apple, taking the shine off double-digit revenue growth for the tech giant in China.
On Tuesday China Central Television (CCTV) said Apple's store allowed illegal gambling apps in a special report, one of at least five unfavourable reports in state media this week.
Mo Jia, an analyst at industry tracker Canalys, said the reports should be seen as part of the US-China trade conflict, after tensions over a US ban imposed on telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp that has yet to be lifted.
“The Chinese government is maybe trying to warn the US government in a similar way by saying, your tech firm in China is not that safe either,” he said.
Its search will restrict access to websites with information about "human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest," the article said.
The BBC will be among the websites blocked, it added.
Google said in a statement: "We provide a number of mobile apps in China, such as Google Translate
and Files Go, help Chinese developers, and have made significant investments in
Chinese companies like JD.com.
"But we don’t comment on speculation about future plans."
Wall Street opens higher as Apple lifts tech stocks
US stocks have opened higher after Apple's earnings boosted technology companies and
helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.44 points,
or 0.18% at the open to 25,461.63.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.17%, at 2,821.17.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.03
points, or 0.39%, to 7,701.82.
How will markets react to a rate rise?
While a UK rate rise on Thursday would be "hugely symbolic", it's not likely to "change too much on the ground" says Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Markets are already expecting a rise, and from
here on in, further hikes are going to be few and far between because UK
economic growth is so fragile," he says.
But it is worth stepping back for a minute to look at the staggering numbers involved.
Latest figures from the regulator show that in May alone, compensation of more than £400m was paid out by the industry.
No wonder banks were so delighted when a claims deadline was set for 29 August 2019.
On the flipside, claims management companies (CMCs) are furious. This week a trade body for CMCs claimed that half of us are unaware of the cut-off date.
They will be busy in the next 12 months, so expect more calls.
Despite those efforts, many people are missing out on compensation that is rightfully theirs and that they can claim themselves without charge.
E.ON shares drop
Shares in E.ON fell 1.3% after it confirmed plans to cut 500 jobs in the UK in an effort to save £100m.
The energy company employs 9,400 people in the UK.
Rupee 'remains under pressure' despite rate rise
The Reserve Bank of India has raised interest rates for the second meeting in a row, by 25 basis points, to 6.5%.
Before that there'd been no rise for four years.
Analysts are already looking further ahead:
"The hike was expected, but what is surprising is the stance
has remained 'neutral'. We were expecting that since this is the
second consecutive hike in two policies, the stance would be
changed to 'tightening'," said Anagha Deodhar, Icici Securities, Mumbai.
Shashank Mendiratta, at ANZ Bank, Bangalore said: "The tone of policy seems slightly on the hawkish side
despite RBI tinkering only marginally with its second-half
inflation projection.
"The rupee will remain under pressure due to worsening
domestic fundamentals and capital outflows.
The case for another hike is not off the table, there could
be one in October."
Next's shares have extended earlier falls and are now down 6.7% at £55.37.
The retailer is followed by the mining group Rio Tinto, whose share price is down 4% at £40.25.
Rio Tinto reported underlying profits up 12% over the interim period but at $4.42bn, income was below forecasts of $4.53bn.
Packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa led the FTSE 100 risers, up 2.1% at £31.99 after reporting strong first half results.
The FTSE 250 is down 0.35% at 20,805.11.
E.ON jobs cuts to help save £100m
E.ON's UK chief executive Michael Lewis says the 500 job cuts will help it achieve cost savings of around £100m.
He said: "I'm very aware this will be a difficult time for our colleagues but our aim has always been to keep uncertainty to a minimum and I can assure everyone affected that we'll be as supportive as we can."
BreakingE.ON to cut 500 UK jobs
Energy giant E.ON said it will cut 500 jobs in the UK.
The company said the UK energy market is changing at an "unprecedented rate" and remains an "increasingly
competitive" environment.
UK chief executive Michael Lewis said: "We've undertaken a rigorous review of our options to ensure we keep costs as low as possible, become a more agile organisation and remain a sustainable business in the UK.
"In discussion with trade unions we've identified potential reductions of around 500 roles across the UK and we're committed to achieving these reductions on a voluntary basis wherever possible."
Iran's Rouhani to be grilled over economy
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has been summoned to appear before parliament to respond to questions on his government's handling of the economy.
Members of parliament have given Mr Rouhani a month to appear before them to face a grilling on the huge fall in the currency, rising prices and growing unemployment.
Those economic pressures have brought people out on to the streets of Isfahan for a second day of protests.
Mr Rouhani had been seen as a pragmatist who could help revive the economy, but the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its threat to reimpose sanctions damaged his chances of achieving this.
'I know the train's probably going to be late'
This week, train services scrapped after a timetable shake-up at Northern Rail have begun running again - but passengers have been facing more cancellations.
The BBC spent the day with one rail user, 24-year-old Lorna, on her daily commute from Burnley to Leeds.
Tesla makes more Model 3s
Tesla expects to increase Model 3 production to 6,000 a week by late August, boosting hopes that Elon Musk's electric car vehicle maker will become profitable by the end of this year.
Tesla said it expects to produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter.
It made 53,339 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 18,449 Model 3s.
"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can," Tesla said.
Wall Street slips
The S&P 500 and Dow ended lower as gains for Apple were offset by a drop in energy and industrial shares, while the US Federal Reserve remained on course for an expected rate rise in September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 25,335.8 and the S&P 500 lost 0.1% to 2,813.5, but the Nasdaq Composite added almost 0.5% to 7,707.2.
From bad to worse
Emma Simpson
Business correspondent, BBC News
Things have taken a sudden turn for the worse for House of Fraser.
A looming battle with some of its landlords over its controversial restructuring deal has now been overtaken by events.
C.Banner was not only taking a majority stake in the 169 year old chain, but also providing a crucial £70m cash injection.
The question now is who would be willing to put money into this business in its current form?
House of Fraser is already heavily indebted with onerous interest payments every quarter.
It's one of the reasons it's struggling to make the sums add up in today's incredibly challenging climate for retailers.
House of Fraser has some big bills looming on the horizon, including quarterly rent and paying for Christmas stock.
The clock is ticking for this business to somehow come up with a solution.
The whole truth?
More from Dave Lee in San Francisco on the Reddit data breach:
You can read the background on the story here. The threat of sanctions has helped push the Turkish lira lower in recent days.
Drug makers stockpiling for Brexit
Pharmaceuticals giants Novartis and Sanofi are building stockpiles of drugs in case of Brexit disruption.
Google 'plans censored search in China'
Are you one of the lucky savers?
Farming today
As well as reading Lucy Hooker's story on Michael Gove promising help for drought-stricken farmers, you can watch this video from BBC Breakfast:
Ryanair's Swedish pilots set to strike
Ryanair pilots in Sweden will go on strike on 10 August, with the Swedish Airline Pilots Association blaming the airline's failure to meet with union representatives for more than eight months.
The Irish airline has been hit by strikes in some of its bigger markets including Spain, Portugal and Ireland and faces planned action in Germany.
It has threatened to move jobs away from any bases affected by the stoppages, beginning with Dublin where it cut its winter fleet by a fifth last week.
In Belgium, where Ryanair cabin crew have already gone on strike, unions called on pilots there to support their Irish colleagues with a strike on 10 August.
Ryanair decided to recognise unions for the first time in December to avert widespread strikes before Christmas.
Europe's largest airline, it operates from 86 bases in 37 countries and carried 130 million passengers last year.
Time, please...
BBC Newsbeat
Facebook and Instagram are releasing a new tool to limit how much time people spend on their apps.
The announcement follows concerns that excessive social media usage can have a negative impact on mental health.
Users will now be able to check how much time they've spent scrolling, set a reminder for when they've reach their allotted time, and mute notifications for a period of time.
But some people say it doesn't go far enough.
Read more here.
Town dusts off typewriters after cyber-attack
Government workers in a borough of Alaska have turned to typewriters to do their jobs, after ransomware infected their computer systems.
A spokeswoman for Matanuska-Susitna said the malware had encrypted its email server, internal systems and disaster recovery servers.
She said staff had "resourcefully" dusted off typewriters and were writing receipts by hand.
The borough is in the process of rebuilding its systems.
Read more here.
Analysis: A year is a long time in banking
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
PPI mis-selling was a huge financial scandal and now, for many, the reason for a lot of unwanted calls about claiming compensation.
But it is worth stepping back for a minute to look at the staggering numbers involved.
Latest figures from the regulator show that in May alone, compensation of more than £400m was paid out by the industry.
No wonder banks were so delighted when a claims deadline was set for 29 August 2019.
On the flipside, claims management companies (CMCs) are furious. This week a trade body for CMCs claimed that half of us are unaware of the cut-off date.
They will be busy in the next 12 months, so expect more calls.
Despite those efforts, many people are missing out on compensation that is rightfully theirs and that they can claim themselves without charge.
Elon Musk facing two lawsuits from ex-employees
