Business Live: Apple jumps

Things have taken a sudden turn for the worse for House of Fraser.

A looming battle with some of its landlords over its controversial restructuring deal has now been overtaken by events.

C.Banner was not only taking a majority stake in the 169 year old chain, but also providing a crucial £70m cash injection.

The question now is who would be willing to put money into this business in its current form?

House of Fraser is already heavily indebted with onerous interest payments every quarter.

It's one of the reasons it's struggling to make the sums add up in today's incredibly challenging climate for retailers.

House of Fraser has some big bills looming on the horizon, including quarterly rent and paying for Christmas stock.

The clock is ticking for this business to somehow come up with a solution.