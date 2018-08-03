Business Live: US stocks rise

Getty Images

Further to the doomsday scenario and what banks are able to withstand.

Mr Carney says that planning came about, because if a no-deal Brexit were to happen, it would mean a disruption to trade and a disruption to the level of economic activity, and higher prices for a period of time.

"Our job in the BoE is to make sure that those things don't happen. It's relatively unlikely but it is a possibility. We don't want to have people worrying that they can't get their money out," he told Today.

"We've put the banks through the wringer to make sure that they have the capital. Whatever the shock could happen from, it could come from a no-deal Brexit, we've gone through all the risks of a no-deal Brexit."

However, he said that even with liquidity and capital, the banks can't solve all Brexit-related financial problems.

"There are a few things the EU government has to solve. The UK has taken all the steps, all the secondary legislation it needs to. The European authorities still have some steps they need to take. We're having conversations and we expect those to be addressed."