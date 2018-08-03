Business Live: US stocks rise
FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
- UK service sector slowed in July, survey suggests
- BoE's Carney wades into no-deal Brexit debate
- IAG reports rise in half-year profits
- RBS to pay first dividend in decade
By Tom Espiner
US stocks close higher
The S&P 500 and Dow have closed higher as a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings overshadowed worries of an escalating trade war between the US and China, after Beijing proposed new tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 136.42 points at 25,462.58, the S&P 500 ended 13.12 points higher at 2,840.34 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 9.33 points to 7,812.02.
'All my spare money goes on my mortgage now'
Sarah Cottingham is a homeowner in Hertfordshire who is worried about the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates.
Brexit: What would 'no deal' mean for food and medicine?
The government has been urged to speed up the publication of its guidance for a 'no deal' Brexit, after a survey of 800 businesses by the Institute of Directors found that fewer than a third of them have carried out any Brexit contingency planning.
Recently, the Brexit debate has been dominated by the potential implications of the UK leaving the EU without any kind of deal in place next March.
Some of the details have been pretty alarming, but the whole point about contingency planning is that it has to take account of the worst-case scenario.
So what could 'no deal' mean for two essentials of daily life - food and medicines?
Read more here.
S&P raises House of Fraser rating
Analytics firm S&P Global has raised its House of Fraser ratings from "SD" to "CCC-", but said the struggling department store chain is still at risk of "a near-term liquidity or insolvency event, unless it is able to find additional sources of cash."
The revision comes after Hamley's Chinese owner C.banner dropped a plan to buy a majority stake in House of Fraser.
"Given House of Fraser's high leverage, and worsening liquidity position, we view the group's ability to remain current on its obligations and finance working capital as weak," S&P Global said.
"At the same time, we understand the group is still negotiating with several interested parties regarding possible liquidity support or a change in ownership, and so we do not consider a default to be inevitable."
Deutsche Bank 'shortcomings in money laundering checks'
Deutsche Bank has identified shortcomings in its anti-money laundering processes, Reuters reports.
"In two confidential reviews, dated 5 June and 9 July, Germany's biggest lender detailed the results of tests on a sample of investment bank customer files in several countries, including Russia. Both reviews found gaps in Deutsche's screening process," Reuters said.
This comes more than a year after the bank was fined nearly $700m for allowing money laundering.
Heatwave 'to push up some food prices'
The price of some vegetables and products made with wheat is due to increase as the heatwave continues to parch European fields, the Guardian reports.
Broccoli, carrots and onions have already seen price rises, the article says.
In the main, salad suppliers are having to import from the US or parts of Europe that have not been as affected as the northern part.
By contrast, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are seeing "bumper supplies", the article adds.
US-China trade war passes milestone
Jonathan Josephs
BBC business producer
The latest threat of tariffs from China mark a psychological milestone.
If they were to come into force it would mean that the majority of goods the world’s two biggest economies sell each other are subject to tariffs.
The total would be $360bn, and last year bilateral trade between the two was worth $635.36bn.
The latest Chinese tariffs would only come into force if the US proceeds with its tariffs on $200bn of goods.
Before this $60bn announcement the total tariffs that had been proposed were $50bn by the US, plus $50bn in China retaliation, plus $200bn by the US.
Therefore the total was $300bn, but half of last year’s trade amounts to $317.7bn.
The latest $60bn pushes us past that mark.
FTSE closes higher but trade fears lurk
The UK's top share index has closed 1.17% higher, led by paper and packaging firm Mondi after favourable results. Shares in RBS also helped push the index higher after the bank announce its first dividend in a decade.
However, investor concerns over trade continued as the trade war between the US and China continued to intensify.
Heathrow Hub seeks judicial review of government stance
Heathrow Hub, which wants to extend the existing northern runway at Heathrow Airport, is seeking a judicial review of Transport Secretary Chris Grayling's decision to approve Heathrow Airport's own plan.
That plan is to build a new full length runway next to the current northern runway at the airport.
Heathrow Hub said said the process which led to the decision was "flawed".
"As a result, Mr Grayling has selected the most expensive, complex, disruptive expansion plan which, among other things, we believe will unnecessarily cause a substantial rise is fees for passengers and airlines," it said.
US faces 'substantial disruption to the economy'
Kudlow warns China as trade war intensifies
Rhetoric over the trade war between China and the US continues.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has warned China not to doubt US President Donald Trump's determination to act after the country announced retaliatory tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods.
"They better not underestimate the president [Trump]," Mr Kudlow told Fox Business Network.
Meanwhile, Mr Kudlow told Bloomberg said he expects announcements within the next 30 days on trade efforts with the EU.
Let's hear the good news first...
Lower US jobs growth 'probably noise not signal'
The drop in US employment growth from 248,000 in June to 157,000 in July "looks more like noise than signal" according to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The swing between June and July is mostly down to a seasonal fall in education jobs, he says.
RBS declares first dividend in 10 years
Amazon removes Nazi-themed goods from its store
Amazon has removed products bearing Nazi and white supremacist symbols from its online store.
The retailer faced criticism for letting sellers offer a variety of far right-wing paraphernalia including clothing and jewellery.
Politicians and organisations that track hate groups identified several sellers offering the goods via Amazon.
Amazon said it had blocked the sellers, removed the items and was now checking for other similarly-themed goods.
China says proposed tariffs are rational
China says that its proposed tariffs are rational and restrained and warned that it reserves the right of further counter-measures against the US, in the intensifying trade war.
The commerce ministry says the timing of the implementation of the new tariffs will depend on the further actions of the US.
Earlier this week Washington had proposed a higher 25% tariff on $200bn worth of Chinese imports.
BreakingUS July non-farm payrolls rise by 157,000
Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 157,000 in July, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.9%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported.
Employment increased in professional and business services, in manufacturing, and in health care and social assistance.
BreakingChina retaliates against US tariffs
China's commerce ministry has announced proposed retaliation against the US by threatening to place tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods.
It says implementation of any new tariffs is dependent on how the US now reacts.
The government agency said in a statement that its actions are "rational and restrained", and that it is implementing the new tariffs as a result of actions by the Trump administration.
Jet2 asks boy in mobility scooter to 'prove disability'
A 10-year-old disabled boy was made to prove he had a disability when an airline's administrative error put his flight in jeopardy, says his mother.
Alex Johnson said she was "appalled" with the "humiliating" treatment her son received at Split Airport, Croatia, getting a Jet2 flight home on Tuesday.
She said Jack, of Wigan, Greater Manchester, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was "mortified".
A spokesman for Jet2 said the firm was "extremely sorry".
The crop-spraying drones that go where tractors can't
Something unusual is happening on farms in the small Central American nation of El Salvador. Many fields, mainly of sugar cane, are now being tended by drones.
Large unmanned hexacopters fitted with 20-litre tanks for carrying fertiliser or pesticides follow pre-mapped routes and spray crops accordingly.
This isn't a case of new tech replacing old farm equipment - some of these fields are being sprayed for the very first time.
"We're spraying crops that previously have not being sprayed," says Nick Nawratil, chief operating officer of Hylio, the firm behind the trial.
HMRC responds to Amazon tax row
HMRC has responded to a request from the BBC about Amazon's taxes, saying: “We do not comment on identifiable taxpayers.
“We make sure that large businesses, just like everyone else, pay all the taxes due under UK law and we don’t settle for less. Last year, HMRC secured over £9 billion in additional tax revenue from the largest and most complex businesses This is money that would otherwise have gone unpaid.”
“We subject large businesses to an exceptional level of scrutiny. We actively investigate more than half of the UK’s largest businesses at any one time. This does not imply wrongdoing, it’s a reflection of how complicated their tax affairs can be and how determined we are to ensure they are paying all the tax they owe.”
FTSE ahead in midday trading
In lunchtime trading in London the FTSE is up by 57.41 points, or 0.76%, at 7633.34.
Nissan selling rechargeable battery business
Nissan has made a deal to sell its rechargeable battery business to Chinese firm Envision for an undisclosed sum, after cancelling a previous potential $1bn sale of the unit to GSR Capital in July.
Nissan will retain 25% equity interest in Envision's new entity
"The transaction will enable Nissan to concentrate on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles - in line with the goals set in our midterm plan," said Nissan's chief competitive officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi.
Sainsbury's apology after website failure
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has apologised to customers who were unable to access delivery orders online on Thursday.
Some customers reported problems getting onto the website or amending their shopping list during the evening.
A spokeswoman for the supermarket said that the website was taken offline in the early hours to fix the fault and was now operating normally.
She said that anyone left with problems with their shop as a result of the IT issues could call the helpline.
'Disappointing' slowdown in services growth
Growth in the UK's services sector slowed last month, according to IHS Markit's closely-watched purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey.
The PMI reading fell to 53.5 in July, the lowest figure for three months and down from June's figure of 55.1. A figure above 50 indicates expansion.
IHS Markit said the data was a "disappointing start to the third quarter" for the sector.
Tim Moore, an associate director at IHS Markit, said: "The service sector moved back into the slow lane in July as business activity growth lost momentum for the first time since the start of spring.
"While it's difficult to quantify the precise impact of the recent heat wave on overall business performance, some survey respondents reported that a combination of hot weather and the World Cup had weighed on consumer footfall.
"These short-term disruptions and a general slowdown in new business growth appear to have offset the boost to tourism-related activity from the extended dry period in July."
Police payout follows pension scam
Jon Douglas
Reporter, BBC Radio 4 You and Yours
A police force has been told to reinstate all the money lost by one of its police officers because it failed to warn him about pension scams.
The Pensions Ombudsman found Northumbria Police did not issue a fraud warning leaflet recommended by regulators or conduct adequate checks before allowing the officer to transfer his savings out of the police pension scheme.
Northumbria Police said it respects the ombudsman's decision which included paying the officer £1,000 for the distress caused by its failings.
It said the case has cost it a total of £135,400.
You can hear more on this story on You & Yours on Radio 4.
'No deal is the language of Project Fear'
Former Conservative party leader and leading Leave figure, MP Iain Duncan Smith, has also been speaking out following Mark Carney's comments to the Today programme.
Mr Carney said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit was "uncomfortably high" and "highly undesirable".
But Mr Duncan Smith said: "No deal is the language of Project Fear.
"A no trade deal is what we are discussing and the Treasury and the [Bank of England] have struggled to understand how this would work. So while a free trade deal is what we wish for, it's also wholly feasible for the UK to trade using [World Trade Organization] rules."
Public v private in delivering public services
The debate is hearing up...
Eurozone business growth slowed in July
Euro zone business growth was sluggish at the start of the third quarter, a new survey has indicated.
IHS Markit's Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, fell in July to 54.3 from June's 54.9, matching an earlier preliminary estimate.
Anything above 50 indicates growth.
The fact that there is still robust growth means the European Central Bank, who last week reaffirmed plans to end a 2.6 trillion euros stimulus programme, is unlikely to alter its thinking.
Toyota surprises with 7.2% jump in quarterly profits
Japanese car giant Toyota has posted a 7.2% jump in quarterly net profits, beating expectations and surprising analysts.
Net income came to 657.3bn yen ($5.88bn; £4.52bn), up from the 613.0bn yen recorded in the same period a year earlier.
Many analysts had said they expected Toyota's earnings to be flat.
But strong sales in Asia and some cost reductions on the home front helped boost the firm's bottom line.
The firm said it sold 2,236,131 vehicles during the period, an increase of 21,020.
Read more here.
'Carney comments an example of Project Fear'
Brexit-backing Conservative MP Peter Bone has reacted to Mark Carney's comments on the Today programme.
The governor of the Bank of England had said that the possibility of a "no deal" Brexit was "uncomfortably high at this point".
Mr Bone, MP for Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, told the BBC: "It seems to me to be part of a political campaign so that whatever's on offer, however bad, will appear to be better than a World Trade Organisation agreement.
"This is just another example of the ongoing Project Fear campaign."
RBS preparing for troubles ahead
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
The script was supposed to go like this - RBS settles with the Department of Justice removing massive cloud of uncertainty, bank resumes paying dividends, government starts selling off its stake - and hey presto, profitable + income generating bank + dwindling government involvement = share price goes up.
In fact, shares have come down quite significantly. How come?
According to RBS chief executive Ross McEwan, it is because of Brexit.
"There definitely is a Brexit discount on companies that have a strong UK focus like ourselves - you've also got to remember that we are seeing some of the weakest economic growth in recent years so we are preparing ourselves for a no deal scenario and a very slow time in 2019 - which we obviously hope doesn't happen," said Mr McEwan.
RBS is not the only bank whose shares are suffering a Brexit discount.
Lloyds has paid off the government in full, is generating very solid profits and is paying very handsome dividends, and yet its share price is down over 10% since the start of the year.
RBS' share price is currently up 8 points or 3.2% to 258p.
London rising on Carney's comments
London shares have been steadily on the rise following Bank of England governor Mark Carney's interview with BBC Radio 4.
The FTSE 100 is now 31.2 points or 0.4% higher to 7,607.00, led by international packaging group Mondi, which rose 0.2% to £21.87 after reporting a 25% rise in underlying profit for the first half of 2018.
The FTSE 250 is currently up 63 points or 0.3% to 20,612.02. Top of the winners is Essentra, which climbed 4.2% to 501.5p after managing to restore its profit growth and revenue for the first time since 2015.
Carney: RBS results shows crisis receding further
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also told the Today programme that RBS's results were another sign the country was moving beyond the financial crisis.
The bank said it was on course to pay its first dividend in 10 years.
It said it would be paying 2p a share as an interim dividend as soon as its $4.9bn (£3.8bn) settlement with the US Department of Justice over mortgage-backed securities was completed.
The cost of the settlement meant that RBS banked lower profits for the January-to-June period than in 2017.
Attributable profit was £888m, compared with £939m in 2017.
Pound falls on Carney interview
Sterling has fallen to an 11-day low against the dollar, following Bank of England governor Mark Carney's comments to BBC Radio 4 that there is an "uncomfortably high" risk of a no-deal Brexit.
(Although he did add the caveat that it was "a relatively unlikely possibility but it is still a possibility").
Sterling slipped to a low of $1.2985 on the comments.
People should still be able to afford their mortgages
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Bank of England governor Mark Carney says that people should still be able to afford their mortgages, because of checks it put in place.
"For the first time in a long time, people's pay packets are growing more than prices in shops and online. Part of interest rate rises is to make sure that stays on track," he explains.
"The second is on people's mortgages - more than half of mortgages in this county are fixed rate mortgages. When you take out a mortgage, you have to pass an affordability test, and you have to be able to pay a mortgage at 7%.
"It's something we put in place so that if costs were to go up, people would be able to meet those mortgages."
'Banks put through the wringer'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Further to the doomsday scenario and what banks are able to withstand.
Mr Carney says that planning came about, because if a no-deal Brexit were to happen, it would mean a disruption to trade and a disruption to the level of economic activity, and higher prices for a period of time.
"Our job in the BoE is to make sure that those things don't happen. It's relatively unlikely but it is a possibility. We don't want to have people worrying that they can't get their money out," he told Today.
"We've put the banks through the wringer to make sure that they have the capital. Whatever the shock could happen from, it could come from a no-deal Brexit, we've gone through all the risks of a no-deal Brexit."
However, he said that even with liquidity and capital, the banks can't solve all Brexit-related financial problems.
"There are a few things the EU government has to solve. The UK has taken all the steps, all the secondary legislation it needs to. The European authorities still have some steps they need to take. We're having conversations and we expect those to be addressed."
Carney: UK can withstand a no-deal Brexit