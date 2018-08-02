Business Live: US stocks rise

Getty Images

Tesla shares jumped 16% on Thursday - a day after the electric car marker reported results - leaving short-sellers nursing paper losses of more than $1.1bn.

Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price.

Tesla is the most shorted US stock but it is the fourth worst-performing short bet in the US since the start of 2016, with short-sellers losing $4.7bn over that period, according to data from financial analytics firm S3.

"Long-term short sellers will probably shrug off this loss, as they were down billions in the past and not only kept their positions but built them up," said S3 Partners' Ihor Dusaniwsky.

"But I would imagine shorter term momentum short sellers would be quick on the trigger to exit their positions after suffering a 10% loss in just one day."