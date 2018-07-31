Business Live: Look ahead to Apple

Getty Images

An independent review commissioned by the FCA into Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) treatment of small and medium-sized enterprise customers transferred to its Global Restructuring Group (GRG) has found that no evidence that the bank deliberately transferred customers to GRG in order to profit from their restructuing or insolvency.

The review, which was conducted by Promontory Financial Group and Mazars, did however find that there were many "deficient" aspects of the GRG's culture, governance and practices that led to the "widespread and systematic" inappropriate treatment of customers.

On top of this, the decisions that the GRG made potentially exacerbated the difficult circumstances experienced by customers, and had a significant bearing on their lives.

The review found that the GRG did not appear to recognise the emotional stress suffered by small business customers, some of whom were losing both their businesses and their homes as well.

Unfortunately, the FCA says that it does not have the power to take disciplinary action on RBS because of the largely unregulated nature of GRG's business.

Also, because it did not find any evidence of dishonesty or lack of integrity, the FCA does not think a successful competence and capability case could be brought against the bank.