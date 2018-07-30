Universal logo

Business Live: Universal stake for sale

Summary

  2. Mirror and Express owner slumps to £113m loss
  3. Ryanair pilots in Germany vote for strike
  4. Fall in London house sales hits Foxtons' profits
  5. BMW raises prices in China
  6. Heineken cuts outlook
  7. Ladbrokes owner in deal with MGM Resorts

Live Reporting

By Robert Plummer

All times stated are UK

Tech woes depress Wall Street

All three main Wall Street share indexes have closed in negative territory, as worries over tech companies' future prospects continued to weigh on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.23 points, or 0.57 % to 25,306.83, the S&P 500 lost 16.21 points, or 0.58%, to 2,802.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.42 points, or 1.39%, to 7,630.00.

CBS to hire outside counsel for Moonves investigation

: Les Moonves (R), president and CEO of CBS Corporation, and his wife Julie Chen pose during the premiere of the CBS science fiction television series "Extant" at the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Display Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 16, 2014
Reuters
Les Moonves with his wife Julie Chen in 2014. She issued a statement of support for her husband on Monday

The board of CBS has said it will hire outside counsel to investigate claims of sexual misconduct by its chief executive Les Moonves.

The board, which previously said it would look into the matter, had been reported to be considering suspending Mr Moonves during the investigation.

However, the firm said: "No other action was taken on this matter at today's board meeting".

The firm also postponed its annual shareholder meeting.

House of Fraser offered deal by Mike Ashley

House of Fraser
Alamy

Struggling House of Fraser is understood to have been approached by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley over a fresh investment deal.

The sports chain owns an 11.1% stake in House of Fraser, which last month detailed plans to close 31 of its 59 shops as part of a rescue deal.

According to Sky News, House of Fraser needs £50m to prevent it collapsing.

But sources close to the department store chain have denied the chain's survival is under threat.

The department store chain has previously said it has no short-term funding issues.

Spanish taxi drivers in anti-Uber strike

Striking taxi driver at railway station in Madrid
Reuters

Taxi drivers across Spain have joined a strike against online-operated competitors, including Uber, calling on the government to restrict their numbers.

The striking drivers, some of whom have been blocking main roads for days, say the services threaten their livelihoods. Taxi unions want the government to enforce a law under which just one ride-hailing licence is issued for every 30 taxi licences. Earlier, a meeting with the government failed to reach a deal.

Taxi drivers say they will block ports, airports and the French border unless the government acts. Uber has faced similar protests from licensed taxi services in several cities around the world.

US grants high-tech access to India

Wilbur Ross
AFP

The United States has admitted India to its top tier of strategic trade authorisation, STA-1 - the only South Asian country to be granted the status.

The US commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross (pictured), described the move as a very important change to its export controls. It means India will have the same access to high-tech products as America's Nato allies, as well as Japan and South Korea. Two years ago, the US recognised India as a major defence partner.

STA-1 authorises the export, re-export and transfer of specific items on the US commerce control list.

Reinstate Guardians of the Galaxy director, say cast

James Gunn
Getty Images

The cast of the lucrative Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise have signed an open letter calling for sacked director James Gunn to be reinstated.

They say they were shocked by his abrupt dismissal and fully supported him. Gunn was due to direct the third instalment of the series until it emerged that he had joked about rape and paedophilia on Twitter almost 10 years ago.

The director has since apologised, describing the decade-old remarks as failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative.

Warning over rate rise 'hype'

Bank of England
BBC

Not everyone is convinced that the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will raise UK interest rates from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday.

Rob Clifford, group commercial director at property specialist SDL Group, says that despite the "hype" of a rate rise, it may not happen.

"Back in May, an interest rate rise of 0.25% was heralded as a ‘dead cert’, but we all know that it never materialised," he said.

"Since then, 2 August has been positioned as the date to watch, but I can’t help feeling that we’re heading towards Groundhog Day. I think it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing any movement this time round.

“In some respects, a reality check is needed. My own belief is that a rate increase is more likely towards the end of the year, if not 2019."

French rail woes to continue

Passengers waiting at Gare Montparnasse
AFP

French rail operator SNCF is working to try to restore services from the Gare Montparnasse in Paris, after a fire at a high-voltage substation cut power supplies and forced the cancellation of hundreds of trains at the weekend.

Electricity has now been restored, but only two-thirds of the roughly 230 scheduled trains in and out of the station will operate on Tuesday. It will take several days before everything is back to normal, SNCF said..

The station is France's second-busiest for high-speed train traffic and a main departure point for holiday destinations.

Say it in writing

The BBC's Jonathan Josephs tweets:

Vivendi seeks to sell half of Universal

Universal logo
Reuters

It's the biggest record company in the world... and 50% of it could be up for grabs. French media group Vivendi, which owns Universal Music Group (UMG), has said it is looking for partners to go halves with it.

The announcement came as Vivendi revealed that the music firm's revenue in the first half of 2018 fell 1.4% to €2.6bn (£2.3bn).

Vivendi's management team told the company's board of directors that a share float would be too complicated. Instead, it recommended a "sale of up to 50% of UMG's share capital to one or more strategic partners, in order to extract the highest value".

Vivendi said it expected the transaction to be completed by the end of next year. Vivendi's overall net profit declined 6.3% in the first half of the year to €165m.

Next boss urges business rates reform

The chief executive of clothing retailer Next, Lord Wolfson, has been talking to ITV News about business rates:

Tech stocks drag Wall Street down

It's lunchtime on Wall Street and the markets still haven't perked up. The Dow Jones is down 108 points or 0.4% at 25,342, while the broader-based S&P 500 is 17 points or 0.6% lower at 2,802. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is faring worst, down 105 points or 1.4% at 7,633. Tech stocks are doing badly, with Facebook down 4% and Twitter shedding 7.5%.

French holidaymakers face rail chaos

SNCF worker advising passengers at Gare Montparnasse
AFP

French rail passengers hoping to get out of Paris on holiday and head for the Atlantic coast have been facing travel chaos... and for once, it's not caused by SNCF's famously strike-prone rail workers.

Departures from the Gare Montparnasse in the French capital have been sharply reduced as efforts continue to restore normal service after a fire at a nearby electricity sub-station on Friday.

Electricity supplies will not be fully restored until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest. In the meantime, about half the 230 daily train services out of the station have been cancelled, while thousands of people wanting to travel to Paris have been left stranded in western and south-western France.

Whiskey tariff tensions

Will the EU lift its tariffs on US whiskey, imposed in response to US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs? The BBC's Jonathan Josephs tweets:

Travelodge sets out 10-year plan for London

Travelodge
PA

More on that Travelodge plan to expand in London. The hotel chain already has 75 sites in London and 550 across the UK.

"Throughout London, we have noticed customers crying out for more good quality, low-cost places to stay and we therefore want to try and meet this demand," says a spokesperson.

"The 100 sites that we are looking for are across the whole of the capital, with a big focus on the boroughs.

"We are yet to determine exact start dates. However, we are actively looking and we hope that these sites will be open over the next 10 years.

"London is and remains a key growth area for Travelodge."

It is currently building in Beckton, Elephant and Castle, Manor House and Peckham and recently opened three hotels in Acton, Bromley and Dagenham.

FTSE 100 closes fractionally lower

At the end of Monday's trading in London, the FTSE 100 has closed just a hair's breadth down on the day. It dipped into negative territory in the final minutes, falling 0.46 points to 7,700.85. Biggest riser was GVC Holdings, up 5.4% on news of its joint venture with MGM Resorts to set up an online betting platform in the US.

Travelodge plans 100 new London hotels

The BBC's Rob Young tweets:

BMW raises car prices in China

The editorial director of What Car? magazine has been talking to the BBC about the impact of the US-Chinese tit-for-tat tariffs on car prices.

Interest rate rise may not help sterling

Coins and banknotes
PA

Will the Bank of England definitely raise UK interest rates at its next policymaking meeting on Thursday? All the signs are that the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee will vote to increase rates from 0.5% to 0.75%. Simon Harvey, market analyst at Monex Europe, says there is a 90% probability that rates will go up.

"However, sterling may not find relief from its recent downtrend in the immediate aftermath of a rate hike," he adds. "The past two meetings for which money markets implied a high probability of a hike, November and May, saw sterling immediately depreciate by up to a percentage point against the dollar.

"August’s meeting is looking set for a dovish hike similar to the one seen in November as the UK’s economic outlook remains clouded in Brexit uncertainty. A 'one and done' decision where the BoE signals another long period of caution is unlikely to be enough for sterling to claw back recent losses.

"As expectations reach similar levels seen prior to the November and May meeting, recent history suggests sterling may have further to fall due to a dovish hike – the $1.30 level doesn’t look out of the question just yet."

Energy stocks buoyed by oil price rise

Oil prices have risen as investors remain cautious over the supply outlook. Brent crude is up 1.22% or 91 cents a barrel at $75.20. The news has boosted energy companies in the US, with Chevron the biggest gainer on the Dow Jones, trading 1.8% higher.

Wall Street starts the week in the doldrums

Wall Street has had a listless start to the week, with the major indexes struggling. In the opening minutes of trading on Monday morning, the Dow Jones rose just 0.03% to 25,458.55, while the broader-based S&P 500 fell 0.11% to 2,815.61 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.49% at 7,699.89.

Argos accidentally leaks details of unreleased product

DJI Mavic Pro drone
DJI

Details of an anticipated new drone from market leader DJI have been "leaked" in the Argos catalogue.

The latest edition of the catalogue store's literature features photos and technical specifications of the as yet unannounced Mavic 2 Pro drone.

DJI had postponed a press event planned for 18 July, where it was expected to announce its new devices.

It said in a statement that the catalogue had been printed before the event had been delayed.

Ryanair pilots in Germany vote for strike

Ryanair plane
Getty Images

There seems to be no end to the industrial unrest at Ryanair. Now 96% of German pilots working for the Irish low-cost airline have voted for a strike in an effort to obtain collective bargaining rights.

Their union, Vereinigung Cockpit, is giving the airline until 6 August to meet their demands.

Ryanair cancelled flights last week after strikes by Dublin-based pilots and stoppages by cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The carrier has also announced plans to move some of its aircraft and jobs from Ireland to Poland.

The Beano reaches 80

The head of Beano Studios, Mike Stirling, discusses 80 years of the comic

The Beano's "rebellious attitude" has kept it relevant for new generations of readers, the comic's publisher DC Thomson has said on its 80th birthday.

Its first edition on 30 July 1938 broke with the tradition of text-heavy publications for children in favour of pictures to tell the story.

Along with the print edition, there is a CBBC series, an interactive website and a new live-action series.

UK shares perk up

UK traders
Getty Images

After spending the whole of the morning in negative territory, the UK stock market has perked up with the FTSE 100 now 9.76 points higher at 7,711.07.

Gambling group GVC Holdings is still the biggest riser in the index, up 4.3%, while Sage Group is leading the fallers, down 2.5%.

The FTSE 250 is still trading lower, however. The index is down 16.69 points at 20,852.25.

Caterpillar raises outlook, and prices

Caterpillar
Getty Images

Mining giant Caterpillar has raised its full-year outlook after almost doubling its earnings in the second quarter and beating analysts' expectations.

Caterpillar's revenues rose 23.7% to $14bn, compared to the same period in 2017, due to an increase in global demand for its equipment.

The firm said that trade tariffs will cost it up to $200m from its bottom line in the second half of 2018, and as a result, it intends to raise the prices of its products.

"The company intends to largely offset these impacts through announced mid-year price increases and using the Operating & Execution Model to further drive operational excellence and structural cost discipline," Caterpillar said.

Automotive powers to meet over Trump

Workers building a car at the Ford factory in the UK
Getty Images

The governments of several nations that have a keen interest in automobile manufacturing are to meet tomorrow in Geneva.

The European Union, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Japan will meet to discuss how to respond to the Trump administration, after US President Donald Trump ordered an investigation into whether car imports are a threat to US security.

There are fears the investigation could lead to auto tariffs of up to 25%, which would potentially hurt automobile industry jobs across the world due to much higher vehicle costs that could harm sales.

President Trump did agree last week to refrain from imposing car tariffs on the EU in exchange for a trade deal on US products, but it is not known if this result will change once the probe is completed.

Northern Rail cancellations continue

Northern Rail
Getty Images

Hot on the back of saying it is restoring 75% of the 168 services it dropped in June, Northern Rail has announced that it has cancelled 23 services today.

Northern Rail is blaming signalling problems, the unavailability of drivers and crew, as well as mechanical problems.

Tax deadline warning to gig workers

Kevin Peachey

Personal finance reporter

HMRC paperwork and coins
PA

Nearly five million self-employed people, company directors and those with more than one source of income may have to pay tax by 31 July.

The major filing deadline for those in the self-assessment system is 31 January, but the end of this month sees a deadline for some to pay tax.

There are potentially hefty penalties for those who forget, and the ACCA accountancy body is warning that people focused on summer holidays and those who take various jobs in the so-called gig economy are most at risk of doing so.

Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at the ACCA, said that some self-employed workers may not even realise how the system operates - especially if they are young and just starting out in work.

'Business is a marathon, not a sprint'

In the 1980s, Clem Chambers created some of the world's first computer games. This industry now earns $100bn a year but Clem's firm, CRL, didn't last long enough to reap the full rewards.

Now, he runs a business launching crypto-currencies on the blockchain. The lesson, he says, is that business is a marathon, not a sprint.

'Running a business is a marathon, not a sprint'

Brewery fined over financial data

Samuel Smith Brewery
Samuel Smith Brewery
Samuel Smith Brewery in Yorkshire

Samuel Smith Brewery and its chairman Humphrey Smith have been fined almost £28,000 for failing to hand over pertinent financial information to the Pensions Regulator.

The fine relates to the Yorkshire-based brewery failing to provide the relevant information on its financial position until three months after the deadline in 2015. The data was required in order for the government agency to understand whether the pension schemes were being adequately supported.

Mr Smith has been ordered to pay £8,000, while Samuel Smith Old Brewery must pay £18,750. They were also ordered to pay £1,240 in costs and victim surcharges.

“People who ignore our notices asking them to provide information should expect us to launch a criminal prosecution," said the Pension Regulator's executive director of frontline regulation Nicola Parish.

“As Mr Smith has discovered, becoming compliant with our requests after a court summons has been served will not halt criminal proceedings.”

DJI welcomes new drone laws

People hiking on an island while a drone hovers near them
DJI

The world's biggest consumer drone manufacturer DJI says it welcomes the introduction of new drone laws in the UK today.

The laws will restrict drones from flying above 400ft and within 1km of airport boundaries.

All owners of drones weighing over 250g will have to register with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and take an online safety test, but they have until 30 November 2019 to do so.

After that time, they risk being fined up to £1,000.

The UK government says that there has been a year-on-year increase in drone incidents, with 71 in 2016 rising to 93 in 2017.

“Flying drones is fun and the vast majority of drone pilots, whether for pleasure or commercially, already fly safely and responsibly. However there are a small handful of individuals who choose to misuse drone technology and tarnish the reputation of their fellow pilots," said Christian Struwe, DJI's head of public policy for Europe.

"These new laws will grant the appropriate authorities more power over a few bad actors and allow responsible users greater freedom.”

Thomas Cook shares rise on possible deal

Thomas Cook airline
PA

Shares in tour operator Thomas Cook have soared following a report in the Sunday Times that the firm is considering splitting off its airline arm and selling a stake to an external investor to reduce debt.

A Thomas Cook spokesman told the newspaper that the company had previously said it was open to industry consolidation but that it had “no current plans” to sell its airline.

Shares in Thomas Cook are currently up 6% to 95.9p.

The FTSE 100 is presently 12.2 points, or 0.2%, lower at 7,690.22.

The FTSE 250 is flat - down just 3.6 points at 20,865.98.

Ofcom halts local TV expansion

A TV mast in Guernsey
BBC

Ofcom has halted the further rollout of local TV and says it has decided not to advertise licences for 13 new locations.

It says in light of the significant financial challenges that the local TV sector as a whole is facing, it would not be appropriate to advertise the new local TV licences.

The decision releases Comux, the company which operates the transmission infrastructure, from the obligation to build new masts that would have been needed to support the services.

The decision means licences will not be advertised for Bangor, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, Stratford-upon-Avon, Barnstaple, Limavady, Derry Londonderry, Inverness, Luton, Plymouth, Stoke on Trent, Gloucester and Forth Valley.

Two for one deal?

Times business correspondent Alex Ralph reveals that the firms advising the government on negotiations for the Wylfa nuclear plant are also advising the developers of the same plant.

Agents say home sales tick up

For sale sign
PA

The number of house sales edged up in June, although transaction numbers were still lower than a year earlier, according to a new report by NAEA Propertymark.

The average number of sales agreed per estate agency branch rose from eight in May to nine in June, the report said. There was an average of 11 sales agreed per estate agency branch in June last year.

The proportion of sales made to first-time buyers increased to 29% in June - the highest proportion recorded since February.

Mark Hayward, chief executive of NAEA Propertymark, said: "We have seen a rise in the number of sales which is typical of this time of year as buyers and sellers seek to complete their property transactions ahead of the quieter holiday period."

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: "We are certainly not seeing any fireworks on the high street but more activity away from the centre of London, in particular, which is offering better value for money."

Earlier this month Rics said properties were taking longer to sell due to the "uninspiring" housing market.

Cautious consumers

Howard Archer of the EY Item Club tweets:

Quiet start for sterling

Pound coins
Getty Images

The pound has made a quiet start to trading at the beginning of a week that could see the Bank of England raise UK interest rates to 0.75%.

Sterling is up 0.15% against the dollar at $1.3123 and is flat against the euro at €1.1241.

Most analysts expect the Bank to lift rates to 0.75% from 0.5% on Thursday after the latest meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee.

No more economics?

BBC media editor Amol Rajan has some parish news about our economics editor Kamal Ahmed:

GVC shares buoyed by MGM deal

Nick Edser

Business reporter

Playing cards and betting chips
AFP

Investors have welcomed news of gambling group GVC's planned US joint venture with MGM Resorts.

Shares in GVC - which owns the Ladbrokes, Coral and Sportingbet brands - are up 5%, making them the biggest riser in the FTSE 100.

GVC is setting up a 50/50 joint venture with MGM - best known for Las Vegas casinos such as the MGM Grand and Bellagio.

Betting firms are rushing to get into the US market after the Supreme Court overturned 1992 legislation that banned sports betting in most states.

Analysts at Berenberg said: "A 50/50 JV would enable GVC to benefit from a much larger profit pool in future, and any initial operating losses would likely be compensated for by future market share gains."

