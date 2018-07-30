Business Live: Universal stake for sale

PA

The number of house sales edged up in June, although transaction numbers were still lower than a year earlier, according to a new report by NAEA Propertymark.

The average number of sales agreed per estate agency branch rose from eight in May to nine in June, the report said. There was an average of 11 sales agreed per estate agency branch in June last year.

The proportion of sales made to first-time buyers increased to 29% in June - the highest proportion recorded since February.

Mark Hayward, chief executive of NAEA Propertymark, said: "We have seen a rise in the number of sales which is typical of this time of year as buyers and sellers seek to complete their property transactions ahead of the quieter holiday period."

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and a former residential chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), said: "We are certainly not seeing any fireworks on the high street but more activity away from the centre of London, in particular, which is offering better value for money."

Earlier this month Rics said properties were taking longer to sell due to the "uninspiring" housing market.