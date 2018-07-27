Business Live: Wall Street falls back

BT

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at markets.com says that BT is "coasting" until a new chief executive arrives.

He says: “Today’s first quarter numbers from BT provide little new evidence about the company or where it is going. Revenues a touch softer, profits a little ahead but no data on new customer numbers which leads us to only assume that continued weakness on that front.

"Although the numbers we did see were OK - average revenues per user were up 1%, which is encouraging.

BBC BP's shares are up 3.45% at 232.6p on Friday

However, he says: "We again see weakness in two key areas. In the full year results the order intake figures were something of a red flag. And today we note that adjusted revenues in wholesale and ventures and in global services fell by 8%. This remains a significant concern for the group and will constrain earnings should the decline not be arrested.

"Until we get the new chief executive installed it’s going to be tough to see what the direction is and to revisit the investment thesis."