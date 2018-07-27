Business Live: Wall Street falls back
Summary
- Twitter shares plunge
- US economic growth accelerates
- FTSE 100 rises 0.5%
- BP buys US shale assets for $10bn
- Reckitt Benckiser raises full-year guidance
Early doors...
It's an early finish from Business Live today - thanks for reading.
However, we are back as normal from 6am on Monday, so do join us then.
In the meantime, have a relaxing weekend if you're not working and don't forget the blood moon tonight!
FTSE jumps
The FTSE 100 closed 0.5% higher at 7,701.3 points, boosted by a near 8% surge for Reckitt Benckiser.
That was its best one-day rise for almost a decade, after better-than-expected second quarter sales and a higher annual revenue growth forecast.
Rightmove was the day's biggest faller, down 3.1%.
In New York, Twitter is still down almost 20% following a fall in the number of users.
Kiss and make up
Could employment promises clinch Zimbabwe's election?
Mass unemployment in Zimbabwe could prove key to Monday's election result.
While more than 40% of the country's registered voters are under 35, unemployment is estimated at over 90%.
The contest pits Emmerson Mnangagwa, former deputy to Robert Mugabe and current president, against Nelson Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer. Both have pledged to build a better economy.
Mr Mnangagwa says he will instate a law that will bring foreign investment - and jobs with it.
In opposition, Mr Chamisa plans to encourage growth with concessions to private companies and cuts to taxes and the expensive government payroll.
It's Zimbabwe's first election without Mugabe since independence from Britain in 1980.
Tasty deal
Hotel Chocolat has struck a deal with Nordic retail operator Retail Brands, which will now operate the chocolatier's three Danish outlets and pay royalties to the UK company.
Analysts said the deal plays to the strengths of each company, and paves the way for sustainable growth abroad.
Angus Thirlwell, chief executive, said Hotel Chocolat wants to develop its brand across the Nordic region.
Shares are up more than 5%, valuing the company at just over £400m.
Putin makes Trump a counter-offer
Russian President Vladimir Putin has countered US President Donald Trump's invite to the White House - with an invite of his own.
Speaking at a BRICS summit in South Africa, Mr Putin said: “We are ready for such meetings. We are ready to invite President Trump to Moscow. Be my guest."
A follow up meeting to the one in Helsinki - after which Mr Trump made a series of seemingly contradictory statements on the Russian regime - might serve to smooth out perceptions of their relationship. But it seems Mr Putin hasn't immediately accepted.
Could this prove to be a similar dance to the one between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump ahead of their Singapore tête-à-tête? Mike Pompeo, then CIA director, first went to North Korea during a public back-and-forth in the run up to the summit.
What the Hellmann's?
Already famous for haggis and deep-fried Mars Bars, Scotland has come up with another culinary innovation for this unusually hot summer.
Kyle Gentleman, the owner of Ice Artisan Ice Cream in Falkirk, near Edinburgh, has created the - presumably delicious - mayonnaise flavoured ice cream.
He told The Independent that the idea for the flavour was inspired by his “love of mayo.”
But he's a man of unusual taste. He's previously invented Strongbow dark fruit, Monster Energy and Jammie Dodger ice cream flavours.
Investors approve Fox/Disney deal
Disney and 21st Century Fox shareholders voted to approve the $71bn merger of the two media giants on Friday.
However, hurdles remain before the deal can be considered done. While the US Department of Justice has given the nod, Disney is waiting on approval from other jurisdictions including China and the EU.
The complex dance means Comcast is likely to win control of Sky - more detail on that here.
Lung cancer drug giving AstraZeneca the edge
A cancer treatment manufactured by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has jumped another regulatory hurdle.
Already approved in the US and Japan, Imfinzi now has the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency - for treatment of inoperable lung cancer where the disease hasn't significantly spread.
The final approval for use in such cases in Europe is down to the European Commission.
Rival biotech firms Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche and Merck all offer products for treating lung cancer, but Imfinzi - also known as durvalumab - gives AstraZeneca a chance to intervene at an earlier stage.
Wall Street lifted by growth figures and Amazon results
Stocks on Wall Street have opened higher as investors react to the latest growth data and Amazon's strong results from last night.
Shortly after trading began the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.36 points at 25,564.43.
The S&P 500 index rose 4.28 points to 2,841.72, while the Nasdaq added 12.86 points to 7,865.05.
Shares in Amazon climbed 3% after its profits hit a record $2.53bn in the three months to the end of June.
'Looks great, won't last'
To what extent can President Trump claim the US growth story as his own work?
Pantheon Macroeconomics says on the whole not very much - and this quarterly jump is temporary.
"The Q2 number means that next week's monthly data for June will be soft, and the May and/or April numbers will be revised down," predicts Ian Shepherdson, its chief economist.
He adds: "Year-over-year growth has been rising steadily since mid-2016 ... we see no signs of an upward inflexion since the fiscal easing under the Trump administration.."
Twitter clean-up to send user figures down
More on those user figures at Twitter.
Looking ahead to the third quarter, analysts had expected the mirco-blogging to report 340 million monthly active users.
However, as Twitter continues to clean-up the business by getting rid of automated and spam accounts, user figures are expected to fall to around 330 million users.
Can the US economy sustain the pace?
The latest growth figures will please President Donald Trump who had promised to raise growth to above 4% and his tax cuts appear to have given the economy a life.
It will be a surprise if Mr Trump does not tweet about the success.
However, economists warn that the growth spurt could be short-lived. The numbers had a big boost from trade, which is partly due to firms accelerating exports to avoid trade tariffs.
BreakingUS growth rate close to four-year high
The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the latest figures from the US Department of Commerce.
That is the fastest growth rate in almost four years and pretty much in line with expectations.
The first quarter growth figures were revised up to 2.2% from 2.0%.
Exxon profits up 18%
Exxon Mobil has reported second quarter net income of $3.95bn, up 18% from $3.35bn made in the same quarter last year.
The company benefited from higher crude oil prices.
However, those profits did not match analyst expectations.
Will the US and EU discuss farm trade?
Well this is a bit confusing. The European Union says that farm products will not be under discussion during trade talks with the US.
However that seemed to contradict comments from President Donald Trump who hailed the talks as a victory for US farmers.
"We just opened up Europe for you farmers," he told a rally in Iowa earlier this week.
But an EU Commission spokesperson said that it had been made clear that farming would not be part of the talks.
On Wednesday President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to suspend any new tariffs.
Tracking Venezuela's crazy inflation
As the Venezuelan government is not publishing official statistics, Bloomberg has found a novel way of tracking soaring inflation.
It has been recording to the price of a cafe con leche at a bakery in eastern Caracas.
The price has jumped to 2 million bolivars from 2,300 bolivars over the last 12 months.
Bloomberg admits it's not particularly scientific, but does have the merit of being something consumed by Venezuelans everyday.
Twitter boss 'wants people to feel safe'
Twitter also reported net income of $100.1m between April and June compared to a $116.4m loss in the second quarter of last year.
Twitter has previously announced that it is cleaning up its platform by purging fake accounts.
In its results announcement today, Twitter chief executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey (pictured), said: “We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviors that distort and distract from the public conversation."
Twitter shares tumble in pre-market trade
Twitter is facing a turbulent day on the stock market. Its shares are down 12.2% in pre-market trade.
The micro-blogging site has said that it expects user numbers to fall by mid-single digits in the third quarter.
BreakingTwitter beats profit forecast but users fall
Twiter has reported second quarter revenues of $711m - up 24% on the same period last year and ahead of expectations of $697.3m.
The micro-blogging site also reported 335 million monthly active users, down from 336 million in the first quarter.
Reckitt Benckiser tops FTSE 100 risers
The FTSE 100 has extended gains and is now 0.54% ahead at 7,704.73.
Consumer products giant Reckitt Benckiser continues to lead the risers, with its share price up 7.4% at £67.84 after lifting its full-year guidance on sales.
It is followed by BT Group which released first quarter figures earlier this morning and its share price is now up 3.8% at 233.6p.
A company whose results don't seem to have gone down well with investors is Rightmove, the online estate agency. After reporting interim figures, its share price is the biggest blue chip faller, down 3% at £49.33.
The FTSE 250 has recovered from earlier falls and is now up 0.27% at 20,824.34.
Long wait for TSB IT fiasco report
Those anticipating a report into the IT fiasco at TSB will have to wait a bit longer...until next year in fact.
Thanks but no thanks
Fidelity International names new boss
The boss of M&G Investments is leaving to lead rival fund manager Fidelity International.
Anne Richards will report to Fidelity's chair Abigail Johnson, who is a member of the family who founded the firm in 1946.
Regulator finds 'systemic' failings at Network Rail
You might remember the shambles that ensued after new rail timetables were introduced in May.
Passengers on Govia Thameslink Railway and Northern services were particularly badly hit.
Well, The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has found "systemic" failings in the way Network Rail managed the changes.
The regulator has ordered Network Rail to make the December 2018 timetable an "immediate priority".
Pay dough for a no show?
Advice for Iresa customers
UK energy supplier Iresa has ceased trading.
In March it was banned from accepting new customers until it cleared a backlog of complaints.
The energy regulator Ofgem says that its customers will receive a normal energy supply and any outstanding balances will be protected by Ofgem.
Customers are advised NOT to change supplier - Ofgen will choose a new supplier for them.
But they should take a meter reading.
There is more information on the Ofgem website.
'Very challenging' market hits Inchcape
Inchcape is one of the biggest car dealership groups in the UK and has operations all over the world.
But shares have slumped 5% this morning after the company reported a 15% fall in pre-tax profits to £161m.
Inchcape said trading conditions has been "very challenging" in the UK and Australia.
Analysts at HSBC cut their assessment of the company's shares from buy to hold.
Falling grain production to lift food prices
Nevermind stockpiling food for a no-deal Brexit.
The International Grains Council (IGC) expects global production to fall by 2% in 2018-19 to a three-year low because of "unfavourable weather conditions across key growing areas".
It says wheat in particular will be affected.
The IGC added: "Overall, we expect upward pricing pressure of food prices over the coming months."
Google executive warns of face ID bias
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
Facial recognition technology does not yet have "the diversity it needs” and has “inherent biases”, a top Google executive has warned.
The remarks, from the firm’s director of cloud computing, Diane Greene, came after rival Amazon’s software wrongly identified 28 members of Congress, disproportionately people of colour, as police suspects.
Google, which has not opened its facial recognition technology to public use, was working on gathering vast sums of data to improve reliability, Ms Greene said.
However, she refused to discuss the company’s controversial work with the military.
Read Dave's full story here.
US GDP forecast to reach Trump's target
Looking ahead to the first estimate for US second quarter GDP, economists are expecting the world's largest economy to have grown at 4.1% between April and June.
This compares to 2% in the first quarter.
Reaching 4% or more would meet US President Donald Trump's target.
Keep an eye on Twitter for reaction from Mr Trump.
HK looks for headstart on faster mobile services
Hong Kong's communications authorities have proposed not to charge telecommunication companies for the use of spectrum, or radio frequencies, which would allow data to be transferred some 20 times faster than currently, according to the South China Morning Post.
The move is aimed at a cheaper and faster roll-out of superfast 5G networks, which could mean cheaper rates for Hongkongers for those services.
Fifth generation or 5G mobile internet could be launched as early as next year in some countries, promising download speeds 10 to 20 times faster than we have now.
Regulators around the world have been busy auctioning off spectrum to telecoms companies, who have been experimenting with mobile phone makers on new services.
Short-changed by work on holiday leave?
Don't squeeze the golden egg
Rightmove, the property website, has reported a 10% rise in revenue to £131.1m for the six months to June.
Pre-tax profit rose to £98m from £87.5m in the same period last year.
Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says Rightmove is in an "enviable position" because "if you’re buying a property it’s the first place you go.
"If you’re selling, a Rightmove listing is an estate agent’s most powerful weapon. Rightmove’s pricing power is huge."
But Mr Hyett says: "Our concern is that estate agents aren’t having a great time at the moment. Countrywide, the UK’s largest player, saw profit more than halve last year.
He adds: "More concerning for Rightmove will be recent moves to shut branches - since Rightmove charges on a per office basis. It’s all very well arguing that estate agents have no choice but to pay, but if conditions don’t improve some will find they still can’t. Rightmove may have found the goose that lays the golden egg, but it needs to make sure it doesn’t’ squeeze it too hard.”
Marchionne 'seriously ill for more than a year'
There's an interesting report on Bloomberg that Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne had actually been seriously ill for more than a year before leaving the company just days before he died.
The car-maker announced last Saturday, on 21 July, that Mr Marchionne was unable to return to work following complications from surgery.
Mr Marchionne passed away on Wednesday, 25 July.
Read the whole fascinating report here.
Carrefour shares surge on strong performance
Shares in French supermarket giant Carrefour have jumped more than 8%.
That's after the retailer reported a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half operating profits.
Carrefour has been cutting costs under a five-year plan to revamp the business announced in January by chief executive Alexandre Bompard.
"The first half was a major step forward and a sign Carrefour has changed. Our execution was well in-line with our targets," said Mr Bompard, who has been in charge for a year.
Carrefour reported a first-half operating profit of €597m. Analysts had been expecting it to make €523m.
BT 'coasting' until new chief exec appointed
Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at markets.com says that BT is "coasting" until a new chief executive arrives.
He says: “Today’s first quarter numbers from BT provide little new evidence about the company or where it is going. Revenues a touch softer, profits a little ahead but no data on new customer numbers which leads us to only assume that continued weakness on that front.
"Although the numbers we did see were OK - average revenues per user were up 1%, which is encouraging.
However, he says: "We again see weakness in two key areas. In the full year results the order intake figures were something of a red flag. And today we note that adjusted revenues in wholesale and ventures and in global services fell by 8%. This remains a significant concern for the group and will constrain earnings should the decline not be arrested.
"Until we get the new chief executive installed it’s going to be tough to see what the direction is and to revisit the investment thesis."
BP investors send shares sliding
Reckitt Benckiser has soared to the top of the FTSE 100 in early trading, up 7.7% at £65.32, after raising its guidance on full-year sales (see post at 7:35am).
BT shares are up 3.7% at 233.28p after revealing its first quarter figures.
BP's investors have given their verdict on the company's decision to pay more than $10bn for BHP's US shale assets - shares are leading the FTSE 100 fallers, down 2.8% at 552.25p.
The wider FTSE 100 is up 0.31% at 7,687.03.
Watch: In the can
Brexit food stockpiling plan is 'ridiculous' - report
Retailers are unimpressed by an idea that they will stockpile food if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal, according to the Financial Times.
The newspaper quotes one supermarket chief who describes the idea as "ridiculous".