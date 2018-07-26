Wall Street dragged down by Facebook

AFP

Michel Barnier wants the UK to make a choice.

If it wants to have frictionless trade with the EU's single market then it will have to join a customs union, or something like it, which will mean applying the EU's tariffs and reducing the scope for doing free trade deals with others.

If it wants more freedom, it will have to agree arrangements with the EU that will reduce friction but not eliminate it altogether.

It's an old tune that sounds different after the publication of the UK's White Paper, which was supposed to have solved this dilemma.

It also sounds like the UK will propose a revamped version of its idea for avoiding a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland but the two sides are still divided on whether that should have a time-limit or not.

Lost among all of this will be the nugget of good news: Big strides have been made on security co-operation after Brexit.