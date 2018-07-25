Business Live: Wall Street flat on weak earnings

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he hopes to be able to strike a fair and reciprocal trade deal between the US and Europe.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is visiting the White House in Washington DC today for talks.

Mr Juncker told reporters that Europe and the US were allies and needed to work together.

President Trump said: "It's a great honour to have President Jean-Claude Juncker from the European Union (here). He's a man that I've gotten to know very well. He's a very smart man and a very tough man, and he represents his people well and the countries well.

"And we want to have a fair trade deal and we're looking to have a fair trade deal and hopefully we can work something out. Over the years, the United States has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars with the European Union and we just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, our manufacturers, for everybody."