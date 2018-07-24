Business Live: S&P hits 5-month high
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- Wall Street boosted by tech earnings results
- FTSE shares rally
- Airlines complain to EC about French strikes
- Trade fears weigh on Eurozone growth
Live Reporting
By Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Good night
That's it for today on Business Live - thanks for reading. We'll be back bright and early at 6am on Wednesday.
Do join us then for all the latest news and views from the wonderful world of business
S&P hits 5-month high
The S&P 500 has just closed at its highest level since 1 February as Alphabet's unexpectedly strong second quarter, reported on Monday night, helped boost investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.57 points to 25,240.86, the S&P 500 gained 13.34 points to 2,820.32, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.11 points to 7,840.77.
Facebook tiptoes into China
Facebook has set up a subsidiary in China, according to an official business registration, hinting that it may be trying to establish itself in the country, where its social media sites remain blocked.
The subsidiary is registered in Hangzhou, home of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to the filing.
"We are interested in setting up an innovation hub in Zhejiang to support Chinese developers, innovators and start-ups," a Facebook representative said via email.
Facebook's website remains banned in China, which strictly censors foreign news outlets, search engines and social media.
Have you ever tried glamping?
Have you ever tried "glamping"?
In case you didn't know, it stands for "glamourous camping", and often comes with a luxurious price tag too.
BBC World reporter Devina Gupta investigates in India's Thar desert...
San Francisco eyes workplace cafeterias ban
Officials in San Francisco, the home of Silicon Valley, are reported to be planning to ban on-site workplace cafeterias.
Many tech firms offer staff free breakfast, lunch and dinner from the work cafeteria.
But this means they are not likely to visit local cafes and restaurants, and policy makers want this to change, according to the San Francisco Examiner.
Mountain View, where the likes of Google and Facebook are based, already has laws banning firms from subsidising meals by more than 50%. However, tech firms can fully subsidise their employees' dining expenses if they visit restaurants open to the public.
Corbyn: Bring manufacturing 'back to Britain'
A Labour government would seek to ensure "we build things here that for too long have been built abroad", party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said.
He told the EEF manufacturers organisation that new train carriages, defence, NHS and new passports were areas where money was spent abroad.
Mr Corbyn also said he would end the "racket" of public sector outsourcing.
Facebook angers Flanders with Rubens ban
The Flanders Tourist Board has written an open letter protesting against Facebook's "cultural censorship" of adverts showing paintings by Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens.
The removed ad featured the artist's The Descent from the Cross, which shows a bare-chested Jesus.
Following the ban, the authority made a satirical video with fake investigators ushering visitors out of a museum after they looked at similar paintings.
Facebook has not yet responded.
USDA's statement on emergency aid
Here's the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s statement about why it decided to authorise $12bn in aid to American farmers.
"This is a short-term solution to allow President Trump time to work on long-term trade deals to benefit agriculture and the entire US economy," said US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
“The President promised to have the back of every American farmer and rancher, and he knows the importance of keeping our rural economy strong.
"Unfortunately, America’s hard-working agricultural producers have been treated unfairly by China’s illegal trading practices and have taken a disproportionate hit when it comes illegal retaliatory tariffs. USDA will not stand by while our hard-working agricultural producers bear the brunt of unfriendly tariffs enacted by foreign nations."
The USDA says that "unjustified retaliatory tariffs" have impacted a range of commodities including soybeans, sorghum, milk, pork, fruits, nuts and other speciality crops.
BreakingTrump announces emergency aid to US farmers
Kim Gittleson
New York business correspondent
On the same day that President Donald Trump proclaimed "tariffs are the greatest" on Twitter, his administration conceded an important point: there are some Americans who have been hurt by protectionist trade policies.
The Trump administration has announced it will extend £12bn in emergency aid to US farmers who have been caught in the middle of an escalating global trade war.
The size of the aid is roughly in line with the economic impact of what the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) called "llegal and damaging" foreign tariffs.
Invoking a law first passed during the depths of the Great Depression, the USDA said it would disburse billions to farmers who have been hurt retaliatory tariffs on US crops.
While the move might be welcome relief to soybean farmers in particular - prices for the staple crop hit a nine-year low this month - the move was criticised by members of President Trump's Republican party, who said the subsidy could distort markets.
China still keen on luxury goods
LVMH, the owner of luxury goods brand Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi and Krug champagne, has reported analyst-beating profits for the first half of 2018.
The French firm saw its profit from recurring operations rise 28% to €4.65bn in the first six months of this year, driven by growing demand from young, middle class Chinese shoppers.
Although it would see that the US-Chinese trade dispute has largely unaffected luxury goods, LVMH is still wary.
"Despite buoyant global demand, monetary and geopolitical uncertainties remain," LVMH's billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said in a statement, adding the group would remain "vigilant".
BreakingIvanka Trump closes fashion brand
President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump is closing her eponymous fashion brand.
She split from the company a year ago to enter the White House as a senior adviser.
Ms Trump launched the brand in 2014, but after her father's election was faced with shopper boycotts.
"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.
"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.
"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."
The decision apparently has nothing to do with how well the brand has performed, and is "based solely" on Ms Trump's decision to remain in Washington "indefinitely".
China concerned about damage from trade war
More on China's latest economic reforms.
Local governments will be given about $200bn to improve their infrastructure.
Jinny Yan, the chief China economist for China markets strategy at ICBC Standard Bank has told BBC World Service that China fears damage from the ongoing trade tensions with the US...
Russian hackers penetrate US power stations
Russian hackers have won remote access to the control rooms of many US power suppliers - some of whom may not yet know they’ve been compromised.
The access could have let them shut down networks and cause blackouts, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.
The state-backed hackers won access even though command centre computers were not directly linked to the web.
The attacks succeeded by targeting smaller firms which supply utilities with other services.
Gove: Tariff-free food trade 'likely'
Tariff-free access to European food markets is "overwhelmingly" likely after Brexit , Environment Secretary Michael Gove believes.
"I think because a deal is in all our interests, that is what the outcome will be," he told BBC Wales.
On a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, Mr Gove said the EU had been constructive.
He added that its chief negotiator Michel Barnier did not want any trade barriers, quotas or tariffs "which was good news for Welsh farmers".
Google 'doesn't need to worry about Amazon'
BBC World News presenter Aaron Heslehurst has been speaking with equity research firm Monness Crespi Hardt about Google parent firm Alphabet's most recent earnings results.
Despite being fined €4.3bn by the EU, analyst Brian White doesn't think Alphabet shows any signs of slowing down..
London closes ahead
London shares have ended higher, as mining stocks were boosted by the Chinese government announcing infrastructure investment policies. Banks also saw gains.
The FTSE 100 closed 53.3 points or 0.7% ahead to 7,709.05. Top of the winners was mining conglomerate BHP Billiton, which rose 5.7% to £17.02.
The FTSE 250 ended 82.5 points or 0.4% higher to 20,852.87, led by specialist healthcare firm BTG, which jumped 6.7% to 529.5p after its non-executive director bought 15,000 shares in the company.
Trump plans 500 new homes at Menie
The Aberdeenshire golf resort is submitting plans which it says will support 2,000 construction jobs.Read more
Bill for public sector wage rises £820m, estimates IFS
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Public sector pay is one of the largest parts of government expenditure.
The government spends £181bn a year employing all the nurses, doctors, police officers, prison staff, civil servants, teachers, administrators and many others who run publicly funded services.
So, announcing a pay increase of any description means costs.
Particularly if some of those pay increases are, at 3.5% for many teachers, well above the rate of inflation, which is at 2.4%.
Calculations by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggest that the pay increases announced today could cost £820m a year by 2019.
Biggest pay rise in decade for a million workers
A million public sector workers are to receive their biggest pay rise in nearly 10 years, the government says.
It includes 2.9% extra this year for the armed forces, 2.75% for prison officers and up to 3.5% for teachers.
Police will see a 2% rise, the same increase seen by GPs and dentists.
The move confirms the scrapping of the 1% pay cap last year and follows campaigns by unions for higher wage rises.
Manufacturers in 'wait-and-see' mode over investment
British manufacturers has reported rising new orders and output but plans to invest are being delayed.
According 357 manufacturers surveyed by the Confederation of British Industry, the measure of output hit a high of +27 in the three months to July from +13 in April.
However, the CBI found that companies are intending to cut down on spending on buildings and land.
Firms also said they planned to reduce investment on new products and processes, and spending on training is expected to fall at the fastest rate since 2009.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said: "The pick-up in output growth is good news and with new orders still running at a healthy rate, the near-term outlook for manufacturers remains reasonably bright.
"Yet manufacturers are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their investment plans."
Insurers: What happens if there is a 'no deal' Brexit?
Today, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has been giving evidence to the Brexit Committee about what will happen if the UK leaves the EU without a a deal.
Huw Evans, the ABI’s director general, has told MPs that would be "illegal" for private pensions to be paid to retired British expats living abroad.
No deal would also mean the end of European health insurance cards.
The BBC's personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz reports...
Verizon's failed video streaming experiment
Although US telecoms giant Verizon has reported better-than-expected revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2018 of $32.2bn and $4.2bn respectively, it has had to contend with a charge for "product realignment" of $658m.
That charge relates to Verizon's decision to shut down its $1bn mobile video streaming platform Go90 less than three years after it was created.
The idea was for Go90 to compete with YouTube, Twitch and Vimeo to offer digital video content and a social platform.
According to Digiday, G090 failed because no one knew about it, so it didn't gain the users it needed to create a movement, and influencers that Verizon brought in to attract viewers were paid too much money for their content.
Wall Street opens ahead
Wall Street shares have opened higher, as strong earnings results lifted shares in many technology firms.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently 133 points or 0.5% ahead to 25,177.35, led by JP Morgan Chase, which has risen 1.9% to $113.35, after a wider Treasury yield spread increased investor confidence in US banks.
Microsoft is just behind, rising 1.6% to $107.97 following reports it is developing a low-cost Xbox video game console that will focus on streaming video games from the cloud.
The S&P 500 is 16 points or 0.6% up to 2,823.12. Top of the winners is packaging manufacturer Avery Dennison, which leaped 5.8% to $108.90 after reporting 7.5% sales growth in the second quarter of 2018.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has jumped 76 points or 1% to 7,917.87. Biotechnology firm Biogen tops the index, up 6.1% to $380 after beating analysts' expectations on its second quarterly profits and raising its forecast for adjusted earnings in 2018.
Google's parent company Alphabet is also top of the index, up an epic 60% to $1,270.45 after reporting a 26% rise in revenues on Monday despite its profits dropping due to the €4.3bn fine from the European Commission over its Android mobile operating system.
Comparing public and private sector pay
Reality Check
The government has announced public sector pay rises above 1%.
Comparing public and private sector pay is tricky because public sector workers are on average better qualified and many lower-paid jobs such as cleaning and security have been outsourced from the public sector to the private.
The comparison between public and private sector pay also ignores pension provision, which tends to be better in the public sector, and bonus payments, which are more common in the private sector but excluded from the average earnings figures above.
If you look at what has happened to growth in pay since 2010, private sector pay has been growing faster, due to the effect of two years of public sector pay freezes starting in 2011, followed by 1% caps.
But both public and private sector workers have seen their average pay rising more slowly than prices.
Good afternoon
Thanks Dearbail and Ben for this morning's live coverage of all things business.
Mary-Ann Russon with you until 21:30 for the rest of the day's news and views.
The heatwave has caused an explosion of duck weed on Regent's Canal in London.
How are you handling the tropical temperature?
Got a point of view? You can also tweet me at @concertina226 and @BBCBusiness.
Corbyn: Bring manufacturing 'back to UK'
Labour will seek to ensure "we build things here that for too long have been built abroad".Read more
Turkish lira tumbles after rate surprise
Good news if you are heading to Turkey for a holiday. The Turkish lira has fallen sharply on the international currency markets.
In a move that surprised the markets, the Turkish central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged today. It had been under pressure to raise interest, to keep inflation under control.
In reaction the lira lost 3.5% to reach 4.9 to the dollar.
Teachers' union unhappy over pay award
The government announced pay increases for public sector workers, but a teachers' union is not impressed.
Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT said:“Today’s proposals by the Secretary of State will raise expectations of a pay award but will fail to deliver one for all teachers.
“In addition the Secretary of State has compounded the issues by taking the unacceptable step of departing from the recommendation of the Review Body by proposing a differentiated pay award for teachers.
“Ministers will need to explain why some teachers deserve less than others.
“This announcement has the potential to make a bad situation worse if schools use the freedoms and flexibilities given to them by this Government to pocket the extra money and deprive teachers of their pay.”
Expats face Brexit pension uncertainty
BBC personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz tweets:
Lockheed Martin profits jump
Lockheed Martin, the biggest supplier of weapons to the US military, has reported a net income of $1.16bn in the second quarter, a near 22% jump on the same period last year.
Missile systems did particularly well, sales were up 17%.
No offers expected from EU at White House meeting
The Times
Is Donald Trump expecting big concessions from the EU over when he meets with Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday?
His tweet (see the post at 12:19) seems to suggest so.
However, The Times reports that the EU is unlikely to make a major offer.
Margaritis Schinas, a spokesman for the European Commission, said: "I do not wish to enter into a discussion about . . . . offers because there are no offers.
“This is a discussion, it is a dialogue and it is an opportunity to talk and to stay engaged in dialogue.”
Tariffs are the greatest, says Trump
More from the leader of the free world...
Harley Davidson warns of tariff hit to margins
Harley Davidson has warned that profit margins on its motorcycles will be around 9% to 10% this year, due to the impact of tariffs on its products.
The operating margin of the motorcycle division was 16% in the second quarter of the year, down from 20% in same quarter of the previous year.
Last month the company said is plans to shift some motorcycle production away from the US to avoid the "substantial" burden of European Union tariffs.
That incurred the displeasure of President Donald Trump who said they had "waved the white flag".
In the second quarter Harley reported a 3.3% fall in sales to $1.53bn and profits fell to $242m.
Net income for the quarter was down 6% at $248m.
Trump tweets on trade
US President Donald Trump is meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House tomorrow.
But before that, Mr Trump had this to say...
Firms fined for forcing websites to raise prices
Four electronics companies have been fined a total of €111m (£98.99m) by the European Commission for forcing shopping websites to increase the prices of their products between 2011 and 2015.
One of the companies, Pioneer, was found to have done this in the UK.
The firms would threaten to withhold stock if a website didn't charge the prices they demanded.
The European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said that the practice was against EU law but the fines had been reduced because the companies admitted wrong-doing and co-operated with the investigation.
France 'restricts freedom of movement'
More on that complaint against France by the airlines.
A recent French parliamentary report claimed that French air traffic control (ATC) causes a third of air traffic-related delays in Europe each year, at a cost of €300m (£267m) to airlines.
IAG, Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air said in their complaint to the European Commission that they believed France was breaking EU law by not enabling flights over the country during strikes - specifically passengers flying between member states not affected by the action are being denied their freedom to travel.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary (pictured), said: "We call on Europe's governments and the EU Commission to take urgent and decisive action to ensure that ATC providers are fully staffed and that overflights are not affected when national strikes take place."
Airlines complain to EC about French strikes
Airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and BA-owner IAG have filed a complaint to the European Commission against France because of strikes by air traffic controllers.
The companies, which also include Wizz Air, argue that that the industrial action restricts freedom of movement within the EU.
In a joint statement, IAG chief executive Willie Walsh, said: "The right to strike needs to be balanced against freedom of movement. Passengers on routes that overfly France, especially the large airspace that covers Marseille and the Mediterranean, are also subject to delays and massive disruptions."
Have your say: UK service station 'slower than Sydney Harbour Bridge'
It seems that some readers' experiences at UK motorway service stations are so bad, they linger in the memory - even after leaving the country.
Chris Milne emailed from Australia to say: "On a Friday afternoon last month, on a visit to the UK, we stopped for a sandwich and were stuck within the car park of Birchanger Green Services by the M11 for almost an hour, as traffic crept back towards the motorway.
"We can get across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in peak hour faster than that."
Have you had a dire or delightful interlude at a UK service station?
Tell us all about it at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Fire up the grill!
BBC business editor Simon Jack tweets:
Trade fears weigh on eurozone growth
Business growth across the eurozone slowed in July, according to new data.
IHS Markit's Eurozone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell in July to 54.3 from 54.9 in June.
A reading above 50 denotes growth.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: "You have still got a decent pace of growth. (But) it looks like the rate of growth will continue to ease because each index you look at is suggestive of growth weakening."
He said: "In July we have seen a big increase in the number of companies reporting they are worried about global economic growth and the impact of trade wars escalating."