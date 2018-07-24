Business Live: S&P hits 5-month high

Reuters

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump is closing her eponymous fashion brand.

She split from the company a year ago to enter the White House as a senior adviser.

Ms Trump launched the brand in 2014, but after her father's election was faced with shopper boycotts.

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.

"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

The decision apparently has nothing to do with how well the brand has performed, and is "based solely" on Ms Trump's decision to remain in Washington "indefinitely".