Business Live: Friday 6 July

getty

Sony Music chief executive Rob Stringer believes the global music industry is in its most exciting period for 20 years. He told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that against all expectations, the industry was back to making the same amount of money that it made in the early 2000s.

"We had to re-work our structure" after the advent of MP3s and streaming, he said. "That brought discipline and structure into a business that hadn't necessarily worried about those facets in previous eras." As a result, the music industry was now "much leaner and sharper".

Mr Stringer added that developments in technology meant that the business of selling music would be "constantly evolving".

"There's going to be a new tool that the consumer can use every six months now," he said.