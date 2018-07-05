Business Live: Thursday 5 July

MEPs in Brussels are due to vote on major changes to EU copyright law, which has divided experts and proved controversial. The Copyright Directive is intended to bring rules on content into line with the digital age.
The music business sees this as a chance to reduce what it calls the "value gap" between the profits made from content by platforms such as YouTube and what they pay to the creators of that content.
Helen Smith, executive chair of the independent music companies' association Impala, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that for every one euro earned from YouTube, the music industry earned at least €10 from other services. "It shows that there's a big gap that needs to be addressed," she said.
But Jim Killock, executive director of the Open Rights Group, said the new directive would bring in a "Robocop regime", in which "every single platform has to have a massive database of everything that might infringe copyright".
US-China trade war looms
Karishma Vaswani
Asia business correspondent
What happens when the world's two biggest economies go to war?
OK, so it's not a real war, but the US and China are at the beginning of a trade war - and no-one knows just how bad it could get. So here's how a US-China trade war could hurt us.
A list of Chinese products will be hit with a 25% tariff from Friday - effectively making them 25% more expensive for US consumers.
In retaliation to the US moves, China has hit US sectors including agriculture and cars.
And while Beijing is really good at the chest-thumping, fist-wagging rhetoric, the reality on the ground is much more serious.
Read Karishma's piece in full here
Copyright campaigners fear 'Robocop regime'
BBC Radio 5 live
