Business Live: Thursday 5 July

Getty Images US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping

What happens when the world's two biggest economies go to war?

OK, so it's not a real war, but the US and China are at the beginning of a trade war - and no-one knows just how bad it could get. So here's how a US-China trade war could hurt us.

A list of Chinese products will be hit with a 25% tariff from Friday - effectively making them 25% more expensive for US consumers.

In retaliation to the US moves, China has hit US sectors including agriculture and cars.

And while Beijing is really good at the chest-thumping, fist-wagging rhetoric, the reality on the ground is much more serious.

