Business Live: 840 jobs go at Jacques Vert

Walt Disney Pictures

This summer's movie box office revenues are apparently on track to be the best since 2013, if things continue the way they are right now.

According to Box Office Mojo , the Hollywood movie industry has generated over $6bn in ticket sales - a record second quarter of 2018, and a big difference from 2017, when ticket sales fell to their lowest in over a decade.

Disney - currently embroiled in a bidding war for 21st Century Fox with Comcast - is so far the most successful movie studio distributor with 36% of the yearly market share, thanks to Black Panther ($699.8m), Avengers: Infinity War ($672.6m) and Incredibles 2 ($448.3m so far).

Incredibles 2, which opens in the UK on 13 July, is already the second highest grossing animated film of all time, and it is expected to top the charts and displace the current reigning film Finding Dory, which earned $486.3m.

Universal is also doing well this year. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has so far made over $246m, and in July, the studio will be releasing the highly anticipated Mama Mia: Hear We Go Again, as well Dwayne Johnson action film Skyscraper and fantasy crime film The First Purge.