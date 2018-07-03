Business Live: Tuesday 3 July

China Mobile shares shed more than 2% on Trump call
Shares in state-backed China Mobile - the world's biggest mobile carrier - were down more than 2% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it did not want the firm to provide telecom services within the US.
China Mobile applied for a license to do so in 2011.
But the US Department of Commerce recommended the licence request be denied citing national security concerns and increased risks to US law enforcement.
The move comes amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.
Shenzhen-based China Mobile is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock exchange.
Following Tesco's announcement of its tie-up with Carrefour, retail expert Teresa Wickham, a non-executive director at New Covent Garden Market.
She said: "It's exactly the same as the Sainsbury/Asda tie-up; they're looking at the big brands, such as Unilever and Proctor and Gamble, to give them volume. They reckon if they get massive amounts of volume, they can bring the prices down."
But such a deal is not new, she said. "When I was at Safeway in the Nineties we did a tripart agreement with Casino in France and rhold in Holland."
Jeff Banks back at Debenhams
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Designer Jeff Banks was dropped by retailer Debenhams in April, but now he's back at the chain.
He told Wake Up To Money: "A new regime has come in and they've said: 'You're the only menswear range making money in the store', so I'm back in."
Mr Banks also praised the sartorial elegance of England manager Gareth Southgate.
He said: "I think he's looked immaculate."
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live Page.
That should take us through to the final whistle of England's crucial World Cup clash with Colombia tonight.
The football tournament has been good news for the UK's economy: according to one analyst it could have benefited by as much as £1.33bn as a result of England's success in the tournament so far – and that figure will climb even higher if England goes through to the quarter finals.
Get in touch on that or any other business issues at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
