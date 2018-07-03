Business Live: Tuesday 3 July

Getty Images

Shares in state-backed China Mobile - the world's biggest mobile carrier - were down more than 2% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it did not want the firm to provide telecom services within the US.

China Mobile applied for a license to do so in 2011.

But the US Department of Commerce recommended the licence request be denied citing national security concerns and increased risks to US law enforcement.

The move comes amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.

Shenzhen-based China Mobile is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock exchange.

