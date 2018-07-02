Business Live: Monday 2 July

Could the CO2 shortage be resolved this week? A plant producting the gas is due to start-up again either today or tomorrow.

Kate Nichols, chief executive of UK Hospitality, says disruption to beer supplies has been limited to smaller beer brands so far. Firms have been good at protecting their big brands.

Using CO2 in meat packing doubles the shelf-life of meat says Nick Allen, chief executive of the Meat Processors Association.

Some of his members say they have been warned that it might take two weeks for CO2 supplies to come back on line.