Business Live: Monday 2 July

The programme spoke to John Armstrong, director at Global Brands, which produces fizzy drinks like Hooch and Hoopers.
He said: "We've been talking with our packers and suppliers and it's been a bit tighter this week but I think we will start to see CO2 coming back into supply and things normalising over the next few weeks."
But he added: "We just can't go on without CO2 and there are some people who are really squealing and suffering and I feel for them."
Confidence among Japan's big manufacturers slumps
A key quarterly survey run by the Bank of Japan has shown that business confidence among the country's big manufacturers has slumped more than expected - and for a second quarter in a row.
The BOJ's Tankan survey is closely watched by analysts and investors - and is considered a key gauge of Japan's economy.
The survey's headline index for the three months to June clocked a fall of three points to plus 21 - that against expectations for a reading of plus 22.
A positive reading shows firms feeling optimistic about the economy outnumber those feeling pessimistic.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was down as much as 1.25% in morning trade.
Green's BHS response recalled
Wake Up To Money
Wake Up To Money
Oliver Shah, business editor at the Sunday Times, has been telling Wake Up To Money about some of his experiences with Phillip Green, retail tycoon and boss of Arcadia.
When Green sold off British Home Stores, Mr Shah said he asked him: "What does it mean for your reputation if the chain goes bust under the new owners because of the pension deficit?"
He said: "Green replied: 'If I give you my effing plane and you tell me you're a great driver and you crash into the first mountain is that my fault?'"
Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows
Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled off in June - that's according to an independent survey called the Caixin/Markit purchasing manager's index (PMI).
The survey, which focuses on smaller manufacturing firms, showed that new export orders contracted for the third straight month - and that overall activity declined to 51.0 from May's 51.1.
A reading of below 50 indicates a contraction in overall activity.
Analysts said the numbers were related to the ongoing trade spat between China and the US.
CO2 shortage: 'Two weeks' for supplies to return
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Could the CO2 shortage be resolved this week? A plant producting the gas is due to start-up again either today or tomorrow.
Kate Nichols, chief executive of UK Hospitality, says disruption to beer supplies has been limited to smaller beer brands so far. Firms have been good at protecting their big brands.
Using CO2 in meat packing doubles the shelf-life of meat says Nick Allen, chief executive of the Meat Processors Association.
Some of his members say they have been warned that it might take two weeks for CO2 supplies to come back on line.
CO2 'coming back into supply'
Wake Up To Money
Wake Up To Money
The CO2 crisis continues, reported Wake Up To Money with ASDA yesterday announcing it is rationing sales of fizzy drinks.
Wake Up To Money
Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows
Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled off in June - that's according to an independent survey called the Caixin/Markit purchasing manager's index (PMI).
The survey, which focuses on smaller manufacturing firms, showed that new export orders contracted for the third straight month - and that overall activity declined to 51.0 from May's 51.1.
A reading of below 50 indicates a contraction in overall activity.
Analysts said the numbers were related to the ongoing trade spat between China and the US.
The US is China's biggest export market.
Retail woes continue in the High Street with 22,000 workers losing their jobs so far this year, according to a report on BBC Five Live's Wake Up To Money.
Later today the findings of the latest Financial Policy Committee are published - we'll bring you those when they're available.
Later today the findings of the latest Financial Policy Committee are published - we'll bring you those when they're available.