Business Live: Friday 22 June

Is the economy strong enough to withstand an increase in business rates? The Bank of England increasingly thinks so, with three members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voting for a rate rise on Thursday.
Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, says the economy barely grew in the first quarter, the view of those MPC members is a lot of that weakness "is probably transitory".
"A lot of it is to do with that horrendous Beast from the East that we all endured" and that's not going to affect the second quarter numbers or the rest of this year's data, she said.
While this is still a minority view at the Bank, she says the tenor of the data since the first quarter "has been a little stronger".
She adds that a rate rise in August "is looking increasingly likely".
Sir Martin demands investigation into leak
Sir Martin Sorrell is all over the business pages this morning.
Supriya Menon, senior strategist at Pictet Asset Management says: "Airbus's point is that the transition deal, which is expected to last currently until the end of 2020, isn't quite long enough," plus there's been a lack of transparency about what a future relationship with the EU will look like.
As Airbus is owned by various European governments it could be a bit about politics, but it is also a "dose of realism", she adds.
Citroen boss wants Brexit clarity
BBC Radio 5 live
Citroen is run by Linda Jackson, a British woman who grew up in Coventry. She started her career at Jaguar 40 years ago, and has just been named as the most influential British woman in the car industry by Autocar magazine.
What does she make of the Brexit process so far?
"We still need clarity, it is not totally certain to us what's going to happen."
On other matters, will the Citroen 2CV ever come back?
"No," she says. It was a great car but "you need to look to the future" she told Wake Up to Money.
Foxconn says US-China trade spat is its biggest problem
The head of Foxconn says the biggest challenge his firm is facing is the US-China trade war.
The giant Taiwanese electronics firm makes products for Apple and Nintendo.
"In terms of how we manage and adapt, this is something all our high-level managers are making various plans on,” chairman Terry Gou said at Foxconn's annual general meeting.
As a trade spat continues between the US and China, Mr Trump earlier this week threatened to impose 10% duties on an additional $200bn (£150bn) worth of Chinese goods - a move he said would come into force if China "refuses to change its practices".
But China has accused the US of an act of "extreme pressure and blackmail" and said it would respond with "strong countermeasures".
August rate rise 'increasingly likely'
You might remember that in April he left WPP, the advertising firm that he built into a world beater, amid claims he paid a sex worker.
Well, he has been speaking for the first time since his departure and, not surprisingly, he is not happy with the way it was handled.
Sir Martin said he had been undermined by a board member of WPP who had leaked information to the Wall Street Journal. He wants that investigated.
Is the Brexit transition long enough?
Airbus has warned that it could cut investment in the UK if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal.
High Street woes: Is there a bright side?
Creditors vote on Friday on whether to accept House of Fraser's plans to close more than half its stores.
It is a make-or-break moment for the 169-year-old business.
The department store chain wants to shut 31 of its 59 shops and impose huge rent cuts on 10 others that it intends to keep.
While those closures would be grim news for staff, other High Street shops that survive could get a boost as a big competitor leaves, points out Supriya Menon from Pictet Asset Management.
She also says that recent data from credit card companies indicates a pick-up in consumer spending.
EU tariffs hit US products today
European Union trade tariffs imposed in response to US levies on steel and aluminium have come into effect.
They will cover more than three billion dollars worth of American products, ranging from motorbikes to bourbon whiskey.
Rice is also among the products.
Michael Klein is from USA Rice, which represents rice producers.
Around 50% of US rice is exported every year.
He says that rice producers are already competing in a tough market, so these tariffs are not helpful.
He sounds worried about the trade tensions between the US and its neighbours, Canada and Mexico.
The trade agreement with them, Nafta, has been a big boost for agriculture and is why Mexico is their biggest export market.
President Trump wants to renegotiate the Nafta agreement.
