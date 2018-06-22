Business Live: Friday 22 June

BBC

Is the economy strong enough to withstand an increase in business rates? The Bank of England increasingly thinks so, with three members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voting for a rate rise on Thursday.

Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, says the economy barely grew in the first quarter, the view of those MPC members is a lot of that weakness "is probably transitory".

"A lot of it is to do with that horrendous Beast from the East that we all endured" and that's not going to affect the second quarter numbers or the rest of this year's data, she said.

While this is still a minority view at the Bank, she says the tenor of the data since the first quarter "has been a little stronger".

She adds that a rate rise in August "is looking increasingly likely".