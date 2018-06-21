Business Live: Thursday 21 June

Last week, Comcast said it had offered to pay an all-cash offer of $65bn, whereas Disney had previously offered an all-stock bid of $52.4bn.
So who will win?
"Will Comcast respond? It certainly looks possible," Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management tells the Today programme.
"The Murdoch family themselves may be in favour of the Disney deal. There are certain tax advantages to capital gains from the stock component of the Disney deal.
"But other institutional investors will be benign on that issue."
August rate rise for the UK?
According to Sarah Hewin, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank, the consensus in the markets is that the Bank of England (BoE) won't raise interest rates for the rest of this year, possibly not until next year.
But Standard Chartered Bank thinks a rate rise could come sooner.
"We think August - we think there is still enough momentum in the economy for the policymakers to believe that they need to start to nudge rates higher. Rates are very very low at the moment," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Ms Hewin said that if the BoE waits too long, inflation pressures would build up again.
No rate rise expected from the BoE today
The panel which sets interest rates at the Bank of England meets today. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Mark Carney, is not expected to raise interest rates.
Late last year many economists were forecasting a rate rise in the spring or summer.
Thora Frost an economist with Gamma Capital explains that inflation has been surprisingly week so far this year, wage growth remains subdued, and we had weak growth figures for the first quarter.
"Rates will be left unchanged today, I fail to see the urgency at the moment, unless we start to see some strong upside on the economic numbers," she said.
No tizzy over the lack of fizzy
More on a potential fizz shortage across Europe.
A number of large manufacturers of CO₂ across northern Europe have taken their plants offline for maintenance, which has created a shortage of the gas which is essential for the food and drinks industry.
John Armstrong is from drinks company Global Brands. His brands include Hooch, Hoopers and Franklin and Sons.
"We are very dependent on CO2," he said.
He points out that drinks firms can't really stockpile CO2 because it is used in specialist tanks, which are filled and depleted.
However, his company has a large stockpile of drinks at the moment, so he is feeling relatively relaxed about the situation.
Watch out for results from Dixons Carphone
Full-year figures from Dixons Carphone are due at 07:00.
BreakingProfits slump at Dixons Carphone
Dixons Carphone has reported annual pre-tax profit of £289m, a 28% slump on last year's profit of £404m.
Like-for-like sales were up 4%.
It said profit margins had been hit by "challenges in UK mobile" and "contractual constraints".
Chief executive Alex Baldock took over two months ago:
"Recent events have underlined that we have plenty of work to do, and it will take time, but I'm even more confident than the day I took the job in our long-term prospects."
Turkey to retaliate against the US
Kadir Bal, deputy undersecretary at the Ministry of the Economy in Turkey, has told the Today programme that Turkey has "no choice" but to retaliate against the steel tariffs imposed by the US.
Turkey is the sixth largest exporter of steel to the US, and 12% of its exports to the country are steel.
"We are going to retaliate against the US...tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, our law will be in effect against US products," he said.
"We are going to impose additional taxes on 22 different US products, and the duties will range from 5-70%."
Zombie alert! The correction is coming
Eoin Murray from Hermes Investment (@the_black_otter) was the markets guest on the Today Programme this morning.
He thinks the stock market boom is running out of fuel.
Will the Murdochs pick Disney, or Comcast?
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
We'll see if they have anything more to say about last week's data breach.
Like many other retailers it is struggling with falling sales. Its share price has fallen 30% over the year, and it plans to close nearly 100 shops.
Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management "would not be surprised" if Dixons missed its profit forecasts, given the troubles on the High Street for all retailers.
For Dixons part of the problem is that people are not upgrading their phones as often as before. Mr Murray said that phones are not getting new features that would tempt buyers.
Stay with us for the latest developments from the world of business and economics.