Business Live: Thursday 21 June

Dixons Carphone has reported annual pre-tax profit of £289m, a 28% slump on last year's profit of £404m.

Like-for-like sales were up 4%.

It said profit margins had been hit by "challenges in UK mobile" and "contractual constraints".

Chief executive Alex Baldock took over two months ago:

"Recent events have underlined that we have plenty of work to do, and it will take time, but I'm even more confident than the day I took the job in our long-term prospects."