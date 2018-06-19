Business Live: Asian markets hit

Getty Images

Bloomberg reports that a disgruntled Tesla employee hacked into the systems which operate the company's factories and sent "highly senstive" data to third parties.

That's according to an email from company chief executive Elon Musk that was sent to staff and Bloomberg has got hold of.

There is a long list of organisations "that want Tesla to die", Mr Musk says in the email.

He also said that a small fire on the manufacturing line was a "strange incident".