Business Live: Monday 18 June

BBC

Unilever, the company behind Lynx and Dove and other consumer goods, has cut ties with social media stars who have inflated their online audience, according to the Telegraph.

Social media stars can make thousands of pounds by promoting brands.

The Telegraph quotes Unilever's marketing chief who says the company wants greater transparency in online marketing.

The Times reports that water companies are due to be "scolded" by the regulator for failing to supply customers during the sever weather earlier this year.

Thames Water is likely to be the most heavily criticised, the report says.

Also in The Times, the head of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art said that Netflix and Amazon should start giving back to the acting profession.

Joanna Read pointed out that a foundation controlled by Andrew Lloyd Webber supports arts education and firms should consider something similar.