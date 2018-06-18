Business Live: Monday 18 June

Google will invest $550m in Chinese online retailer JD.com
US tech giant Google will invest $550m in Chinese online retailer JD.com, according to media reports citing company statements.
As part of the deal, Google will receive more than 27 million newly issued JD.com Class A ordinary shares.
Google's efforts to expand its presence in Asia comes as the US and China announced tariffs on each others' goods on Friday, drawing closer to a possible trade war.
Business pages: Unilever; Water firms; Arts
Unilever, the company behind Lynx and Dove and other consumer goods, has cut ties with social media stars who have inflated their online audience, according to the Telegraph.
Social media stars can make thousands of pounds by promoting brands.
The Telegraph quotes Unilever's marketing chief who says the company wants greater transparency in online marketing.
The Times reports that water companies are due to be "scolded" by the regulator for failing to supply customers during the sever weather earlier this year.
Thames Water is likely to be the most heavily criticised, the report says.
Also in The Times, the head of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art said that Netflix and Amazon should start giving back to the acting profession.
Joanna Read pointed out that a foundation controlled by Andrew Lloyd Webber supports arts education and firms should consider something similar.
Latest on Virgin Money/CYBG banking merger
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
We will
find out this morning whether we will have another big new bank in Britain as Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank reveals whether it will be merging with Virgin Money.
Will the announcement - which could come as soon as 7am - lead to disruption in trhe UK banking sector? Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets thinks not.
He tells the BBC's Today Programme that the combined bank "would have some way to go to really take on the likes of RBS,
Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC".
But he had adds that the two banks would be stronger together than they are are apart.
Will consumers see the
benefit in the short to medium term? "I’m not sure they will, given the problems
TSB faced in integrating a new IT system, and the fact that these two banks have different IT systems," he warns.
Can the UK afford the NHS?
BBC Radio 5 live
The NHS in England is to get an extra £20bn a year by 2023.
It means the £114bn budget will rise by an average of 3.4% annually - but that is still less than the 3.7% average rise the NHS has had since 1948.
Can the UK afford to keep spending more on the NHS?
Anita Charlesworth, the director of research and economics at the Health Foundation, points out that the UK still spends less than other European nations on health and much less that the US.
The US spends 17% of its GDP on health care. The UK spends about 10%.
Other western European nations spend one to two percent more than that, Ms Charlesworth told Wake Up To Money.
Gloomy economic report ignores 'benefits of Brexit'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A hard Brexit would leave households £1,000 a year
worse off, according to another gloomy economic study about Britain's financial
prospects outside the European Union.
The consultancy Oliver
Wyman says a hard Brexit - although that
looks less likely now - could cost £27bn, although any kind of Brexit would
have short-term costs.
But Gerard Lyons of the Economists for Brexit group tells the BBC's Today Programme that the study is "far too pessimistic".
"You can always construct various scenarios where things might not go well but this report, as with one or two others, fails to recognise any of the potential benefits and opportunities from Brexit," he says.
'Superb' days for pub owners
BBC Radio 5 live
Simon Longbottom is the chief executive of the Stonegate Pub Company which owns and operate 700 pubs and bars, including the Slug & Lettuce and Yates.
He's very excited by the Fifa World Cup and expects sales to be up by £6m over the four week period.
Mr Longbottom expects a "superb" training period.
He's hoping that table service at his pubs and bars will means that fans "don't miss a moment" of the games.
Firms might be 'rankled' over NHS spending
BBC Radio 5 live
Quite a few firms could be “rankled” by the prospect
of the government spending more on the NHS, particularly if taxes rise to pay
for that spending," said Adam Marshall is the Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Business wants government to focus on apprenticeships, broadband and building other
infrastructure he said.
