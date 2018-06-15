Business Live: Friday 15 June

EPA

Theresa May is to have dinner with the bosses of some of Europe's biggest banks, who want to know why they should remain in the UK after Brexit.

The dinner is being held near the Houses of Parliament and will be hosted by Barclays' chairman John McFarlane.

Members of the European Financial Services Round Table will attend, including the likes of Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Aviva.

"We are expecting her to make a statement about why we should stay here," one executive who will be attending told Reuters.

"We need clarity, they are not thinking enough about the sector and we need to change that."

The British government had hoped to put in place a "mutual recognition" blueprint that would ensure banks two-way market access between the UK and EU.

However scepticism from Brussels has led financiers to lose confidence in the plan being feasible.